At Soda Springs, Sugar-Salem pitchers Curtis Drake, Hayden Crapo and Kyzon Garner combined to hold Soda Springs to two hits and Kyle Ostermiller knocked in four runs on Tuesday as the Digger baseball team defeated Soda Springs 17-3.
Sugar-Salem (13-9) is at Teton on Thursday.
SUGAR-SALEM 17, SODA SPRINGS 3
S-Salem 3 0 4 1 0 1 8 — 17 11 3
S.Springs 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 2 6
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Curtis Drake 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Hayden Crapo 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Kyzon Garner 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Drake 2-4, Crapo 3-4, Kyle Ostermiller 2-2. 2B: Crapo, Drake. 3B: Drake. RBI: Crapo 3, Drake 3, Garner 2, Kaden Mattson, Bridger Norman, Caleb Norman, Ostermiller 4.
SODA SPRINGS — Pitchers: John Kator 3.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Payton Lish 3.0 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Jayden Sturm 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB.
THUNDER RIDGE 17, RIGBY 7 (5 INNINGS), RIGBY 20, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (5 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, the Titans scored early and often in the opener, but Rigby bounced back with a five-inning win in the nightcap. Trey Armstrong had seven RBIs and Freddie Sheppard added five RBIs in the victory.
Rigby (5-12-1, 4-5-1) is at Madison on Friday. Thunder Ridge (2-17, 1-9) is at Highland on Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 17, RIGBY 7
Rigby 0 0 3 4 0 — 7 9 1
TRidge 2 7 8 0 x — 17 16 1
RIGBY — Pitchers: Freddie Sheppard 1.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Dayne Loundsbury 1.0 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Regan Hendricks 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Taran Clark 3-3, Trey Armstrong 2-3. 2B: Armstrong. 3B: Clark. RBI: Clark 4, Armstrong 3.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Mason Dale 5.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Webb 4-4, Cade Lowe 3-3, Dale 2-3, Tray Murdock 2-3. 2B: Dale, Dylan Forsgren, Lowe. 3B: Kaysen Isom, T. Webb. RBI: Taylor Cannon, Dale 2, Forsgren, Lane Gillespie 2, Isom, Lowe 4, Murdock 2, A. Webb, T. Webb 3.
RIGBY 20, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (5 INNINGS)
Rigby (10) 3 5 2 0 — 20 16 2
TRidge 0 4 0 0 1 — 5 4 6
RIGBY— Pitchers: Gilbert 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Jephson 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jephson 3-5, Clark 2-5, Armstrong 4-4, Sheppard 2-2, Piazza 2-2. 2B: Jephson, Armstrong 3, Sheppard. 3B: Sheppard. RBI: Jephson 3, Clark 2, Armstrong 7, Hendricks, Martin, Sheppard 5, Piazza 2.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Taylor Cannon 0.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Tanner Webb 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Tanner Berdrow 2.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kaysen Isom 2-3. 2B: Webb. 3B: Isom 2. RBI: Cannon, Lane Gillespie, Isom 3.
TETON 4, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At Driggs, Carson Reiley tossed a complete-game four-hitter for Teton and also knocked in two runs as the Redskins picked up their first 3A Mountain Rivers Conference win.
Teton (4-5-1, 1-2) hosts Sugar-Salem on Thursday. The Cougars (15-3, 2-1) play a doubleheader today against the Pocatello JV.
TETON 4, SOUTH FREMONT 0
S.Fremont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 1
Teton 0 0 2 0 2 0 x — 4 9 0
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Sawyer Klinger 5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; German Gonzalez 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Kyler Yancey, Karter Yancey.
TETON — Pitchers: Carson Reiley 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Fletcher Wartig 2-4, Dusty Hess 2-2, Reid Nelson 2-2. 2B: Nelson. RBI: Wartig, Nelson, Reiley 2.
Softball
IDAHO FALLS 27, SHELLEY 5 (5 INNINGS): At Shelley, the Tigers pounded out 27 hits in five innings and Kennedy Robertson finished with two doubles and a pair of home runs in the win as I.F. improved to 16-3, 6-1 in the 4A District 6 conference.
The Tigers host Shelley (3-13, 2-5) today at Tautphaus Park.
IDAHO FALLS 27, SHELLEY 5
Idaho Falls 3 8 5 6 5 — 27 27 2
Shelley 1 0 0 4 0 — 5 4 3
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Jaidyn Clement 5.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters : Madi Burton 4-6, Clement 3-3, Emma William 4-5, Olivia Hillam 4-6, Riley Schneider 3-5, Kennedy Robertson 4-5, Hannah Gardner 2-3, Josie Billings 2-2. 2B: Williams, Hillam 3, Macie Cordon , Kennedy Robertson 2, Gardner, Billings. 3B: Gardner. HR: Kennedy Robertson 2. RBI: M. Burton 2, Moss, Williams 4, Hillam 3, Clement, K. Robertson 5, Cordon, Gardner, Billings 2, Schneider 2.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Dye 3.1 IP, 15 H, 21 R, 15 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Hathaway 1.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Hathaway 2-3. 2B: Kidman. HR: Davis.
