At Buhl, the South Fremont High School wrestling team won the 46th annual Buhl Invitational team title 253-250 over Spring Creek, Nev.
The Cougars had 10 medalists, including three individual champions and four runners-up. River Eddins won the 160-pound title by 4-3 decision over Declo’s AJ Lyda, Sawyer Hobbs remained undefeated by pinning Spring Creek’s Jefferson Guthrie in 2:31 to win the 195 title and Tuffy Briggs won 126 by a 10-4 decision over Spring Creek’s Kodis Campbell. Dillon Gneiting placed second at 106, Hunter Hobbs placed second at 132, Beau Hackworth placed second at 138 and Bryan Popocatl placed second at 285. Ryker Simmons (fourth at 98) Jackson Coverley (sixth at 145) and Tristan Olson (third at 170) also placed.
Snake River, which placed third with 144 points, had seven medalists. Two won individual titles: Tate Benson at 152 in sudden victory over Gooding’s Tayten Gillette and Ty Belnap at 285 by pinning Popocatl in 3:26. Easton Gardner (fifth at 113), Emilio Caldera (third at 132), Marcus Mortensen (sixth at 170), Drake Anderton (sixth at 182) and Nicholas Parris (sixth at 220) also placed.
North Fremont, which placed fifth with 98 points, had four medalists. Riggen Cordingley kept his undefeated season going by winning 170 by a 9-7 decision over Kimberly’s Broddey Cunningham, Tyler Sessions took second at 145, Kohl Nielson was fourth at 138 and Hayden Maupin was fourth at 152.
Ririe, which placed ninth with 98 points, had five medalists. Tanner Smith won 145 by a 2-1 decision over Sessions, Connor Parkinson was fifth at 106, Stetson Machen was fifth at 120, Gabe Sommers was fourth at 195 and Nick Gundersen was fifth at 285.
Salmon placed 19th with 47 points and had two medalists: Dakota McIntosh (fifth at 126) and Jacob Seibert (fourth at 170).
THUNDER RIDGE TAKES SECOND AT MADISON INVITATIONAL BY NARROW MARGIN: At Rexburg, Thunder Ridge placed second at the annual Madison Invitational by a razor-thin margin.
The Titans finished behind Century by half a point, 164-163.5. Thunder Ridge had nine boys medalists and two girls medalists including two individual champions. Kaden Ramos continued his undefeated season by winning the 120-pound title by pinning Blackfoot’s Taye Trautner in 5:07 and Brooke Boyle won the girls 146-pound bracket by pinning Idaho Falls' Jessica Gutierrez in 0:26. Parker Andrews (third at 126), Carson Jenson (third at 132), Gage Holt (third at 138), Tanner Stanton (fifth at 145), Tristan Stanton (fifth at 152), Max Leavitt (third at 160), Garrett Roedel (third at 182), Cache Holt (sixth at 195) and Tatum Haynes (fourth at girls 109/116) also placed.
Blackfoot, fourth with 154.5 points, had 10 boys medalists and three girls medalists. Luke Moore won 106 by 8-2 decision over Highland’s Colin Sierer, Niyomi Oliva won the girls 123 bracket over teammate Trinity Velasquez and Nick Chappell won 182 by 9-2 major decision over Sugar-Salem’s Browning Bennion. Esai Castaneda (second at 132), Austin Despain (second at 138), Taye Trautner (second at 120), Ryan German (fifth at 132), Camron Gifford (sixth at 126), Traydn Henderson (sixth at 145), Michael Edwards (fifth at 182), Jacob Averett (fifth at 195) and Marcelina Trejo (fifth at girls 109/116) also placed.
Sugar-Salem, fifth with 143 points, had eight boys medalists. Kyler Dalling won 220 in sudden victory over Jerome’s Porter Wright and Kenneth Copley remained undefeated upon pinning Century’s Gerrardo Duran in 1:37 to win 285. Blaze Klingler (fifth at 106), Tristen Brown (fourth at 113), Bridger Norman (fourth at 138), Skyler Lerwill (fourth at 152), Cody Tillery (third at 170) and Browning Bennion (second at 182) also placed.
