At Melaleuca Field, the Sugar-Salem baseball team opened the 3A state baseball playoffs on Thursday with all cylinders working in a 10-0, six-inning victory over Priest River. Tanner Harris, Hayden Crapo and Traeson Garner combined for the shutout and the offense scored in every inning, taking advantage of five errors and nine walks.
Caleb Norman’s sacrifice fly in the sixth ended the game.
The Diggers (18-11) take on Kimberly today at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.
SUGAR-SALEM 10, PRIEST RIVER 0
Pr.River 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 5
S-Salem 3 1 2 1 2 1 — 10 6 0
PRIEST RIVER — Pitchers: Jantzen Lucas 4.0 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 7 K, 8 BB; Kenyan Troup 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Cody Rogers.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Tanner Harris 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Hayden Crapo 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Traeson Garner 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Grady Rasmussen 2-4. RBI: Crapo, Harris, Bridger Norman, Caleb Norman, Rasmussen.
2A
MELBA 3, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0 (10 INNINGS): At Orofino, both starting pitchers were in top form in the state tournament opener with Challis-Mackay’s Garrett Millick tossing 8 2/3 shutout innings and Melba’s Dillion Bodily going nine shutout innings. Tim Reinertson’s two-run triple and an RBI single by John Reiber in the 10th were the difference.
Challis-Mackay (18-4) will play Firth in the consolation bracket at 12:30 p.m.
MELBA 3, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0
Melba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 10 1
C-M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 1
MELBA — Pitchers: Dillion Bodily 9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Mark Stradley 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: John Reiber 2-4, Kaleb Zavala 2-4. 3B: Tim Reinertson. RBI: Reiber, Reinertson.
CHALLIS-MACKAY — Pitchers: Garrett Millick 8.2 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 1 BB; Austin Ollar 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: J. Ollar 2-5, A. Ollar 2-3. 2B: A. Ollar.
GRANGEVILLE 5, FIRTH 3: Firth dropped its 2A state opener. Firth plays Challis-Mackay in the today’s consolation round.
5A
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, MADISON 0: At Memorial Stadium, the Bobcats managed just a pair of singles in the loss as two Mountain View pitchers combined for the shutout in the tournament opener.
Madison (9-18) plays Lewiston at 10 a.m. today in the consolation round.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, MADISON 0
Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2
M.View 0 0 1 2 0 2 x — 5 9 1
MADISON — Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 6.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB.
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Pitchers: Nick Bateman 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Alex Nielbeck 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jon Miller 2-4, Matthew Reynolds 2-3, Ben Semmler 2-3. RBI: Carson Smith, Blake Jablonski, Miller 2, Reynolds.