FIRTH 7, WEST JEFFERSON 6: At Terreton, Firth took advantage of an error in the seventh inning to earn the victory. Maisie Adams finished 2 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs as Firth remained in first place in the Nuclear Conference.
Firth (6-9, 3-0) hosts West Side today. West Jefferson (11-4, 3-2) is at North Fremont on Thursday.
FIRTH 7, WEST JEFFERSON 6
Firth 1 0 0 0 0 5 1 — 7 12 4
West J 0 0 1 0 4 1 0 — 6 6 5
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 7.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K , 6 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Leslie 2-4, Maisie Adams 2-4, Jolley 2-3, Hailey McNeely 2-4. 2B: Adams. RBI: Adams 2, Hailey Barker , Mckenna Hogan, Leslie 2.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 6.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; J'Mae Torgerson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 2-4. RBI: Torgerson, Johnson, Baylee Mason 2, Makiah Rogers.
Tennis
SKYLINE 6, BLACKFOOT 6
Boys singles: Rhett Price (S) def. Jacob Christianson (B) 6-4, 6-3; Will Webb (S) def. Carter Christianson (B) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Riley Porter (B) def. Drew Hathaway (S) 6-1, 6-3.
Girls singles: Emily Stuart (S) def. Summer Vondenieth (B) 6-1, 6-0; Brinley Chambers (S) def. Hannah Cannon (B) 6-3, 6-0; Tana Johnson (S) def. Lydia Story 6-1, 6-3.
Boys doubles: Tanner Thomason/Carsen Austin (S) def. Joey Walker/Matthew Joyner (B) 6-3, 6-2; Ben Sayre/ Braxton Bird (B) def. Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (S) 6-3, 6-0.
Girls doubles: Colette Baker/Lacey Evans (B) def. Frida Rodriguez/Lizzie Bialas (S) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; McKrey Davis/Lauren Lee (B) def. Anna St. Michel/Grace Houghton (S) 6-0, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Claire Anderson/Landon Evans (B) def. John Francis/Mariel Stuart (S) 6-4, 7-5; Yarah Bisherat/Aiden Stufflebeam (B) def. Bryce Fowers/Maggie Jones (S) 6-0, 6-1.
IDAHO FALLS 9, HILLCREST 6
Boys singles: Sam Vance (IF) def. Daniel Crofts (H) 6-2, 6-3; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Max Pendlebury (H) 6-0, 6-1; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Bailor Reilly (H) 6-0, 6-2.
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Marie Phelan 7-5, 6-0; Nicole Tran (H) def. Alexis Adams (IF) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Kate Barrett (IF) 7-5, 6-2.
Boys doubles: Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell (IF) 6-1, 6-0; Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell (H) def. Houston Facer/Austin Sumsion ((F) 6-4, 6-4; Carter Bailey/Carsten Schjeldahl (IF) def. Jace Moscon/Jason Calder (H) 6-4, 3-6, 12-10.
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Emily Biddulph/Nicole Gribbs (H) 7-6, 6-4; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) 6-3, 7-6; Madison Parsons/Trinity Parsons (IF) def. Sydney Barnes/Jaymie Hansen (H) 6-0, 6-2.
Mixed doubles: Claire Andary/Trevin Facer (IF) def. Matthew Zollinger/Reagon Olsen (H) 6-4, 6-1; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Jackson Baker/Brooklyn Smith (IF) 6-7, 6-1 6-4; Nate Walter/Ally Steadman (H) def. Nathan LaPray/Hailey Thompson (IF) 6-4, 6-3.