Firth, sixth with 111 points, had three boys medalists and one girl medalist: Gage Vasquez (third at 113), Nicholas Perkins (second at 152), Joshua Jolley (fourth at 285) and Shantell Christensen (third at girls 109/116).
Bonneville, seventh with 109 points, had seven boys and one girls medalist. Matthew Boone pinned Highland’s Paul Clark in 3:30 to win 195, Tucker Banks pinned Firth’s Nicholas Perkins in 3:36 to win 152 and Kayla Vail pinned Hillcrest’s Taylor Call in 1:48 to win girls 109/116. Bridger Janson (fifth at 98), Ryan Nuno (third at 106), Konner McGuire (fifth at 113), Kaiden Hansen (third at 220) and Breckin Zieber (sixth at 220) also placed.
Madison, eighth with 96 points, had five boys medalists. Ty Clark won 138 by 7-4 decision over Blackfoot’s Austin Despain and Jaden Smith won 145 by 10-6 decision over Highland’s Connor Straessler. Joshua Benson (sixth at 120), Noah Ingram (fourth at 126) and Orion Stokes (fourth at 170) also placed.
Three boys placed for Shelley, which finished 11th with 60.5 points. Kolton Stacey remained undefeated upon winning 113 by 9-0 major decision over Jerome’s Jose Treyes, Caleb Martin was sixth at 113 and Taylor Balmforth was second at 160.
Three boys placed for Rigby, which finished 12th with 58 points. David Fife pinned Jerome’s Jacob Wallace in 1:41 to win 170, Marshall Parker was fourth at 106 and Payton Brooks was third at 145.
Three boys and two girls placed for Idaho Falls, which finished 13th with 55 points. Kayson Kenney pinned Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda in 3:45 to win 132, Justin Morris was fifth at 120, Jessica Gutierrez was second in girls 143, Devryn Livingston was fourth at 160 and Crystal Cruz was sixth at girls 109/116.
Remy Baler won 98 by a 9-5 decision over Star Valley’s Bridger Smith and Dawson Kaufman was third at 285 for Teton, which finished 14th with 50 points.
Micaiah Wood placed third at 195 and Kaden McGary placed sixth at 285 for Skyline, which finished 15th with 39 points, and Sean Steinnetz placed fifth at 220 and Taylor Call placed second at girls 109/116 for Hillcrest, which finished 16th with 29 points.
Boys basketball
MADISON 68, IDAHO FALLS 55: At Idaho Falls, Taden King scored 24 points and the Bobcats hit 10 of 20 3-pointers on the way to the nonconference win.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Tigers (7-2), who were led by Keynion Clark with 14 points and Dylan Seeley with 13.
Madison (8-4) is at Highland on Friday. Idaho Falls is at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
MADISON 68, IDAHO FALLS 55
Madison 23 13 19 13 — 68
Idaho Falls 11 17 13 14 — 55
MADISON — Taden King 24, Dawson Wills 15, Mark Williams 12, Carson Downey 6, Wesley Jensen 6, Joey Williams 3, Tyson Lerwill 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Keynion Clark 14, Dylan Seeley 13, Ryan Farnsworth 8, Spencer Moore 6, Jaxon Sorenson 6, Carter Rindfleisch 5, Nate Rose 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 64, BONNEVILLE 62 (OT): At Bonneville, Lloyer Driggs scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Titans rallied from nine points down with three minutes left to force overtime and eventually secure the nonconference win.
Bonneville (4-7) is at Blackfoot on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (5-7) hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 64, BONNEVILLE 62 (OT)
Thunder Ridge 18 11 6 23 6 — 64
Bonneville 13 16 13 16 4 — 62
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 14, Tao Johnson 9, Tyler Godfrey 3, Zach Marlowe 6, Dutch Driggs 2, Kayden Toldson 26, Porter Harris 4.
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 7, Kellan Bird 6, Carson Johnson 22, Caleb Stoddard 11, Cy Gummow 4, Carson Judy 7, Jackson Hurley 5.
KIMBERLY 58, SUGAR-SALEM 55: At Sugar City, the Diggers fell to Kimberly in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Kimberly, ranked No. 2 in 3A last week's state media poll, got 29 points from Dawson Cummins. Sugar-Salem head coach Shawn Freeman, whose Diggers were ranked No. 3 last week, said he anticipated the game to be close due to so many returning players.
