At Driggs, two-time defending 3A girls basketball state champion Sugar-Salem used the second half to complete a 53-44 comeback win over Teton.
Teton, ranked No. 4 in 3A in Wednesday's Idaho state media poll, led at halftime but Sugar-Salem, ranked No. 1, outscored Teton 37-19 in the second half. Teton head coach Shon Kunz said his team knew to limit Mardee and Macey Fillmore, but it was Sugar-Salem's bench that came up big Wednesday in what he described as an exciting game with a great atmosphere.
"They had 21 points off the bench," Kunz said. "They pressed us well in the third quarter. We beat the pressure then got rattled and threw it away. They do whatever it takes to win."
Hailey Harris, a sophomore starter, had 24 points while Natalyah Nead added 10 for Sugar-Salem (18-1, 3-0), which ends the regular season Friday at South Fremont. Cambrie Streit had 18 points and Kinley Brown added 13 for Teton (14-6, 2-2), which takes the No. 2 seed into the 3A District 6 tournament.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, TETON 44
Sugar-Salem 11 5 19 18—53
Teton 13 13 10 9—44
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 1, Hailey Harris 24, Liz Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 1, Natalyah Nead 10, Megan Pannell 7, Mardee Fillmore 6, Kennedy Gillette 2.
TETON—Kinley Brown 13, Waklee Kunz 6, Tatum Streit 3, Cambrie Streit 18, Abigail Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 2.
BUTTE COUNTY 53, CHALLIS 22: At Blackfoot, No. 2 seeded Butte County began the 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament with a win over No. 3 seeded Challis.
Kiya McAffee had 12 points and McKenzie Gamett added 10 for the Pirates, who got Addy Vandever back. Vandever, who broke her hand during volleyball season, was cleared 10 days ago.
Butte County (15-6) advances to play Saturday versus No. 1 seeded Grace at Blackfoot while Challis plays Tuesday in an elimination game versus Saturday's losing team.
BUTTE COUNTY 52, CHALLIS 22
Challis 6 5 7 4—22
Butte County 17 10 21 5—53
CHALLIS—H. Oerke 7, Strand 2, O. Farr 3, Z. D’Orazio 4, T. Gregory 6.
BUTTE COUNTY—Addy Vandever 5, Kiya McAffee 12, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 4, Belle Beard 6, McKenzie Gamett 10, Emilee Hansen 6, Kelsey Isham 8.
WEST JEFFERSON 58, SALMON 37: At Terreton, Saige Moss had 20 points on senior night for West Jefferson in a conference win over Salmon.
Eliza Anhder added 11 points for West Jefferson (11-9, 4-3), which ends the regular season Friday at North Fremont. Salmon (5-15, 0-7) ends the regular season Friday at Ririe.
WEST JEFFERSON 58, SALMON 37
Salmon 8 13 6 10—37
West Jefferson 17 19 15 7—58
SALMON—Pilkerton 6, Talkerson 2, Williams 7, Matthews 1, Lafferty 1, Cannon 3, Nelson 6, Figget 8, Lewis 3.
WEST JEFFERSON—Suhay Puente 2, Mallory Barzee 9, Carlee Johnson 6, Saige Moss 20, Lacey Dalling 6, Taya Neville 2, Eliza Anhder 11, Tyra Pancheri 1, Kymber Mecham 1.
Boys basketball
RIGBY 57, HILLCREST 47: At Hillcrest, Rigby rallied in the second half for a nonconference win over Hillcrest.
The Trojans, who trailed 31-24 at halftime, scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.
"Their size and physicality just wore us down," Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said.
Britton Berrett had 18 points, Tanoa Togiai added 14 points and Brycen Uffens added 10 for Rigby (16-1), which hosts Upper Valley rival Madison on Wednesday. Garrett Phippen had 11 points to lead Hillcrest (7-9), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday.
RIGBY 57, HILLCREST 47
Rigby 10 14 11 22—57
Hillcrest 14 17 5 11—47
RIGBY—Larsen 2, Miller 3, Berrett 18, Fredricksen 4, Thompson 6, Uffens 10, Togiai 14.
HILLCREST—Luke Patterson 4, Tre Kofe 6, Jase Austin 7, Garrett Phippen 11, Isaiah Belnap 2, Sam Kunz 7, Dallin Weatherly 8, Demik Hatch 2.
MADISON 68, BONNEVILLE 67 (OT): At Bonneville, Madison edged the Bees in overtime in a nonconference game.
The Bobcats started the game on a 10-0 run, which the Bees bounced back from. Both teams had opportunities to win in regulation, Bonneville coach John Tucker said. In overtime, it came down to free throws. Madison went 4-for-7 and Bonneville went 1-for-2.
Taden King had 19 points, Wes Jensen had 17, Carson Downey had 14 and Dawson Wills added 13 for Madison (11-5), which hosts Skyline on Friday. Carson Johnson had a game-high 27 points while Jordan Perez and Cy Gummow each had 11 for Bonneville (5-11), which plays Friday at Shelley.
MADISON 68, BONNEVILLE 67 (OT)
Madison 21 7 16 17 7—68
Bonneville 9 13 18 21 6—67
MADISON—Carson Downey 14, Tyson Lurwell 3, Wes Jensen 17, Dawson Wills 13, Mark Williams 2, Taden King 19.
