At Thunder Ridge, Thunder Ridge scored early and often on the way to a 9-0 boys soccer win over Blackfoot on Tuesday.
The Titans (8-2-1) built a 7-0 lead at the half in the non-conference matchup.
“We were just soft,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said, adding the team played better in the second half.
Blackfoot (3-6) plays Idaho Falls on Thursday. Thunder Ridge hosts Rigby on Thursday.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 3, BLACKFOOT 1: At Blackfoot, Sidney Lance, Willow Hurley, and Olivia Christensen all scored for the Titans (4-6-1) as the team surpassed last season’s win total.
Thunder Ridge plays at Rigby on Thursday. Blackfoot is at Idaho Falls on Thursday.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, SHELLEY 0: At Bonneville, Alexis Leckington led the Russets with 10 kills and Kassidy Arzola lead in digs in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-8 loss.
BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0: At Bonneville, the Bees (12-4, 4-0) swept the home matches, defeating the Broncos 25-15, 25-9, 25-14. Makayla Sorensen recorded 21 kills and 14 digs over the two matches, and Sadie Lott added 13 kills and Mariah Jardine had 15 kills. Alexis McMurtrey recorded 13 aces and 55 assists.
Bonneville is at Hillcrest on Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 3, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, the Warriors (15-0) remained unbeaten with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 win over the Knights.
Baily Jones had three aces and 20 assets for the Knights (3-15, 0-4) and Brooke Cook added four kills and four digs.
Watersprings plays Grace Lutheran and Sho-Ban on Thursday in Pocatello.
SKYLINE 3, HILLCREST 1: At Hillcrest, Taryn Chapman had 12 kills and Nikki Troyer added 25 assists and 12 digs in the Grizzlies’ 24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 win. Aubrey Hazekamp added four aces.
Camber Kenisen recorded 10 kills and 14 digs and Brook Jones had three aces for Hillcrest.
Skyline (12-7-1, 4-1) hosts Shelley on Thursday. Hillcrest hosts Bonneville on Thursday.
FIRTH 3, RIRIE 0: At Ririe, Hailey Gee had 13 kills and 10 digs for Firth in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 win over the Bulldogs. Kaydee Park also added 24 assists for the Cougars (11-4), who host North Fremont on Thursday.
Kelsey Crystal led Ririe with six kills.
Ririe hosts Salmon on Tuesday.