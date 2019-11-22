At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem defeated Soda Springs 57-49 in a battle of two-time defending girls basketball state champions.
With the win, the two-time defending 3A state champion Diggers snapped the two-time defending 2A state champion Cardinals' 54-game win streak that dated back to the 2017 season opener versus Sugar-Salem, ironically enough.
"It felt like a state tournament," Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said. "We had a huge crowd. Everyone knew what a big game it was. It was one of the funnest games I’ve coached."
Dayley added that after the game, she and Soda Springs head coach Wade Schvaneveldt discussed scheduling their games for January in seasons to come.
"He said, 'There’s no one who prepares us for the state tournament like you guys,'" Dayley said.
Three players finished with double-figure scoring for Sugar-Salem and two of them had double-doubles. Mardee Fillmore, who was frequently double-teamed, had 13 points and 18 rebounds and Hailey Harris had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dayley said Soda Springs senior Sadie Gronning, who had 21 points and Dayley described as one of the best basketball players in Idaho regardless of classification, had incredible plays in the second half and tried to take the game over. Dayley commended her team's defense, particularly praising the efforts of Michelle Luke and Sarenady Price, and rebounding.
"We lost a ton (of players from last year)," Dayley said. "These kids are working so hard. They’re determined, and that goes a long way."
Sugar-Salem (2-0) is off until a December 3 home game versus Firth.
SUGAR-SALEM 57, SODA SPRINGS 49
Soda Springs 11 4 14 20—49
Sugar-Salem 8 22 10 17—57
SODA SPRINGS—Gronning 21, Smith 8, Moldenhauer 4, Thompson 2, Naef 2, Horsley 2, Balls 10.
SUGAR-SALEM—Hailey Harris 10, Meg Fillmore 4, Kali Bingham 5, Natalya Nead 2 Megan Panelll 1, Mardee Fillmore 13, Macey Fillmore 22.
FIRTH 47, WEST SIDE 21: At Firth, the Cougars ran past West Side for a nonconference win.
It is the third win this week for Firth.
“I thought the kids worked hard and played really well,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “They worked hard defensively. Offensively, we were able to break the press and find open people.”
Hailey Gee had 14 points and Kiley Mecham had 10 points for Firth (3-0), which hosts Teton on Tuesday.
FIRTH 47, WEST SIDE 21
West Side 6 6 3 6—21
Firth 12 18 17 0—47
WEST SIDE—M. Barzee 3, T. Dean 2, S. Love 2, K. Nance 2, J. Phillips 7, A. Telford 3, K. Fuller 2.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 6, Jocelyn Jensen 1, Hailey Gee 14, Kiley Mecham 10, Nicole McKinnon 2, Megan Jolley 5, Hailey Barker 9.
NORTH FREMONT 39, AMERICAN FALLS 36: At American Falls, North Fremont edged American Falls to begin the season.
The Beavers rallied late, but the Huskies hung on for the nonconference win.
“We built a double-digit lead, then we kinda gave it away,” North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. “I’m pleased with the way our kids played. They played hard.”
Ellie Miller had 14 points and Brylie Greener had 10 for North Fremont (1-0), which is off until a Dec. 4 game at Aberdeen.
NORTH FREMONT 39, AMERICAN FALLS 36
North Fremont 12 14 5 8—39
American Falls 11 6 8 14—36
NORTH FREMONT—Ellie Miller 14, Brylie Greener 10, Shelby Reynolds 8, Mariya Hoffner 3, Ryan Rowbury 3, Dakotah Dexter 1.
AMERICAN FALLS—M. Long 10, L. Bell 4, K. Hunt 2, G. Barclay 8, E. Barclay 11.