BONNEVILLE—Jordan Perez 11, Kellan Bird 9, Carson Johson 27, Caleb Stoddard 4, Cy Gummow 11, Carson Judy 2, Devin McDonald 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, HIGHLAND 49: At Pocatello, Lloyer Driggs scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half and finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range as the Titans picked up their first 5A District 5-6 win of the season.
Kayden Toldson added 13 points as Thunder Ridge built up an 18-point lead at the half.
The Titans (7-9, 1-3) are at Hillcrest on Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, HIGHLAND 49
Thunder Ridge 16 22 16 7 — 61
Highland 11 9 10 19 — 49
THUNDER RIDGE —Lloyer Driggs 27, Tao Johnson 6, Tyler Godfrey 3, Zach Marlowe 2, Dutch Driggs 3, Jay Scoresby 2, Kayden Toldson 13, Bridgen Craig 2, Porter Harris 3.
HIGHLAND — Wheelock 4, Duffin 7, Durham 4, Carter 10, Shreve 4, Mickelsen 10, Bell 9, Washakie 1.
IDAHO FALLS 71, SHELLEY 47: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers remained unbeaten in the 4A District 6 race as Keynion Clark scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win.
Jaxon Sorenson added 17 points and Spencer Moore netted 14.
Idaho Falls (11-4, 5-0) is at Blackfoot on Saturday in a matchup of the first and second place teams in the conference.
IDAHO FALLS 71, SHELLEY 47
Shelley 3 19 11 14 — 47
Idaho Falls 16 23 23 9 — 71
SHELLEY — Trevor Austin 9, Treyce Jensen 8, Jaxon Hess 6, Braxton Miskin 5, Jace Thatcher 4, Cannon Vance 4, Alex Lott 3, Kegan Hillist 3, Tomy Bradshaw 2, Jayce Talbot 2, Gant Stewart 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Keynion Clark 19, Jaxon Sorenson 17, Spencer Moore 14, Dylan Seeley 6, Carter Rindfleisch 6, Dallin Gardner 4, Nate Rose 3, Carson Look 2.
Other scores
Boys
Blackfoot 48, Skyline 47
Mackay 83, Butte County 73
Wrestling
SNAKE RIVER 67, SHELLEY 13
98: Daxton Jones (SR) by forfeit; 106: Hali Stratham (SR) by forfeit; 113: Kolton Stacey (SH) dec. Gus Carter, 8-1; 120: Brayden Anderson (SR) pin Kyle DeRoache, 1:26; 126: Edurson Wescott (SR) pin Samuel Carrillo, 0:27; 132: Emilio Caldera (SR) tech. fall Ben Hill, 20-3 (6:00); 138: Gary Hunter (SR) pin Chase Millus, 3:09; 145: Mitchell Simmons (SR) dec. Ethan Baron, 5-2; 152: Tate Benson (SR) pin Anthony Hackman, 1:48; 160: Taylor Balmforth (SH) maj. dec. Lance Hunter, 12-3; 170: Marcus Mortensen (SR) pin Isaiah Horlacher, 2:09; 182: Hayden Hokanson (SH) pin Drake Anderton, 3:12; 195: Kade England (SR) tech. fall Jamar Taylor, 4:43; 220: Nicholas Parris (SR) pin Nathan Thyberg, 1:06; 285: Ty Belnap (SR) by forfeit
RIRIE 54, NORTH FREMONT 27
98: Martin Estrada (NF) pin Declon Harris, 6:49; 106: Connor Parkinson (RIR) pin Truman Renof, 1:51; 113: Brian Ferguson (RIR) by forfeit; 120: Dennis Barnett (RIR) by forfeit; 126: Ethan Summers (RIR) dec. Zack Pilgrim, 5-1; 132: Kyle Jensen (RIR) by forfeit; 138: Kohl Nielson (NF) pin Tye Sherwood, 3:18; 145: Tyler Sessions (NF) dec. Tanner Smith, 5-2; 152: Tyson Thacker (RIR) pin Angel Romero, 2:52; 160: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Layton Yearsley, 5:42; 170: Danny Romander (RIR) dec. Alex Garcia, 3-2; 182: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Garrett Andreason, 2:53; 195: Gabe Sommers (RIR) by forfeit; 220: Joe Orchard (RIR) by forfeit; 285: Nick Gundersen (RIR) by forfeit
HIGHLAND 56, THUNDER RIDGE 27
98: Isaac Scott (TR) by forfeit; 106: Payson Solomon (H) pin Preston Stike, 1:33; 113: Devin Dobson (H) pin Tate Funderburg, 1:51; 120: Kaden Ramos (TR) pin Kellan Sagendorf, 3:29; 126: Rustan Cordingley (H) maj. dec. Parker Andrews, 12-4; 132: Emilio Velasquez (H) pin Carson Jenson, 4:31; 138: Gage Holt (TR) dec. Treagan Watson, 9-7; 145: Kael Cordingley (H) pin Gabe Reeves, 3:58; 152: Tristan Stanton (TR) pin Kayl Corrigan, 2:55; 160: Bristin Corrigan (H) maj. dec. Max Leavitt, 14-1; 170: Max Anderton (H) pin Dalton Klimer, 3:51; 182: Garrett Roedel (TR) pin Nick Galindo, 1:46; 195: Eli Anderton (H) pin Cache Holt, 1:24; 220: Logan George (H) pin Owen Ward, 1:07; 285: Ian Allen (H) pin Jordan Green, 0:57