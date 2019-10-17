At Sugar City, for the third year in a row, the Sugar-Salem boys' soccer team won the 3A District 6 title over Teton with a shutout. The Diggers posted a 3-0 win on a windy Thursday afternoon.
The Diggers controlled the ball throughout the first half and missed several shots on goal but didn't score until about 15 minutes in. Scott Galbraith scored the opening goal off of an assist from Nathan Dayley.
Sugar-Salem scored again about five minutes later when Kyle Brunson put the ball into the back of the net.
The second half slowed down a little with the ball spending much of its time up in the air.
With about five minutes left, Jordan Dayley floated the ball over the middle and Scott Galbraith knocked in his second goal to all but seal the game.
Sugar-Salem (16-1-1) will begin the 3A state tournament with a 9 a.m. game against Bliss on Oct. 24 at Eagle High School. Teton (5-5-2) plays Aberdeen in a state play-in game Saturday at Blackfoot.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
MADISON 3, RIGBY 0: At Rexburg, No. 2 seeded Madison preserved its season with a shutout win over No. 3 seeded Rigby in a 5A District 5-6 elimination game.
The Bobcats (9-8-0) play District 3 fifth place team Boise on Saturday in a state play-in game at Burley.
Girls soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 5, TETON 2: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem repeated as district champs, beating Teton 5-2 to avenge a loss in their last meeting in a snowy game in Driggs.
Morgan Teichert opened the scoring with a shot from 35 yards out. After cutting away from two Teton defenders, Teichert discovered the goalie was offline and struck the ball into the corner. Teton tied it up 15 minutes later on a free kick that sailed over Sugar defenders' heads and into the goal.
The teams stayed tied until about one minute left in the half when Sugar keeper Emma Siddoway kicked the ball ahead of the defense where Teichert tracked it down, dribbled past three defenders and put it in the corner of the net.
Sunny Bennion took the ball straight up the middle of the field, took on the keeper and kicked it into the net to put Sugar up 3-1 in the second half. Four minutes later, Teichert scored again from outside the 18 putting the Diggers up 4-1.
Sugar-Salem (16-1-1) will begin the 3A state tournament versus Kimberly at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. Teton (13-3-0) plays American Falls in a state play-in game Saturday at Blackfoot.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
HIGHLAND 5, RIGBY 0:
At Pocatello, Highland built a 3-0 at halftime en route to a 5-0 win against Rigby in the 5A District 5-6 second-place game at Hawthorne Park.
The Rams scored their first three goals during a 20-minute stretch in the first half. Rigby's season ended at 6-10-1 with the loss.
-Jeff Papworth/Idaho State Journal
Volleyball
BLACKFOOT 3, HILLCREST 1: At Blackfoot, the Broncos ended the regular season with a four-set win over the Knights.
Camber Kenison had 14 kills, 15 digs and two aces while Brooke Cook had seven kills and six digs for the Knights (3-19 overall, 0-10 4A District 6), who take the No. 6 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament beginning Tuesday. Blackfoot (5-5 4A District 6) takes the No. 4 seed.
"Blackfoot’s got a nice solid group of hitters," Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said. "Kaitlyn Neff is pretty dang impressive. She got us a few times, but I’m proud of my kids."
Football
RIGBY 26, BONNEVILLE 7: At Bonneville, Rigby defeated the Bees for a nonconference win. The second half was scoreless.
Rigby (6-1) hosts Highland one week from today in its regular season finale while Bonneville (2-6) ends the regular season the same night at Skyline.
Late Wednesday
Volleyball
LONE PEAK (UTAH) 3, BONNEVILLE 2: At Bonneville, the Bees fell to Utah 6A powerhouse Lone Peak 28-26, 20-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-6.
Makayla Sorensen had 22 kills, 27 digs and four aces, Maely Harrigfeld had 27 digs and two aces, Alexis McMurtrey had 45 assists, 11 digs and three blocks, Sadie Lott had 15 kills, 15 digs, seven blocks and two aces and Mariah Jardine had eight kills and five blocks for the Bees (30-6), who recorded 15 total blocks. Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said it was a high level match and the Bees did a good job of slowing down Lone Peak's outside hitter, who is a Wisconsin commit.