Track and Field
Fred Simpson meet
at Arco
Girls
Team scores: 1, Murtaugh 114.33; 2, Salmon 107.5; 3, Ririe 101.33; 4, Butte County 71.5; 5, Aberdeen 61.83; 6, West Jefferson 48; 7, Mackay 45; 8, Challis 36.5; 9, South Fremont 30; 10, North Gem 26; 11, Leadore 12; 12. Clark County 7
Individual results
(Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net)
100: 1, Courtney Phillips (AB) 13.36; 2, Lisa Ambriz (MUR) 13.72; 3, Harlee Davids (NG) 13.92
200: 1, Cherish Duncan (SAL) 29.11; 2, Chloe Fullmer (MAC) 29.18; 3, Tailyn Russell (WJ) 29.50
400: 1, Cherish Duncan (SAL) 1:03.44; 2, Natayla Babcock (BC) 1:04.76; 3, Chloe Fullmer (MAC) 1:05.62
800: 1, Natayla Babcock (BC) 2:26.68: 2, Kazel Webb (RIR) 2:29.67; 3, Sara Boone (RIR) 2:36.66
1,600: 1, Natayla Babcock (BC) 5:57.49; 2, Sara Boone (RIR) 6:10.68; 3, EmmaRae Darland (BC) 6:48.37
3,200: 1, Natayla Babcock (BC) 12:24.42; 2, Daniela Aguilar (MURT) 14:22.45; 3, Avery Cole (SAL) 15:04.46
100 hurdles: 1, Cassidy Parkinson (RIR) 16.96; 2, Mackay Williams (SAL) 17.53; 3. Ele Tarkalson (SAL) 17.75
300 hurdles: 1, Cassidy Parkinson (RIR) 51.19; 2. Mallory Diamond (MURT) 51.89; 3, Mackay Williams (SAL) 52.59
4x100: 1, South Fremont (Casandra Benitez, Karlee Thueson, Josee Angell, Carly Hikida) 53.65; 2, Murtaugh 53.92; 3, Mackay 56.80
4x200: 1, South Fremont (Casandra Benitez, Karlee Thueson, Carly Hikida, Josee Angell) 1:53.32; 2, Murtaugh 1:53.45; 3, Aberdeen 1:57.32
4x400: 1, Murtaugh (Keisha Koch, Daniela Aguilar, Kynzlee Jensen, Kennedy Cummins) 4:37.51; 2, Ririe 4:39.29; 3, Salmon 5:01.93
Sprint medley: 1, South Fremont (Casandra Benitez, Karlee Thueson, Carly Hikida, Josee Angell) 1:56.59; 2, Murtaugh 1:59.68; 3, Salmon 2:02.51
High jump: 1, Erith Hayes (RIR) 4-10; 2, Brynlee Torgerson (RIR) 4-10; 3, Courtney Phillips (AB) 4-10
Long jump: 1, Dallas Sutton (RIR) 16-2.5, 2, Keisha Koch (MURT) 14-5; 3, Guadalupe Barrera (AB) 14-3.75
Triple jump: 1, Dallas Sutton (RIR) 32-9.75; 2, Allie McDonald (WJ) 31-4.75; 3, Riley Moore (MAC) 30-2
Pole vault: 1, Mackay Williams (SAL) 8-0; 2, Jazmine Rivera (CH) 7-6, 3, Ele Tarkalson (SAL) 7-6
Shot put: 1, Mayla Ivie (WJ) 36-1; 2, Paige Ramsey (LEAD) 32-10.5; 3, Caitlyn Cole (SAL) 32-9
Discus: 1, Hannah Corrigan (CH) 106-0; 2, Mayla Ivie (WJ) 105-9; 3, Kaiana Bono (AB) 97-7
Boys
Team scores: 1, Murtaugh 148; 2, Aberdeen 119; 3, Salmon 117; 4, Butte County 81; 5, Challis 43; 6, Mackay 34; 7, Ririe 31; 8, North Gem 22; 9, West Jefferson 19; 10, Leadore 15; 11, Clark County 7
Individual results
(Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net)
100: 1, Williams Ashley (CH) 11.29; 2, Matthew Klassen (AB) 11.44; 3, Keyan Cummins (BC) 11.63
200: 1, Keyan Cummins (BC) 23.39; 2, Kade Setoki (MUR) 23.80; 3, Nathan Thomas (MUR) 24.53
400: 1, Andy Gebhardt (SAL) 53.17; 2, Joseph Carrasco (AB) 54.60; 3, Hulizes Ortiz (AB) 54.89
800: 1, Guillermo Zavala (MUR) 2:04.53; 2, Parker May (CH) 2:05.08; 3, Sereck Peterson (MAC) 2:10.82
1,600: 1, Sereck Peterson (MAC) 5:04.61; 2, Kyle Peterson (MAC) 5:14.76; 3, Trapper Parsons (BC) 5:18.27
3,200: 1, Chance Reynolds (AB) 11:38.80; 2, Kyle Peterson (MAC) 11:47.98; 3, Cole Pratt (AB) 12:14.62
110 hurdles: 1, Owen Tarkalson (SAL) 16.93; 2. Tyler Chatelain (MUR) 17.30; 3. Graden Dimond (MUR) 18.54
300 hurdles: 1, Guillermo Zavala (MUR) 44.91; 2, Graden Dimond (MUR) 46.51; 3. Hunter Andersen (MUR) 46.81
4x100: 1, Butte County (Bridger Hansen, Brady McAffee, Rylee Hodge, Keyan Cummins) 46.25; 2, Murtaugh 48.07; 3, Aberdeen 48.74
4x200: 1, Butte County (Bridger Hansen, Brady McAffee, Rylee Hodge, Keyan Cummins) 1:34.47; 2, Murtaugh 1:35.62; 3, Aberdeen 1:36.72
