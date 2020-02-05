At Rexburg, the Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team advanced to the 3A District 6 championship game for the fourth consecutive season with a 67-33 win over Teton on Wednesday in a battle of state ranked teams at Madison High School.
The No. 1 seeded Diggers, who make their 11th district championship game appearance in 13 seasons, play Monday versus the winner of Friday's elimination game between No. 2 seeded Teton and No. 3 seeded South Fremont at Madison High School.
The Diggers led 28-22 at halftime before scoring 39 points in the second half. Sugar-Salem had 11 players score Wednesday.
"I feel like our biggest strengths all season has been our defense and our depth," Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. "Our depth is something that a lot of 3A teams don’t have. It's hard to keep up with us for four quarters."
Macey Fillmore had 16 points and Hailey Harris added 12 for Sugar-Salem (20-1). Waklee Kunz had nine points and Abigail Thomas added eight for Teton (15-7).
SUGAR-SALEM 67, TETON 33
Teton 11 11 7 4—33
Sugar-Salem 15 13 21 18—67
TETON—Kinley Brown 7, Waklee Kunz 9, Tatum Streit 3, Cambrie Streit 4, Abigail Thomas 8, Annalea Brown 2.
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 4, Hailey Harris 12, Liz Baldwin 3, Michelle Luke 2, Sunny Bennion 2, Kalli Bingham 4, Natalyah Nead 6, Megan Pannell 5, Mardee Filmore 8, Macey Fillmore 16, Kennedy Gillette 5.
Boys basketball
IDAHO FALLS 71, BONNEVILLE 49: At Idaho Falls, four Tigers finished the evening with double-figure scoring totals in a conference win over Bonneville.
The Tigers, who shot 59 percent from the field, led 33-27 at halftime and extended their lead to 52-38 after three.
"We’re getting contributions from lots of different kids," Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. "It’s hard to stop when you’ve got four kids in double figures."
Keynion Clark had 19 points, Dylan Seeley had 14, Spencer Moore had 13 points and seven rebounds and Jaxon Sorenson added 13 points and five assists for Idaho Falls (13-4, 7-0), which plays Friday at Hillcrest. Carson Johnson had 25 points and five rebounds for Bonneville (6-12, 4-4), which hosts Blackfoot on Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 71, BONNEVILLE 49
Bonneville 10 17 11 11—49
Idaho Falls 16 17 19 19—71
BONNEVILLE—Carson Johnson 25, Cy Gummow 8, Caleb Stoddard 5, Devin McDonald 4, Jordan Perez 3, Branson Casper 2, Carson Judy 2.
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 19, Dylan Seeley 14, Spencer Moore 13, Jaxon Sorenson 13, Taevyon Thompson 5, Ryan Farnsworth 4, Carter Rindfleisch 3.
Other scores
Boys
Hillcrest 45, Skyline 44
West Jefferson 83, Ririe 80 (3 OT)
Wrestling
MINICO 74, HILLCREST 9
