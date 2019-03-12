At Blackfoot, the Sugar-Salem baseball team pulled away for an 8-3 victory on Tuesday, highlighted by a 5-run fifth inning. Curtis Drake knocked in two runs and also pitched three scoreless innings in relief for Sugar-Salem.
Sugar-Salem (1-0) is at Marsh Valley on Thursday. Snake River (0-1) host Soda Springs today.
S-Salem 0 0 0 2 5 1 0 — 8 7 3
S. River 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3 5 2
SUGAR-SALEM: Pitching: Grady Rasmussen 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Curtis Drake 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Kyzon Garner 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4, Caleb Norman 2-3. RBI: Hayden Crapo, Drake 2, Tanner Harris, C. Norman, Bridger Norman.
SNAKE RIVER: Pitchers: Isom 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Jensen 0.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Brooks 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Isom 2-4, Brooks 2-4. RBI: Isom.
BLACKFOOT 18, THUNDER RIDGE 3: At Blackfoot, the Broncos jumped out to a first-inning lead and then shut out Thunder Ridge over the final four innings of the shortened game.
Cayden Cornell and Carlos Pimentel each knocked in three runs for Blackfoot.
TRidge 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 5 4
Blackfoot 6 4 3 5 x — 18 8 2
THUNDER RIDGE: Pitchers: Mason Dale 1.0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Taylor Cannon 1.0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Kaysen Isom 1.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Tanner Webb 0.2 IP, 0 H, O R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Dylan Forsgren 2-2. 2B: Forsgren. RBI: Tanner Webb, Forsgren 2.
BLACKFOOT: Pitchers: Cayden Cornell 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jace Grimmett 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB, Kyson Van Orden 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: C. Turner 2-3, Cayden Cornell 2-3. 2B: J. Gough. RBI: Carter Cooper, Cornell 3, Gough, Grimmett 2, Jorgensen 3,Carlos Pimentel 3, Van Orden, Turner 2.
Softball
DECLO 6, FIRTH 4: At Declo, Declo broke open a tie game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Firth. Maisie Adams had three hits for Firth, including a double and she also knocked in a run.
Firth (0-1) is schedule to play at West Side on Thursday.
Firth 1 0 1 01 0 1 — 4 12 0
Declo 0 0 0 3 0 3 x — 6 11 0
FIRTH: Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 0 BB; Megan Jolley 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Leslie 2-3, Hailey McNeely 2-3, Kylee Barker 2-4, Maisie Adams 3-4. 2B: Adams, Barker, Leslie. RBI: Adams, Jolley.
DECLO: Pitchers: Amanda Bott 7.0 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Sydney Ramsey 2-3, Jaylee Harris 2-4,, Kelly Downs 2-3. 2B: Harris. 3B: Ramsey. RBI: Harris, Downey, Ramsey 3.
MARSH VALLEY 7, TETON 5: In Pocatello, the Redskins (0-1) overcame an early deficit but Marsh Valley took advantage of a 3-run sixth inning to defeat Teton.
Sydney McCallum led Teton with three hits and an RBI.
Teton 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 — 5 9 3
M. Valley 2 0 2 0 0 3 x — 7 10 1
TETON: Pitching: Sadie Hicks 5.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Megan Dalley 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1BB. Leading hitters: Sydney McCallum 3-4, Caisey Lerwill 2-3. 2B: Kylie Driggs. RBI: Janie Nelson, McCallum, Driggs 2.
MARSH VALLEY: NA
POCATELLO 5, BLACKFOOT 0: In Chubbuck, the Indians staked starter Jackie Nappo to a 2-run lead and she pitched six scoreless innings. Hannah Evans added a scoreless seventh in relief.
Blackfoot 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0
Pocatello 2 0 3 0 0 0 x — 5 7 0
BLACKFOOT: NA
POCATELLO: Pitchers: Jackie Nappo 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Hannah Evans 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hannah Evans 2-3, Alyssa Wiin 2-3. 2B: Lexi Garza, Winn. 3B: Winn. RBI: Kylie Dubbe, Garza, Winn 3.
Tennis
IDAHO FALLS 9, THUNDER RIDGE 3
Boys singles: Kyler Hartman (TR) def. Sam Vance (IF) 6-1, 6-0; Tegan Hartman (TR) def. Luke Rodel (IF) 6-0, 6-0; Zac Warner (TR) def. Austin Sumsion (IF) 6-0, 6-3.
Girls Singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Marin Lowe (TR) 6-1, 6-0; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Amelia Taylor (TR) 6-0, 6-2; Kate Barrett (IF) def. Abby Bullock (TR) 6-1, 6-1.
Boys Doubles: Dallin Gardner/Trevin Facer (IF) def. Easton Sargent/Bryson Murdock (TR) 6-1, 6-3; Hunter Romrell/Jack Groberg (IF) def. Jensen Parker/Brady Foster (TR) 6-1, 6-0.
Girls Doubles: Whitney Black/ Rachel Harris (IF) def. Whitney Foster/Kodie Kuttler (TR) 6-0, 6-1; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Kendel Hone/Breanna Taylor (TR) 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles: Claire Andary/Gabe E. (IF) def. Maylie Arfman/Kaegen Burtenshaw (TR) 6-0, 6-2; Crew Petersen/Brooklyn Smith (IF) def. Mauri Howe/ Layton Burtenshaw (TR) 6-2, 7-5.
HIGHLAND 8, HILLCREST 7
Boys Singles: Daniel Crofts (H) def. Tanner Morgan (Highland) 7-6, 6-4; Brock Tayler (H) def. Jaxson Nield (Highland) 6-3, 6-3; Nate Carter (Highland) def. Jace Moscon (H) 6-2, 6-3.
Girls Singles: Cassie Stoddard (Highland) def. Marie Phelan (H) 6-1, 6-3; Paige Rasmussen (Highland) def. Anna Marlowe (H) 6-3, 6-3; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Lizzy Richardson (Highland) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Boys Doubles: Ethan Serr/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Karl Johnson/Sam Castro (Highland) 6-1, 7-6); Rigby Swenson/ Stephen Livermore (Highland) def. Grant Neville/Reilly (H) 6-1, 7-6; DJ Shore/Jason Wright (Highland) def. Jason Calder/Brysen Rothwell (H) 7-5, 6-3.
Girls doubles: Nicole Griggs/Emily (H) def. Nichole Harrison/Madi Bray (Highland) 7-6, 6-1; Abby Barnes/Reagan Olsen (H) def. Gillian Hansen/Lauren Harding (Highland) 7-6, 6-0; Madison Myler/Brittany Piquet (Highland) def. Hansen/Barnes (H) 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles: Carter Fellows/Chloe Stoddard (Highland) def. Matthew Bollinger/Nicole Tran (H) 6-1, 6-0; Sam Bacon/McKay Ellis (Highland) def. Nathan Walter/Savannah Meikle (H) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Max Rendleburg/Ally Steadman (H) def. Nathan Wilson/Berrett Harris (Highland) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.