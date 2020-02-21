At Middleton, after a hard-fought but disappointing double-overtime loss to Timberlake in the girls basketball state tournament opener, two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem wasted no time in Friday's 3A consolation game, jumping out to a 28-point lead at the half and rolling to a 75-32 victory over Kimberly.
Mardee Fillmore scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Diggers as 10 different players got in the scoring column.
Kimberly was held to 18 percent shooting in the first half as the Diggers pulled away.
Sugar-Salem (22-2) faces Teton in Saturday's consolation final. Tip is 9:15 a.m. at Middleton High.
SUGAR-SALEM 75, KIMBERLY 32
Kimberly 5 10 11 6 — 32
Sugar-Salem 21 22 18 14 — 75
KIMBERLY — Brinley Humphreys 2, Plew 4, Annie Walker 9. Meg Walker 1, Jill Russell 2, Reece Garey 3, Abby Miller 1, Brynlee Wright 2, Mikenna Hardy 2, Hailey Chapa 6.
SUGAR-SALEM — Sarenady Price 3, Hailey Harris 15, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 2, Sunny Bennion 4, Natalyah Nead 6, Megan Pannell 5, Mardee Fillmore 31, Kennedy Gillette 3, Macey Fillmore 4.
Girls basketball state tournament results
5A
POST FALLS 69, RIGBY 53: At Nampa, Rigby's season came to an end in the consolation round on Friday as Post Falls jumped out to a commanding 41-14 lead at the half.
Post Falls hit eight of 11 3-pointers in the opening half and Rigby never recovered.
Tylie Jones scored 24 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds and Ruby Murdoch added 11 points.
Rigby finishes the season 19-7.
POST FALLS 69, RIGBY 53
Post Falls 18 23 17 11 — 69
Rigby 7 7 15 24 — 53
POST FALLS — Alexis Heath 16, Maya Blake 5, Dylan Lovett 10, Jayda Johnson 3, Laney Smith 6, Kennedy Lafountaine 2, Capri Sims 14, Kassie Gardner 3, Ali Carpenter 8, Hanna Christensen 2.
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 11, Tylie Jones 24, Hallie Boone 3, Victoria Briggs 2, Hadley Good 4, Brooke Donnelly 6, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Kylie Jones 1.
4A
BLACKFOOT 42, PRESTON 32: At Boise, the Broncos advanced to Saturday's consolation final and will face Burley at 9:15 a.m. at Timberline High.
Blackfoot took advantage of a slow start by Preston, which scored just nine points in the first half and shot 3 of 25 from the field.
Tenleigh Smith, Gracie Andersen and Hadley Humpherys each scored 11 points for the Broncos, who improved to 19-9.
Humpherys also led the team with eight rebounds and added three assists.
BLACKFOOT 42, PRESTON 32
Blackfoot 11 13 9 9 — 42
Preston 1 8 13 10 — 32
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 11, Praire Caldwell 2, Kianna Wright 3, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 11, Hadley Humpherys 11.
PRESTON — Hailey Meek 6, Mickayla Robertson 1, Riley Ward 5, Brexli Ware 7, Cassee Pugmire 10, Kylie Larsen 3.
3A
TETON 61, FRUITLAND 39: At Middleton, Teton earned a berth in Saturday's consolation final against Mountain River Conference foe Sugar-Salem with a strong second half against the Grizzlies.
Cambrie Streit led three players in double figures with 21 points and finished five of five on 3-pointers. Annalea Brown scored 15 points and added six rebounds for Teton (19-9).
Saturday's game is 9:15 a.m. at Middleton High.
TETON 61, FRUITLAND 39
Teton 16 10 19 16 — 61
Fruitland 9 11 14 5 — 39
TETON — Kinley Brown 11, Aspen Lasson 2, Waklee Kunz 6, Cambrie Streit 21, Tatum Streit 3, Abby Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 15.
FRUITLAND — Ellie Tesnohlidek 2, Madi Fritts 7, Abby Smith 7, Abbi Roubidoux 7, Lilly Richins 4, Payton Firtts 7, Graycie Huff 5.
