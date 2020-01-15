At Thunder Ridge, Jaxon Sorenson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team in a 66-48 nonconference win over the Titans, who had their second annual Pink Night cancer awareness fundraiser.
“Jaxon’s been playing well for us consistently whether its assists, rebounds or scoring,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “I thought our team played really well together. It was good to be back on the winning side of the ledger.”
Keynion Clark added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. Dylan Seeley had 15 points and shot 50 percent from 3 for Idaho Falls (8-2), which plays Saturday at Twin Falls.
Lloyer Driggs returned to the lineup for Thunder Ridge and scored 15 points and Kayden Toldson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (5-8), who host Blackfoot on Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 66, THUNDER RIDGE 48
Idaho Falls 15 19 12 20—66
Thunder Ridge 10 15 12 11—48
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 20, Jaxon Sorenson 17, Dylan Seeley 15, Spencer Moore 6, Nate Rose 4, Ryan Farnsworth 2, Taevyon Thompson 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—Lloyer Driggs 15, Kayden Toldson 14, Jay Scoresby 8, Tao Johnson 3, Tyler Godfrey 2, Jordan Brizzee 2, Dutch Driggs 2, Porter Harris 2.
BONNEVILLE 56, BLACKFOOT 49: At Blackfoot, the Bees moved into second place in 4A District 6 and snapped a four-game skid with a win over the Broncos.
Cy Gummow had 20 points, Carson Johnson added 14 points and Caleb Stoddard had 10 for the Bees, who handed Blackfoot its first conference loss and were without starting point guard Jordan Perez.
“Caleb Stoddard really came up big for him stepping in his shoes,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said, adding that Johnson went 8-for-8 from the foul line.
Bonneville (5-7, 3-1) plays Friday at Rigby. Reece Robinson had 13 points to lead Blackfoot (5-5, 3-1), which plays Friday at Thunder Ridge.
BONNEVILLE 56, BLACKFOOT 49
Bonneville 10 17 14 14—56
Blackfoot 8 11 15 15—49
BONNEVILLE—Carson Johnson 14, Caleb Stoddard 10, Cy Gummow 20, Carson Judy 2, Devin McDonald 6, Jackson Hurley 4.
BLACKFOOT—Reece Robinson 13, Jet Shelley 2, Wright 5, Grimment 2, Isaiah Thomas 5, Dalley 4, Jaylen Wistisen 7, Layton 8.
RIGBY 61, HIGHLAND 36: At Rigby, the Trojans extended their win streak to seven with a conference win over Highland.
Britton Berrett had 18 points and Tanoa Togiai added 14 for Rigby, which held the Rams to single digit scoring in the middle quarters.
“Our defense stepped up tonight, especially that second and third quarter and really set the tone,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said.
Rigby (12-1, 2-0) hosts Bonneville on Friday.
RIGBY 61, HIGHLAND 36
Highland 10 7 5 14—36
Rigby 15 13 16 17—61
HIGHLAND—Rudd 3, Durham 5, Carter 3, Driscoll 1, Shreve 4, Mickelsen 12, Bell 2, Washackie 6.
RIGBY—Trajen Larsen 2, Kaden Dabell 8, Kaden Miller 1, Britton Berrett 18, Christian Fredricksen 8, Keegan Thompson 4, Ethan Fox 6, Tanoa Togiai 14.
HILLCREST 51, SKYLINE 45: At Hillcrest, the Knights held off a late charge by the Grizzlies to improve to 2-3 in conference.
Jase Austin led the way with 15 points and Cooper Kesler added 12 points for Hillcrest.
Raleigh Shippen and Cade Marlow combined for 31 of Skyline’s points.
Hillcrest (4-9) hosts Madison on Tuesday. Skyline (1-12, 0-4) is at Shelley on Friday.
HILLCREST 51, SKYLINE 45
Skyline 5 11 11 18 — 45
Hillcrest 11 10 14 16 — 51
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 1, Raleigh Shippen 16, Cade Marlow 15, Eli Ames 5, Cruz Taylor 8.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 12, Luke Patterson 3, Tre Kofe 8, Jase Austin 15, Garrett Phippin 10, Sam Kunz 2, Dallin Weatherly 1.
Girls basketball
TETON 61, SOUTH FREMONT 45: At Driggs, three players finished the night with double-digit scoring totals for Teton in win over South Fremont in the conference opener for both teams.
Cambrie Streit and Annalea Brown each had 16 points while Waklee Kunz added 12 for Teton, which poured in 22 points in the third quarter and finished the night going 16-for-21 from the free throw line.
“Any time you can spread the scoring out, things happen,” Teton coach Shon Kunz said.
Karlee Thueson and Rylie Neville had 14 points each for South Fremont (5-10, 0-1), which plays Friday at Salmon. Teton (12-4, 1-0) plays Friday at Sugar-Salem.
TETON 61, SOUTH FREMONT 45
South Fremont 7 11 13 15—46
Teton 9 15 22 15—61
SOUTH FREMONT—Tyleigh Hill 8, Kinley Geisler 2, Karlee Thueson 14, Josie Angell 8, Rylie Neville 14.
TETON—Kinley Brown 7, Saraee Olivas 3, Waklee Kunz 12, Jaisa Jones 1, Cambrie Streit 16, Abigail Thomas 6, Annalea Brown 16.
Other scores
Girls basketball
Ririe 53, Salmon 15
Wrestling
SNAKE RIVER 46, AMERICAN FALLS 39
98: Grayson Williams (AF) pin Daxton Jones, 2:59; 106: Cooper Evans (AF) by forfeit; 113: Gus Carter (SR) pin Adrian Angulo, 1:18; 120: Brayden Anderson (SR) pin Jimmy Vasquez, 0:45; 126: Emilio Caldero (SR) tech. fall Wrendon Osborne, 18-2 (4:36); 132: Tanner Hansen (AF) pin Edurson Wescott, 0:42; 138: Kolten Carter (SR) tech. fall Colby Permann, 16-0 (3:520: 145: Kyle Richardson (SR) pin Isac Avalos, 1:33; 152: Tate Benson (SR) pin Jose Cervantes, 1:40; 160: Alfredo Flores (AF) pin Tilden Polatis, 0:35; 170: Andrew Adkins (AF) dec. Marcus Mortensen, 11-10; 182; Drake Anderton (SR) pin Jesus Correa, 1:34; 195: Jordan Stucki (AF) pin Kade England, 2:23; 220: Wyatt Kearn (AF) pin Nicholas Parris, 0:23; 285: Ty Belnap (SR) pin Juan Rosales, 1:09