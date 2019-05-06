At Sugar City, South Fremont defeated Sugar-Salem 12-6 to force the if-necessary 3A District 6 championship game..
The Cougars (19-4) broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning, sparked by a two-run double to center by Karter Yancey.
South Fremont and Sugar-Salem (16-11) play again Wednesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 12, SUGAR-SALEM 6
S.Fremont 1 0 4 0 0 2 5 — 12 12 2
S-Salem 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 6 8 2
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Sawyer Klinger 4.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Kyler Yancey 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; German Gonzalez 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 4-4, Karter Yancey 2-5, Gonzalez 2-3, Bryan Popocatl 2-3. 2B: Gonzalez, Jake Thueson, Karter Yancey 2. RBI: Gonzalez 2, Popocatl 3, Karter Yancey 2, Kyler Yancey.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Curtis Drake 5.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 8 K, 2 BB; Kyzon Garner 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Tanner Harris 1.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Caleb Norman 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Norman 2-4. 2B: Drake, Grady Rasmussen, Harris. HR: Kaden Malstrom. RBI: Rasmussen 2, Hayden Crapo, Malstrom.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 6, FIRTH 3: At Firth, top-seeded Challis-Mackay won the 2A District 6 tournament, defeating Firth 7-0 to force a deciding if-necessary game. Challis-Mackay defeated Firth a second time, 6-3, to advance to the state tournament. Firth will play a play-in game on Saturday at Preston High.
Softball
FIRTH 16, NORTH FREMONT 1 (5 INNINGS): At Terreton, Megan Jolley tossed a five-inning complete game and gave up just two hits as No. 2 seed Firth advanced in the 2A District 6 tournament.
Jolley also knocked in a pair of runs and Kylee Barker added three RBIs and Hailey Barker added two.
The Cougars (11-10) take on top seed West Jefferson on Wednesday for a spot in the championship game.
FIRTH 16, NORTH FREMONT 1
N.Fremont 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 2 7
Firth 2 3 2 9 x — 16 9 4
NORTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Dakotah Dexter 3.0 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Kenadee Bohn 0.1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Sheylaci Gunnell 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Mariya Hoffner.
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kylee Barker 2-4, Jolley 2-3, Hailey Barker 2-4. 2B: K. Barker, H. Barker. RBI: K. Barker 3, H. Barker 2, Kelsey Cardenas 2, Jolley 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 11, RIRIE 1 (5 INNINGS): At Terreton, J’Mae Torgerson gave up just one hit as the No. 1 Panthers opened the 2A District 6 tournament with a win.
Baylee Mason, Madi Pancheri, Makiah Rogers and Trinity Smith each had two RBIs for West Jefferson.
West Jefferson (17-4) will play second-seeded Firth on Wednesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 11, RIRIE 1
Ririe 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 1 4
W.Jefferson 0 2 7 0 2 — 11 10 1
RIRIE — Pitchers: Nelson 4.1 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Crystal.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: J’Mae Torgerson 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 3-4. 2B: Torgerson, Kynlee Newman, Trinity Smith. 3B: Pancheri. RBI: Torgerson, Sam Brown, Baylee Mason 2, Pancheri 2, Makiah Rogers 2, Smith 2.
RIRIE 13, NORTH FREMONT 7: At Terreton, the Bulldogs kept their season alive with a win in the consolation bracket. Fourth-seeded Ririe will play the loser of Wednesday’s Firth vs. West Jefferson game.
RIRIE 13, NORTH FREMONT 7
Ririe 3 4 0 0 0 6 0 — 13 10 8
N.Fremont 0 0 0 1 4 2 0 — 7 9 4
RIRIE — Pitchers: Nelson 7.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Grubbs 4-5, Harris 3-5. 2B: Stevenson, Crystal, Davey. 3B: Harris 2. RBI: Harris 4, Grubbs, Stevenson, Pruett, Nelson, Davey 3.
NORTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Dakotah Dexter 5.1 IP, 8 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 11 K, 4 BB; Mariya Hoffner 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Grace Baum 3-4, Kenadee Bohn 2-4. 2B: Baum, Bohn, Taylyn Cordingley, Dexter. RBI: Bohn 3, Litton.
SOUTH FREMONT 10, SUGAR-SALEM 8: At St. Anthony, the top-seeded Cougars (14-7) won the 3A District 6 title. Sugar-Salem will play District 5 Marsh Valley in a play-in game on Thursday at Blackfoot High.
SNAKE RIVER 6, MARSH VALLEY 2: At Blackfoot, the Panthers defeated Marsh Valley to claim the 3A District 5 title.