At Melaleuca Field, Sugar-Salem punched its ticket to the 3A baseball state title game on Friday night, defeating Kimberly 11-6.
The Diggers (19-11) will face Marsh Valley today at 4 p.m.
Curtis Drake hit two homers and knocked in four runs for the Diggers, and Grady Rasmussen picked up the win, striking out six in a complete game.
Kimberly 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 — 6 5 2
S-Salem 2 3 0 2 3 1 x — 11 10 4
KIMBERLY — Pitchers: Dawson Cummins 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Brennen Chappell 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Cummins, Braxton Hammond 2, Andrew Satterfield 2.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 7.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4, Rasmussen 2-3, Bridger Norman 2-3. Leading hitters: 2B: Caleb Norman, Rasmussen. HR: Curtis Drake 2. RBI: Drake 4, Ryan Harris, Tanner Harris, B. Norman, C. Norman, Rasmussen.
BONNEVILLE 5, LAKELAND 1: At Caldwell, the Bees moved into the championship game with another stellar pitching performance. Caden Christensen tossed a complete-game one-hitter and held the shutout until the seventh inning.
Bonneville (23-6) will play rival Idaho Falls tomorrow in the 3A championship game.
BONNEVILLE 5, LAKELAND 1
Lakeland 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 1 1
Bonneville 3 0 0 0 0 2 x — 5 9 0
LAKELAND — Pitching: Cameron Harris 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Ezra Grigg 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Tristan Clift 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Colton Aragon.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Caden Christensen 7.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Randon Hostert 2-4, Christensen 2-4. RBI: Jack Fransen, Hostert 2, Willie Nelson, Jordan Perez.
Softball
5A
MOUNTAIN VIEW 13, RIGBY 3: At Post Falls, the Trojans jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Mavericks piled up 13 runs to take a mercy-rule win in the state opener.
The Trojans got hits from Courtney Woodhouse and Camron Williams, and a pair of RBIs out of McKenzie Mecham.
The rest of Friday’s schedule was washed out by rain, and the Trojans will open play this morning against the loser of Lake City and Eagle, weather permitting.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 13, RIGBY 3
Rigby 030 000 – 3 2 1
Mountain View 006 223 – 13 17 2
RIGBY – Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 4.2 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Siena Hall 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB. Leading Hitters: RBI: McKenzie Mecham 2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Pitchers: Oakleigh Kearby 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Hannah Brooke 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K. Leading hitters: Emily Alandt 3-5, Gracie Tentinger 2-4, Riley McGrath 2-4, Kearby 3-3, Madeline Layman 2-3, Emma Smith 2-3, Karly Snooks 3-4. 2B: Snooks 2, Kearby. HR: Kearby, Alandt, Smith. RBI: Kearby 4, Alandt 4, Smith 2, Layman, Snooks.
Tennis
Rain in the Boise Valley pushed most of Friday’s schedule indoors, and the rest into Saturday as local teams prep for a rich full Saturday of tennis.
Matches are scheduled to begin not long after sunrise as teams hit the courts at 7 a.m. in hopes of finishing the state tournament in one day.
5A
The Thunder Ridge boys team of Kyler Hartman and Teagan Hartman cruised into the second round with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win in boys doubles, and are the only District 6 team in the 5A ranks to both play and win their opener.
“The boys played well, and they are looking forward to tomorrow’s semifinal match, which will be tough,” Thunder Ridge coach Heath Hartman said.
4A
In girls singles, Idaho Falls teammates Alexis Adams and Lillian Crowe both opened with wins, as did Blackfoot’s Olivia Austin. On the boys side, Sam Vance (Idaho Falls) and Kyle Johnson (Bonneville) scored Friday wins.
The girls doubles team of Emily Biddulph and Nicole Griggs advanced to the semifinals with a pair of wins, as did the mixed doubles team of Nate Clements and Maunayia Harrigfeld (Bonneville). The Idaho Falls duo of Whitney Black and Rachel Harris lost in the first round.
Two District 6 boys doubles teams reached the semifinal round with Kade Belnap and Chris Harker (Bonneville) and Ben Sayre and Braxton Bird (Blackfoot) getting it done.
3A/2A
Ririe standout Annalee Ball won 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semifinal round of girls singles, joining the Sugar-Salem boys doubles team of Logan Jones and Dalan Weber. Jones and Weber cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win to advance to the semifinals.
In 5A team standings, Thunder Ridge is seventh and Madison is ninth.
Bonneville leads the 4A boys with eight points, with Blackfoot in fourth and Idaho Falls in seventh. The Idaho Falls girls are in third place behind Bishop Kelly (9) and Century (6). Hillcrest is fifth, followed by Bonneville in 10th and Blackfoot in 12th.
Ririe is fourth in 4A girls and Sugar-Salem is fifth in the boys standings.