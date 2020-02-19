At Rexburg, defending 3A boys basketball state champion Sugar-Salem began its postseason with a win on Wednesday night, as the top-seeded Diggers defeated South Fremont 49-39 in their 3A District 6 tournament opener.
Tanner Harris led the way with 15 points, Hadley Miller added 11 points and Crew Clark had 10.
Kaimen Peebles topped South Fremont with 11 points.
Both teams struggled in the second quarter with the Cougars scoring just one point and the Diggers scoring five.
“The second quarter was weird,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “It seemed like nothing would go in … but we came out (in the second half) and finished strong.”
South Fremont (11-11) takes on Teton in an elimination game on Friday. The winner of that game faces Sugar-Salem (16-5) on Monday. A Sugar-Salem win earns the Diggers a trip to state. If they lose, there will be an if-necessary game on Wednesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 49, SOUTH FREMONT 39
South Fremont 12 1 14 12 — 39
Sugar-Salem 16 5 12 16 — 49
SOUTH FREMONT — Dallin Orme 2, Bridger Erickson 3, Kaimen Peebles 11, Ryker Hurt 5, Jace Neville 8, Tag Bair 10.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 10, Tanner Harris 15, Braxton Ostermiler 3, Hadley Miller 11, Sam Parkinson 6, Pasen Michaelson 2, Kyler Handy 2.
GRACE 61 BUTTE COUNTY 47: At Blackfoot, the Pirates couldn’t overcome a four-point second quarter and fell to Grace in the 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament championship game.
Bridger Hansen scored 14 points and Sage Cummins added 12 for Butte County (12-12) which will play a regional play-in game.
GRACE 61, BUTTE COUNTY 47
Butte County 12 4 13 18 — 47
Grace 16 12 21 12 — 61
Butte County — Sage Cummins 12, Boone Gammett 3, Konner Lambson 9, Brady McAffee 6, Bridger Hansen 14, Keyan Cummins 3.
Grace — Stoddard 29, I. Gibbs 9, Judd 2, Lloyd 7, Anderson 3, Mansfield 11.
SHO-BAN 82, LEADORE 66: At Hillcrest, the Chiefs pulled away to win the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament elimination game.
SHO-BAN 82, LEADORE 66
Leadore 14 16 19 17 — 66
Sho-Ban 21 15 19 27 — 82
LEADORE — Chack 15, McConnaghy 2, Hubert 4, Foster 17, Beyler 22, Mackay 6.
SHO-BAN — Llama 24, Pebeashy 13, Appenay 8, Buckskin 11, Friday 14, Ramos-Yazzie 7, Chacon 5.
GRACE LUTHERAN 44, CLARK COUNTY 26: At Hillcrest, Clark County’s season came to an end in the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament.
GRACE LUTHERAN 44, CLARK COUNTY 26
Grace Lutheran 11 17 3 13 44 – 44
Clark County 10 6 6 4 —26
Grace Lutheran — Besel 9, Jimenez 11, Spencer 21, Thiros 1, Moore 2.
Clark County — Acosta 7, Murdock 11, Clark 2, Raya 3, Smith 3.
Wrestling
5A District 5-6 championships
Teams: 1. Highland 412.5 2. Thunder Ridge 303.5 3. Madison 229.5 4. Rigby 122.
98: 1. Ezra Lewis (Madison), 2. Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge), 3. Chandler Facer (Thunder Ridge).
106: 1. Calvin Hewett (Highland), 2. Diego Vergara (Madison), 3. Marshall Parker (Rigby).
113: 1. Devin Dobson (Highland), 2. Tyke Burrell (Madison), 3. Dawsen Derie (Highland).
120: 1. Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge), 2. Austin Dye (Highland), 3. Rhope Rasmussen (Rigby).
126: 1. Rustan Cordingley (Highland), 2. Noah Ingram (Madison), 3. Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge).
132: 1. Emilio Velasquez (Highland), 2. Caden Hall (Thunder Ridge), 3. Carson Jenson (Thunder Ridge).
138: 1. Gage Holt (Thunder Ridge), 2. Tyson Clark (Madison), 3. Treagan Watson (Highland).
145: 1. Kael Cordingley (Highland), 2. Payton Brooks (Rigby), 3. Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge).
152: 1. Jaden Smith (Madison), 2. Tristan Stanton (Thunder Ridge), 3. Colby Wadsworth (Madison).
160: 1. Bristin Corrigan (Highland), 2. Max Leavitt (Thunder Ridge), 3. Ashton Peterson (Madison).
170: 1. Max Anderton (Highland), 2. David Fife (Rigby), 3. Luke Sidwell (Highland).
182: 1. Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge), 2. Hyrum Allen (Madison), 3. Logan Landon (Thunder Ridge).
195: 1. Andrew Morrison (Highland), 2. Eli Anderton (Highland), 3. Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge).
220: 1. Logan George (Highland), 2. Callen Tanaka (Highland), 3. Jordan Green (Thunder Ridge).
285: Ian Allen (Highland), 2. Jacob Womack (Rigby), 3. Owen Ward (Thunder Ridge).