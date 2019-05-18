At Melaleuca Field, a day after a disappointing loss to eventual state champion Marsh Valley, South Fremont pounded out 13 hits to defeat Kimberly 12-0 in the 3A third-place baseball game. The Cougars put the game away with nine runs in the fourth inning.
Karter Yancey pitched a five-inning shutout and also finished 3 for 4 at the plate. Talon Maupin belted a three-run homer as South Fremont finished the season 23-6.
SOUTH FREMONT 12, KIMBERLY 0
SFremont 2 1 0 9 0 — 12 13 0
Kimberly 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 6
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 2-3, Karter Yancey 3-4, German Gonzalez 3-4. 2B: Gonzalez. 3B: Kyler Yancey, Karter Yancey. HR: Talon Maupin. RBI: Maupin 3, Gonzalez 2, Karter Yancey 2, Seth Klingler.
KIMBERLY — Pitchers: Tristyn O"Donnell 3.0 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Austin Phillips 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Andrew Satterfield 2-3.
5A
BOISE 3, MADISON 2; MADISON 2, LEWISTON 0: At Boise, Dylan Rydalch took a shutout into the seventh inning and Carter Boice closed it out as the Bobcats won their first game on Saturday, 2-0 over Lewiston. Madison ended the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Boise in the consolation final.
BOISE 3, MADISON 0
Boise 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 3 4 2
Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4
BOISE — Pitchers: Owen Manning 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Oliver Massie 2-4, Hunter Gammon 2-3. 2B: Gammon, Massie. RBI: Gammon.
MADISON — Pitchers: Carson Boice 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Tyler Pena 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Jaden Schwab.
MADISON 2, LEWISTON 0
Lewiston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 1
Madison 0 0 0 1 0 1 x — 2 7 2
LEWISTON — Pitchers: Kyle Van Boeyen 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.
MADISON — Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Carter Boice 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brendon Ball 2-2. RBI: Ball, Boice.
Softball
2A
MALAD 12, WEST JEFFERSON 5: At Moscow, the Panthers won their first two games to advance to the 2A championship game, but fell to Malad after facing a 6-0 deficit in the first inning. Malad pounded out 16 hits and put the game away with four runs in the sixth. In the semifinal, Sam Brown scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh in an 11-10 win over Melba. West Jefferson finishes the season 21-5.
MALAD 12, WEST JEFFERSON 5
W.Jefferson 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 — 5 10 3
Malad 6 0 0 2 0 4 x — 12 16 0
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: J'Mae Torgerson 0.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Kyla Johnson 5.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Torgerson 2-4, Johnson 3-3, Jalette Petersen 2-3. 2B: Baylee Mason, Trinity Smith. RBI: Mason, Tyra Pancheri, Petersen 2, Smith.
MALAD — Pitchers: Riley Dorius 7.0 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dorius 2-4, Halli Hannah 2-4, Britlynn Hubbard 2-4, Abby Goddard 3-4, Shaelie Ketchell 3-4, Madison Green 3-4. 2B: Goddard 2, Hubbard, Hannah, Dorius, Ketchell. HR: Goddard, Hubbard, Green. RBI: Goddard 3, Hubbard 3, Hannah 2, Green 3, Ketchell.
WEST JEFFERSON 11, MELBA 10
Melba 4 0 3 2 0 1 0 — 10 12 4
W.Jefferson 1 2 4 1 0 2 1 — 11 8 5
MELBA — Pitchers: Cindy Read 6.2 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Andrina Webster 2-3, Read 2-3, Camille Bangerter 2-4, Annabelle Dickard 3-4. 2B: Esther Riley, Bangerter. 3B: Dickard. HR: Webster. RBI: Kennedy Mickelson, Webster 3, Dickard, Bangerter 2, Ashlie Shaffer 2.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 7.0 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: J'Mae Torgerson 2-4, Tyra Pancheri 2-3, Sam Brown 2-4. 2B: T. Pancheri. 3B: Torgerson. HR: Brown, Baylee Mason. RBI: Torgerson, Brown 2, Mason 2, Kynlee Newman, Madi Pancheri, T. Pancheri 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 9, NEW PLYMOUTH 8
NPlymouth 3 0 0 2 2 1 0 — 8 9 2
W.Jefferson 0 0 0 4 3 2 x — 9 9 2
NEW PLYMOUTH — Pitchers: Hailey Rupp 6.0 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Taiylor Myers 2-3, Tina Furtado 2-4, Rupp 2-4. 2B: Kendall Hoch, Furtado. HR: Myers 2, Rupp, Furtado. RBI: Myers 3, Rupp 2, Furtado 3.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 7.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Johnson 2-3. 2B: Johnson, Kynlee Newman. 3B: J'Mae Torgerson, Johnson. RBI: Torgerson, Johnson 5, Newman, Madi Pancheri.
Tennis
Annalee Ball of Ririe won the girls 3A singles title. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the team standings with Sugar-Salem placing fifth. The Diggers were fifth in the boys team race.
In 4A, the Idaho Falls girls doubles team of Rachel Harris and Whitney Black placed third and the Tigers team finished fifth overall. The Idaho Falls boys team was ninth overall. Hillcrest's girls were eighth and Bonneville was 10th. Blackfoot's boys team took fourth with 17.5 points and Bonneville was eighth.
In 5A, the Thunder Ridge duo of Kyler and Tegan Hartman won the state doubles title, rallying for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win. The Titans boys team placed fifth with 20 points. Madison was 10th.
The Madison girls team finished 13th.