98: Taylor Call (H) by forfeit; 106: Hernan Domingues (M) by forfeit; 113: Joseph Terry (M) pin Samuel Luis, 1:54; 120: James Burr (M) pin Dregun Wheeless-Hill, 3:07; 126: Josue Contreras (M) pin Zander Hartner, 1:22; 132: Kelt Struder (M) tech. fall William Lewis, 15-0 (2:39); 138: Freddy Larios (M) by forfeit; 145: Milton Hernandez (M) pin Treyjan Bissette, 3:40; 152: Lorenzo Luis (H) dec. Dawson Osterhout, 9-7; 160: Daniel Vega (M) pin Jesse Murdock, 4:59; 170: Oscar Arteage (M) pin Keaton Adams, 0:56; 182: Luke Arthur (M) by forfeit; 195: Kaimbridge Gee (M) by forfeit; 220: Johhny Aguilar (M) dec. Sean Steinnetz, 11-4; 285: Deklan Shelton (M) pin Tearin Pierce, 0:27
JEROME 52, BONNEVILLE 24
98: Kaiden Rubash (J) pin Bridger Janson, 1:07; 106: Ryan Nuno (B) by forfeit; 113: Anthony Williams (B) dec. Cooper Scarrow, 8-2; 120: Adrian Mendez (J) dec. Kole Sorenson, 9-3; 126: Gabriel Taboa (J) pin Drew Beck, 0:31; 132: Ryland Turner (J) maj. dec. Melvin Bundy, 9-1; 138: Camren Firth (J) pin Skylar Cheney, 0:44; 145: Levi Lockett (J) pin Hagen Foster, 0:17; 152: Jayden Leak (J) maj. dec. Tucker Banks, 14-5; 160: Tanner French (B) dec. Nathan Parsons, 9-2; 170: Jacob Wallace (J) pin Brayden Wallace, 1:42; 182: Matthew Young (J) pin Jackson Peck, 5:31; 195: Matthew Boone (B) pin Colby Coates, 1:57; 220: Porter Wright (J) maj. dec. Kaiden Hansen, 11-2; 285: Alexander Woodland (B) pin Mark Larsen, 5:50
MADISON 58, RIGBY 18
98: Ezra Lewis (M) by forfeit; 106: Diego Vergara (M) by forfeit; 113: Tyke Burrell (M) maj. dec. MacCrae Messerli, 13-2; 120: Rhope Rasmussen (R) pin Kekoa Jensen, 2:57; 126: Noah Ingram (M) by forfeit; 132: Jarom Ricks (M) pin Aurion Nealey, 2:21; 138: Jeffrey Williams (M) by forfeit; 145: Tyson Clark (M) s.v. Payton Brooks, 7-5; 152: Colby Wadsworth (M) by forfeit; 160: Jaden Smith (M) dec. Connor Reilley, 5-2; 170: Orion Stokes (M) by forfeit; 182: Hyrum Allen (M) by forfeit; 195: Flavio Toma (R) by forfeit; 220: double forfeit; 285: Jacob Womack (R) by forfeit
MINICO 40, BONNEVILLE 38
98: Connor Hagen (B) by forfeit; 106: Ryan Nuno (B) dec. Hernan Dominguez, 8-4; 113: Joseph Terry (M) maj. dec. Anthony Williams, 16-5; 120: Kole Sorenson (B) dec. James Burr, 9-3; 126: Drew Beck (B) dec. Josue Contreras, 12-11; 132: Isaiah Ford (M) pin Melvin Bundy, 1:27; 138: Freddy Larios (M) pin Skylar Cheney, 1:15; 145: Dawson Osterhout (M) pin Hagen Foster, 0:27; 152: Tucker Banks (B) tech. fall Daniel Vega, 18-2 (5:24); 160: Tanner French (B) pin Steven Crow, 1:26; 170: Oscar Arteage (M) pin Brayden Wallace, 2:30; 182: Luke Arthur (M) pin Jackson Peck, 1:26; 195: Matthew Boone (B) pin Kaimbridge Gee, 0:49; 220: Johhny Aguilar (M) pin Kaiden Hansen, 4:55; 285: Alexander Woodland (B) pin Deklan Shelton, 0:43
TWIN FALLS 54, BLACKFOOT 35
98: Francisco Zagal (TF) by forfeit; 106: Zach Thompson (B) by forfeit; 113: Jesus Gonzalez (TF) by forfeit; 120: Clancy Mummert (TF) pin Carter Lindsay, 3:09; 126: Eli Abercrombie (B) pin Ty Mauger, 1:07: 132: Kase Mauger (TF) pin Esai Castaneda, 4:00; 138: Austin Despain (B) pin Hunter Gause, 2:44; 145: Jaxson Austin (B) tech. fall Jacob Fullenwider, 6:00; 152: Brock Armstrong (B) pin James Noorlander, 3:21; 160: Keaton Hawk (TF) by forfeit; 170: Zahne Ruiz (TF) pin Alex Nawrocki, 1:50; 182: Nick Chappell (B) pin Alexzander Baker, 0:50; 195: Skeet Newton (TF) pin Dragen Robison, 0:59; 220: Baylee Carney (TF) pin Jacob Averett, 5:31; 285: Supi Lugo (TF) by forfeit