4x400: 1, Salmon (McClay Sommers, Johnathan Simmons, Treygan Bragg, Andy Gebhardt) 3:42.84; 2, Murtaugh 3:49.78; 3, Salmon 3:55.41
Sprint medley: 1, Murtaugh (Graden Dimond, Keil Setoki, Joseph McConaha, Guillermo Zavala) 3:52.40; 2, North Gem 4:12.02
High jump: 1, Kade Setoki (MUR) 5-8; 2, Caden Caywood (SAL) 5-8; 3, Sage Cummins (BC) 5-4
Long jump: 1, William Ashley (CH) 21-10; 2, Kade Setoki (MUR) 20-7; 3, Emanuel Hernandez (CC) 18-6
Triple jump: 1, Dylan Vanderschaaf (SAL) 42-0.5; 2, Guillermo Zavala (MUR) 38-6; 3, Sage Cummins (BC) 38-1
Pole vault: 1, Payton Foster (AB) 12-6; 2, Owen Tarkalson (SAL) 12-0; 3, Brody Matthews (SAL) 11-6
Shot put: 1, Trey Yearsley (RIR) 45-5; 2, Mitchell Spence (AB) 43-2.5; 2, Isaac Schwenke (CH) 41-2
Discus: 1, Mitchell Spence (AB) 121-2; 2, Jack Behrend (AB) 121-1.5; 3, Dante Bernal (BC) 120-5.5
Monday's results
Baseball
HIGHLAND 8, MADISON 3; HIGHLAND 6, MADISON 0: At Pocatello, the Rams broke open a close game in the opener with four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by an RBI double by Dylan Jester and RBI single by Micah Naumu. Rams pitcher Dalton Jones struck out 10 in a complete-game two-hitter in the second game.
Madison (6-13) hosts Rigby on Saturday.
HIGHLAND 8, MADISON 3
Madison 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 3 4 1
Highland 2 0 0 2 0 4 x — 8 12 3
MADISON — Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 4.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Jordan Porter 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Tyler Pena 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Schwab.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Easton Eddie 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Josh Potter 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Easton Durham 2-4, Dylan Jester 3-4, Ethan Wolfenbarger 3-4. Leading hitters: 2B: Dylan Jester. RBI: Seth Nate, Wolfenbarger, Jester 3, Micah Naumu, Kobe Holt, Durham.
HIGHLAND 6, MADISON 0
Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 5
Highland 1 4 0 0 0 1 x — 6 4 2
MADISON — Pitchers: Carter Boice 6.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Dalton Jones 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Braxton Wilhelm. RBI: Seth Nate, Dylan Jester, Whilhelm 3, Easton Durham.
SOUTH FREMONT 6, MARSH VALLEY 5: At St. Anthony, the Cougars rallied with a five-run fifth inning. Bryan Popocatl and Sawyer Klinger had the go-ahead RBIs in the inning.
SOUTH FREMONT 6, MARSH VALLEY 5
M.Valley 0 0 2 0 1 1 1 — 5 11 2
S.Fremont 0 0 1 0 5 0 x — 6 10 5
MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: James Bodily 4.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Bronx Holbrook 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Andrew Anderson 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Branson 2-4, Karter Howell 2-4, Holbrook 2-4. 2B: Kaden Morrison. 3B: Payton Campbell. RBI: Campbell, Bodily.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 7.0 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Trent Morton 2-4, Talon Maupin 2-4, German Gonzalez 2-3. 2B: Morton, Bryan Popocatl. RBI: Sawyer Klinger 2, Maupin 2, Popacatl.
Softball
MALAD 10, FIRTH 7: At Firth, despite three RBIs from Kate Leslie and a double and triple from Kelsey Cardenas, Malad held off the Cougars.
MALAD 10, FIRTH 7
Malad 4 0 1 2 3 0 0 — 10 12 3
Firth 0 3 0 3 0 1 0 — 7 14 1
MALAD — NA
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 7.0 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 1 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Kelsey Cardenas 2-4, Kate Leslie 4-4, Mckenna Hogan 2-4. 2B: Kylee Barker, Cardenas, Hogan, Leslie 2. 3B: Cardenas. RBI: Maisie Adams 2, Barker, Cardenas, Leslie 3.