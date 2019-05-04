At Saint Anthony, the top-seeded South Fremont baseball team bounced back from Friday's loss to Sugar-Salem with a six-inning, 11-1 victory over Teton on Saturday, and will host the Diggers on Monday in the 3A District 6 championship game.
Karter Yancey tossed a six-inning complete game, surrendering just one run, and finished 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs.
SOUTH FREMONT 11, TETON 1
Teton 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 4
S. Fremont 0 0 2 2 0 7 — 11 14 1
TETON — Pitching: Satchel Heinen 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Fletcher Wartig 2.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Reid Nelson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dusty Hess 2-3. RBI: Carson Reiley.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 2-4, Karter Yancey 3-4, Talon Maupin 2-4, Bryan Popocatl 2-3, Sawyer Klinger 2-4. 2B: Maupin, Karter Yancey. RBI: Payton Hollist, Klinger 3, Popocatl, Kyler Yancey, Karter Yancey 4.
MARSH VALLEY 11, SNAKE RIVER 1 (6 INNINGS): At McCammon, top-seeded Marsh Valley broke open a close game with the Panthers with consecutive four-run innings in the fifth and sixth to claim the 3A District 5 title. James Bodily gave up just the one run in six innings to earn the win for the Eagles.
In the earlier game, Snake River defeated American Falls 11-6 to move into the championship game.
MARSH VALLEY 11, SNAKE RIVER 1
S.River 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 2
M.Valley 2 0 1 0 4 4 — 11 6 1
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Payton Brooks 5.0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 6 BB; Nate Goodwin 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Brooks. RBI: Goodwin.
MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: James Bodily 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bodily 2-2. 2B: Andrew Anderson. RBI: Payton Campbell, Anderson, Tanner Branson 3, Bodily.
SNAKE RIVER 11, AMERICAN FALLS 6
A.Falls 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 6 11 3
S.River 1 0 4 0 0 6 x — 11 10 2
AMERICAN FALLS - NA
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Benson Isom 6.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Nate Goodwin 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Gunnar Ramsdell 2-3, Nate Goodwin 2-3. 2B: Siler Serr. RBI: Payton Brooks 2, Goodwin 2, Benson Isom, Tayson Polatis 2, Serr.
Softball
SUGAR-SALEM 16, TETON 9: At Sugar City, the second-seeded Diggers moved on the 3A District 6 championship game and will face top-seeded South Fremont on Monday.
Sugar-Salem (10-11) put the game away with a six-run sixth inning sparked by a three-run homer by Sunny Bennion, who finished with five RBIs on the day. Sydney Bradshaw also knocked in five runs. Teton finished its season 1-14.
SUGAR-SALEM 16, TETON 9
Teton 1 0 1 0 0 5 2 — 9 13 0
S-Salem 1 2 2 5 0 6 x — 16 19 1
TETON — Pitchers: Hicks 3.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Lerwill 3.0 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: McCallum 2-2, Fisher 2-4, Dalley 4-4. 2B: Nelson, Dalley 4, Fisher 2, Baler. RBI: Park, Nelson 2, Kunz, Dalley, Fisher 2, Baler.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Talea Choffin 6.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Maycee Pocock 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Lia Gibson 3-4, Olivia Crapo 3-3, Sunny Bennion 2-4, Sydney Bradshaw 3-5, Kennedy Chambers 2-3, Bailey Clay 4-4. 2B: Gibson. HR: Bennion, Bradshaw 2, Crapo. RBI: Bennion 5, Bradshaw 5, Chambers, Crapo, Shayla Dopp, Gibson 3.
SNAKE RIVER 12, MARSH VALLEY 1 (5 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, the top-seeded Panthers advanced to Monday's 3A District 5 championship game and will face the winner of Monday's 1 p.m. game between Marsh Valley and American Falls.
Tatum Cherry belted a homer and had three RBIs for the Panthers (12-5).
SNAKE RIVER 12, MARSH VALLEY 1
M.Valley 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 4
S.River 3 3 3 3 x — 12 7 1
MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: Gibson 4.0 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: HR: Anderson. RBI: Anderson.
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Anna Larsen 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tatum Cherry 3-4. 2B: Abby Tew. HR: Tatum Cherry. RBI: Tew 2, Larsen, Cherry 3, Ethany Allmon, Taeli Elordi 2.
RIRIE 15, CHALLIS 5 (5 INNINGS): At Tautphaus Park, the Bulldogs advanced and will play at top-seeded West Jefferson on Monday in the 2A District 6 championship game.