"We faced them in the semifinals last year at state," Freeman said. "The Cummins kid is a dang good player."
Keyan Nead had 12 points and Tanner Harris added 10 for Sugar-Salem (8-2), which plays Tuesday at Star Valley, Wyo.
KIMBERLY 58, SUGAR-SALEM 55
Kimberly 9 17 21 11—58
Sugar-Salem 9 9 20 17—55
KIMBERLY—Dawson Cummins 29, Ethan Arrington 6, Peyton Bair 6, Jackson Cummins 1, McCade Huff 1, Trevor Hammond 2, Jaxon Bair 4, Brant Etherington 9.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 8, Tanner Harris 10, Keyan Nead 12, Hadley Miller 8, Sam Parkinson 6, Rylan Bean 7, Kyler Handy 4.
NORTH FREMONT 41, ABERDEEN 29: At Aberdeen, the Huskies held the Tigers to single-digit scoring in each quarter en route to a nonconference win.
North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said it was a physical contest.
"I thought we played good defense and rebounded very well," Hill said.
Jordan Hess had 15 points to lead North Fremont (8-1), which hosts Ririe on Thursday.
NORTH FREMONT 51, ABERDEEN 29
North Fremont 11 10 16 14—51
Aberdeen 9 3 8 9—29
NORTH FREMONT—Jordan Hess 15, Jordan Lenz 6, Luke Hill 8, Max Palmer 7, Tyler Shuldberg 8, Paul Wynn 5, Carson Dye 2.
ABERDEEN—unavailable.
CHALLIS 33, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 28: At Taylor's Crossing, the Vikings defeated the Eagles for a conference win.
Challis coach Brad Lambson said it was a physical game and outside shots made the difference.
"They’re a big team. Big physical kids," Lambson said. "It’s hard to score in the paint against them."
Carson Ammar had 10 points to lead Challis (2-8, 1-0), which plays Wednesday at Mackay.
CHALLIS 33, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 28
Challis 6 5 12 10—33
Taylor’s Crossing 7 5 5 11—28
CHALLIS—Lane Strand 4, Carson Parkinson 5, RJ Philps 8, Carson Ammar 10, Eugene Siggers 2, Isaac Schwenke 4.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING—Hatch 4, Hammond 3, Boone 2, Hansen 2, Chamberlain 8, Shannon 9.
Girls basketball
FIRTH 35, NORTH FREMONT 29: At Firth, the Cougars moved to 4-0 in Nuclear Conference play with a win over North Fremont.
Firth head coach Sharla Cook said the game was close throughout and the Cougars closed out the win with free throws. She also commended Hailey Barker for doing a good job as point guard.
Ellie Miller had 14 points for North Fremont (5-9, 1-2), which plays Wednesday at West Jefferson. Barker had 12 points to lead Firth (11-4, 4-0), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Tuesday.
FIRTH 35, NORTH FREMONT 29
North Fremont 8 5 10 6—29
Firth 6 10 8 10—35
NORTH FREMONT—Graycee Litton 3, Ellie Miller 14, Remi Litton 3, Mariah Hoffner 2, Shelby Reynolds 7.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 6, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Hailey Gee 6, Kiley Mecham 9, Hailey Barker 12.
WATERSPRINGS 49, NORTH GEM 46: At Bancroft, the Warriors rallied to defeat North Gem in a conference game that went down to the wire.
Joanna Hayes had 21 points for the Warriors, including a late 3-pointer which made the game close. Watersprings came back to win in the final two minutes.
"The ladies just picked up the pace, played hard the whole game and it paid off at the end there," Watersprings coach John Yadon said.
Riley Winkelmann added 13 points for Watersprings (3-9, 3-5), which hosts Butte County on Friday.
WATERSPRINGS 49, NORTH GEM 46
Watersprings 12 8 12 17—49
North Gem 13 15 10 8—46
WATERSPRINGS—Riley Winkelmann 13, Jessica Merkle 4, Joanna Hayes 21, Angie Gomez 2, Abigail Yadon 9.
NORTH GEM—H. Davids 11, M. Hill 2, D. Barfuss 5, S. Parkane 5, M. Naybee 8, S. O’Brian 14, C. Christensen 1.