2A
BEAR LAKE 45, RIRIE 39 OT: At Kuna, neither team shot well, but Bear Lake won the free-throw battle, hitting 22 of 37 shots while the Bulldogs were 9 of 15 in the consolation round loss.
Even so, the game went into overtime, but Ririe managed just one point in the extra frame.
Breyer Newman scored 17 points and Dallas Sutton finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
Ririe finishes the season 15-10.
BEAR LAKE 45, RIRIE 39 OT
Ririe 9 8 14 7 1 — 39
Bear Lake 4 17 7 10 7 — 45
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 17, Paige Martinez 2, Jordan Scott 5, Dallas Sutton 10, Maggie Ball 1, Halley Guthrie 4.
BEAR LAKE — Hailey Humphreys 14, Josi Kelsey6, Jimi Lloyd 8, Chelsea Gundersen 11, Kalisha Parker 6.
1A Division 2
MACKAY 49, LAKESIDE 41: At Nampa, led by Riley Moore's 10 points, the Miners' balance and rebounding proved the difference as they advanced to the consolation game against Lighthouse Christian on Saturday.
Mackay (17-5) outrebounded Lakeside 52-23, 25 rebounds coming on the offensive end.
Chloe Fullmer led the team with 10 rebounds and four assists.
MACKAY 49, LAKESIDE 41
Mackay 12 12 11 14 — 49
Lakeside 5 17 4 15 — 41
MACKAY — Riley Moore 10, Aspyn Wasylow 4, Chloe Fullmer 2, Kaytlyn Winters 8, Trinity Seefried 8, Megan Moore 9, Brenna McAffee 8.
LAKESIDE — Jolissa Holt 8, Nicole Middleton 3, Samantha Adrian 2, Arianna Gorr 7, Kria Peters 4, Tamara Anderson2, Ashlee Holt 15.
Boys basketball
3A District 6 tournament
Elimination game
Teton 71, South Fremont 69
Wrestling
2A District 6 championships
At Firth HS
Teams: 1. Ririe 282.5 2. North Fremont 159 3. Firth 158.5 4. West Jefferson 116 5. Salmon 93 6. Challis 89 7. Clark County 37 8. Watersprings 0.
98: 1. Austin Machen (R), 2. Martin Estrada (NF), 3. Cruz Estrada (NF).
106: 1. Connor Parkinson (R), 2. Hyrum Boone (R), 3. Truman Renof (NF).
113: 1. Gage Vasquez (F), 2. Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ), 3. Aedan Baker (C).
120: 1. Stetson Machen (R), 2. Dennis Barnett (R), 3. Alex Vasquez (F).
126: 1. Dakota McIntosh (S), 2. Eithan Summers (R), 3. Chuteslee Webb (R).
132: 1. Kohl Nielson (NF), 2. Kyle Jensen (R), 3. Dustin Bartausky (F).
138: 1. Tye Sherwood (R), 2. Kasen Hohnstein (C), 3. Angel Romero (NF).
145: 1. Tanner Smith (R), 2. Tyler Sessions (NF), 3. Teagan Hansen (WJ).
152: 1. Nicholas Perkins (F), 2. Tyson Thacker (R), 3. Brandon Kimbro (WJ).
160: 1. Hayden Maupin (NF), 2. Layton Yearsley (R), 3. Dan Schwendiman (R).
170: 1. Riggen Cordingley (NF), 2. Jacob Seibert (S), 3. Jared Roundy (WJ).
182: 1. Bubba Summers (CC), 2. Danny Romander (R), 3. Colter Bennett (S).
195: 1. Gabe Sommers (R), 2. Brandon Richards (F), 3. Garrett Andreasen (R).
220: 1. Jaime Ortiz (F), 2. Joe Orchard (R), 3. Avery Robles (C).
285: 1. Nick Gundersen (R), 2. Joshua Jolley (F), 3. Tyler Martens (S).