At Rexburg, the Teton High School girls basketball team began the 3A District 6 tournament with a 34-19 win over South Fremont at Madison High School.
Both teams played good defense and it was a tight contest early, said South Fremont head coach Ryan Campbell.
“We manned them up and created some problems for them,” Campbell said. “On the flip side, they extended their defense and we had a hard time adjusting.”
Waklee Kunz had 14 points to lead No. 2 Teton (15-6), which plays Wednesday versus No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem. Karlee Thueson had seven points for No. 3 seeded South Fremont (6-16), which plays Friday versus the losing team from Wednesday’s game.
TETON 34, SOUTH FREMONT 19
South Fremont 1 8 5 5—19
Teton 6 7 9 12—34
SOUTH FREMONT—Tyleigh Hill 2, Kinley Geisler 3, Karlee Thueson 7, Taylyn Cordingley 2, JC Pope 3, Rylie Neville 2.
TETON—Kinley Brown 8, Waklee Kunz 14, Tatum Streit 3, Cambrie Streit 5, Abigail Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 2.
Boys basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 56, BLACKFOOT 48: At Thunder Ridge, Lloyer Driggs scored 22 points for the Broncos in a nonconference win.
Driggs was 5-for-6 from 3-point range in the contest, which was rescheduled due to a snow day in January.
Tao Johnson and Kayden Toldson each added 12 points for the Titans (8-10), who host Madison on Friday.
Jett Shelley and Carter Layton had 12 points each to lead Blackfoot (6-10), which hosts Shelley on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 56, BLACKFOOT 48
Blackfoot 11 10 11 16—48
Thunder Ridge 17 13 10 16—56
BLACKFOOT—Robinson 7, Shelley 12, Grimmett 5, Thomas 8, Dahle 2, Layton 12, Amayo 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—JJ Biggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 22, Tao Johnson 12, Tyler Godfrey 3, Dutch Driggs 4, Kayden Toldson 12.