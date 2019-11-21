At Thunder Ridge, Avery Turnage led three Thunder Ridge girls basketball players with double-digit scoring in a 74-68 nonconference win over Skyline.
Each team had three players finish with double-digit scoring and one with 20-plus points. Mattie Olson had a game-high 24 points for Skyline.
Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said the high-scoring game could have been even more so, but the Titans used offensive rebounds and putbacks to put the game away in the second half.
“If you were there to see how many bunny shots both teams missed, oh my goodness, you could’ve added another 10 to 15 points on each side,” Spencer said.
Lizzie Bialas had 13 points and Macy Olson had 11 for Skyline (1-1), which is off until a Dec. 3 game at Madison.
Halli Smith had 14 points and Paige Clark added 11 for Thunder Ridge (2-1), which plays Saturday at Aberdeen.
THUNDER RIDGE 74, SKYLINE 68
Skyline 16 16 21 15—68
Thunder Ridge 12 21 23 18—74
SKYLINE—Tailer Thomas 3, Taryn Chapman 4, Sophie Anderson 7, Lizzie Bialas 13, Macy Olson 11, Mattie Olson 24, Drew Chapman 6.
THUNDER RIDGE—Sierra John 7, Aspen Caldwell 8, Paige Clark 11, Halle Kunz 7, Lauren Davenport 7, Avery Turnage 20, Halli Smith 14.
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SHELLEY 15: At Sugar City, two Diggers recorded double-doubles in a season-opening win over former conference opponent Shelley.
Mardee Fillmore had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Hailey Harris had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Sugar-Salem, which led 31-4 at halftime.
Sugar-Salem (1-0) hosts Soda Springs tonight in a battle of two-time defending state champions. The Diggers have won the last two 3A state titles and the Cardinals, who have not lost since their 2017 season opener versus Sugar-Salem, have won the last two 2A state titles.
“Playing Soda Springs will give us a good idea of where we’re at,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said.
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SHELLEY 15
Shelley 4 0 8 3—15
Sugar-Salem 14 17 15 8—54
SHELLEY—Kidman 2, Christensen 8, Benson 3, Peebles 2.
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 2, Hailey Harris 10, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 5, Kalli Bingham 2, Megan Pannell 6, Mardee Fillmore 22, Macey Fillmore 5.
BONNEVILLE 54, RIGBY 52: At Bonneville, the Bees held on for a nonconference win over Rigby.
The Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter, where Tylie Jones scored 16 of her 22 total points for the evening. The game ended with Rigby getting a rebound and not getting a shot off in time.
“Hats off to them for coming back,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said. “They just made some big shots in some big moments.”
Ruby Murdoch added 15 points for Rigby (1-1), which plays Tuesday at Hillcrest.
Brooklyn Cunningham had 14 points and Sydnee Hunt added nine for Bonneville (3-0), which hosts Highland on Saturday.
BONNEVILLE 54, RIGBY 52
Rigby 7 12 6 27—52
Bonneville 16 8 17 13—54
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 15, Tylie Jones 22, Camryn Williams 7, Briggs 2, Donnelly 4, Kennedy 2.
BONNEVILLE—Sadie Lott 8, Makayla Sorensen 8, Brooklyn Cunningham 14, Mariah Jardine 6, Sydnee Hunt 9, Sage Leishman 8, Maddi Pettingill 1.
HILLCREST 55, TETON 41: At Driggs, Hillcrest handed Teton its first loss of the season.
It was Teton’s fourth game within a week.
“It showed tonight,” Teton coach Shon Kunz said of the busy schedule. “Hillcrest, they’re gonna win some games. Their whole team is athletic.”
Trinity Larsen had 21 points and Abigail Parker had eight points for Hillcrest (1-1), which hosts Rigby on Tuesday.
Waklee Kunz and Cambrie Streit had 12 points each for Teton (3-1), which hosts Firth on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 55, TETON 41
Hillcrest 12 18 10 15—55
Teton 6 18 13 4—41
HILLCREST — Baily Jones 8, Brook Jones 4, Macey Larsen 3, Trinity Larsen 21, Halle Carlson 1, Abigail Parker 10, Brooke Cook 8.
TETON — Kinley Brown 9, Saraee Olivas 3, Waklee Kunz 12, Cambrie Streit 12, Abby Thomas 3, Annalea Brown 2.
SOUTH FREMONT 41, WEST JEFFERSON 36: At St. Anthony, the Cougars defeated West Jefferson in a nonconference game for their first win of the season.
It was the second game in as many days for South Fremont.
“Tired legs,” South Fremont coach Ryan Campbell said. “Yesterday (at Firth), we pressed a lot. The girls played hard.”
Saige Moss had 11 points for West Jefferson (0-2), which hosts Malad on Saturday.
Rylie Neville had 16 points and Karlee Thueson added 13 points for South Fremont (1-1), which hosts Ririe on Tuesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 41, WEST JEFFERSON 36
West Jefferson 16 8 2 9—36
South Fremont 18 10 7 6—41
WEST JEFFERSON—Mallory Barzee 8, Saige Moss 11, Dalling 3, Taya Neville 1, Elisa Anhder 8, Jordyn Torgerson 5.
SOUTH FREMONT—Tyleigh Hill 1, Kinley Geisler 3, Aysiah Conger 2, Karlee Thueson 13, Malorie Tucker 3, Josie Angell 1, JC Pope 2, Rylie Neville 16.
MADISON 27, IDAHO FALLS 22: At Rexburg, the Bobcats held the Tigers to five points in the second half to earn the nonconference win.
Idaho Falls (0-2) hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday. Madison (2-1) hosts Shelley on Tuesday.
MADISON 27, IDAHO FALLS 22
Idaho Falls 11 6 2 3 — 22
Madison 4 6 10 7 — 27
IDAHO FALLS — Katie Bingham 2, Morgan Tucker 7, Calyn Woods 6, Cassidy Sanders 4, Macy Cordon 2, Caroline Keller 1.
MADISON — Gordon 14, Dow 3, Parker 2, Parkinson 5.