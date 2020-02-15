At Fruitland, the Teton High School girls basketball team reached the 3A state tournament for the fourth time in five seasons with a 50-29 win over Bonners Ferry in Saturday’s District 1/District 5-6 state play-in game.
Head coach Shon Kunz said Teton’s seniors stepped up for the regional and state play-in games and it showed. Waklee Kunz had 24 points and fellow senior Annalea Brown added 13.
“They realized the importance of coming out ready to play,” Coach Kunz said. “They all contributed in their own way.”
Teton, which also reached the 3A state tournament last year by winning two play-in games, will face District 4 champion Filer in a 3 p.m. first round game Thursday at Middleton High School.
“We signed up to play and that’s what we’re doing,” Coach Kunz said. “Today was our 26th game. A lot of teams don’t even come close to that. We’re looking forward to next week.”
TETON 50, BONNERS FERRY 29
Teton 20 12 11 6—50
Bonners Ferry 10 9 2 8—29
TETON—Kinley Brown 2, Waklee Kunz 24, Cambrie Streit 9, Abigail Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 13.
BONNERS FERRY—Blackmore 6, Ainsley 9, Hill 2, Villelli 5, Pinkerton 7.
EAGLE 59, THUNDER RIDGE 51: At American Falls, Thunder Ridge fell to defending 5A state champion Eagle in a 5A state play-in game.
Titans coach Jeremy Spencer said three possessions swung momentum in favor of the Mustangs in what was otherwise a back-and-forth game. Thunder Ridge trailed 23-20 at halftime before getting outscored 22-14 in the third quarter. Lauren Davenport had 17 points while Paige Clark and Aspen Caldwell had 11 points each for the Titans.
“That’s a top tier program in the state,” Spencer said of Eagle. “We had the talent this year but unfortunately just fell short.”
The Titans end their second year of existence with a 16-10 final record and graduate one player, Avery Turnage, who Spencer described as the ‘center mold’ of the team. He said the Titans spoke postgame about how much they love Turnage and will miss her.
While Spencer said it was unfortunate Thunder Ridge fell short of state, the Titans made big strides from year one to year two. The Titans went 8-16 last year and were eliminated in the third game of the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
“What we’ve built over the last two years, we’re heading the direction we need to,” Spencer said. “We’re just trying to keep building on everything we do year in and year out. Just stay positive and keep learning every single game and keep pressing forward.”
EAGLE 59, THUNDER RIDGE 51
Thunder Ridge 11 9 14 17—51
Eagle 11 12 22 14—59
THUNDER RIDGE—Kennedy Stenquist 2, Sierra John 4, Paige Clark 11, Lauren Davenport 17, Aspen Caldwell 11, Avery Turnage 5, Halli Smith 1.
EAGLE—Elise Brookholdt 10, Caitlin Michalik 5, Sydney Beck 3, Betsey King 23, Alex Stokoe 5.
BEAR LAKE 46, FIRTH 24: At American Falls, Firth’s season came to an end with a loss to Bear Lake in a 2A state play-in game.
This was the first meeting this season between District 6 runner-up Firth and District 5 runner-up Bear Lake, and Firth coach Sharla Cook said the Bears are a good team with significant height.
“They are tall at every position,” Cook said. “They shot the ball really well. I thought out kids battled back hard in the third quarter.”
Hailey Gee had 12 points to lead the Cougars in her final Firth basketball game. She and Ivy Hansen are Firth’s lone seniors. The Cougars end the season 15-9.
“It was a good season,” Cook said. “They had a great district tournament. We’ll miss our two seniors, but we’re excited for next year.”
BEAR LAKE 46, FIRTH 24
Firth 2 6 10 6—24
Bear Lake 14 10 10 12—46
FIRTH—Hailey Gee 12, Kiley Mecham 2, Nicole McKinnon 4, Megan Jolley 6.
BEAR LAKE—Hailey Humpherys 6, Josi Kelsey 2, Jimi Lloyd 17, Elisabeth McDowell 7, Chelsea Gundersen 8, Kalisha Parker 6.
ROCKLAND 34, WATERSPRINGS 21: At Hillcrest, No. 5 seeded Watersprings’ run through the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament came to an end with a loss to Rockland in the second-place game.
A scoreless third quarter ultimately proved too much to overcome.
“They came out in the third quarter and changed up the defense and the pressure got to some of our younger players,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said.
Joanna Hayes had 12 points for Watersprings, which ends the season 7-15. The Warriors ended up playing every conference opponent except Grace Lutheran during the district tournament. Along the way, Watersprings took down higher seeded Sho-Ban (No. 2) and Leadore (No. 4) before falling to No. 3 Rockland. Abigail Yadon did not play until January, and her return gave the Warriors a boost late in the season.
“She and (fellow senior) Joanna work well together,” Coach Yadon said. “All of them, they just started really playing hard on defense. They picked up the intensity.”
ROCKLAND 34, WATERSPRINGS 21
Watersprings 3 6 0 12—21
Rockland 9 4 14 7—34
WATERSPRINGS—Joanna Hayes 12, Angie Gomez 2, Abigail Yadon 7.
ROCKLAND—Whitney Peterson 2, Evie Waite 5, Kearsley Boyer 10, Madalyn Permann 9, Ember Farr 8.
Other scores
District 1/District 4-5-6 state play-in game
Genesee 47, Butte County 44