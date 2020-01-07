At Blackfoot, the Bonneville High School girls basketball team defeated Blackfoot 52-38 in a battle for No. 1 in 4A District 6.
The Bees, who move to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in 4A District 6, got big contributions from Sage Leishman, Mariah Jardine and Makayla Sorensen, head coach Ryan Erikson said.
“There’s some people who are gonna focus on certain players,” Erikson said. “Sage stepped up and she hit the shots she was gonna hit. Mariah was in the same position. She hit big 3s for us.”
Erikson added that Sorensen did a great job defending Blackfoot post Hadley Humpherys, who was held to five points.
Sadie Lott had 14 points and Leishman added 12 for Bonneville, which hosts Madison tonight.
Tenleigh Smith had a game-high 17 points for Blackfoot (9-4, 4-1), which plays tonight at Thunder Ridge.
BONNEVILLE 52, BLACKFOOT 38
Bonneville 13 12 12 15—52
Blackfoot 6 13 12 7—38
BONNEVILLE—Sadie Lott 14, Makayla Sorensen 5, Brooklyn Cunningham 6, Mariah Jardine 8, Syd Hunt 4, Sage Leishman 12, Maddi Pettingill 3.
BLACKFOOT—Tenleigh Smith 17, Isabelle Arave 6, Caldwell 4, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Anderson 2, Hadley Humpherys 5.
ABERDEEN 30, FIRTH 27: At Aberdeen, the Tigers edged the Cougars in a nonconference contest.
Firth coach Sharla Cook said the Cougars were in a hole early, then came within two points late in the game.
"We were able to dig back out and were able to be in it there in the end," Cook said. "They kinda held that lead until the fourth quarter."
Megan Jolley had nine points for Firth (9-4), which hosts Ririe on Thursday in a conference game.
ABERDEEN 30, FIRTH 27
Firth 2 9 8 8—27
Aberdeen 12 9 7 2—30
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 4, Hailey Gee 8, Kiley Mecham 2, Nicole McKinnon 4, Megan Jolley 9.
ABERDEEN—Serna 2, Ortiz 2, Phillips 12, Driscoll 4, Watson 6, Hernandez 4.
SHO-BAN 54, WATERSPRINGS 46: At Fort Hall, Sho-Ban jumped out to an early lead and held off the Warriors in a Rocky Mountain Conference game.
Abigail Yadon scored 18 points and Joanna Hayes added 11 for Watersprings.
The Warriors (2-8, 2-5) play at Lighthouse Christian on Friday.
SHO-BAN 54, WATERSPRINGS 46
Watersprings 9 9 11 17 — 46
Sho-Ban 20 18 13 3 — 54
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 7, Joanna Hayes 11, Angie Gomez 8, Rylee Mathison 2, Abigail Yadon 18.
SHO-BAN — Nakia Appeay 14, Liz Quezada 2, Harley Jackson 11, Viv Nappo 13, Tiki Smith-Buckskin 6, Rylia Edmo 6, Reesha Pokibia 2.
BUTTE COUNTY 71, CHALLIS 24: At Challis, Belle Beard led four Butte County players in double figures with 15 points as the Pirates took control early.
Challis (4-10, 0-2) is at Grace on Thursday. Butte County (7-4, 2-1) hosts Taylor's Crossing on Thursday.
BUTTE COUNTY 71, CHALLIS 24
Butte County 20 15 21 15 — 71
Challis 2 11 6 5 — 24
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 11, Madi Kniffin 4, Anna Knight 12, Morgan Vandever 5, Belle Beard 15, McKenzie Gamett 8, Emilee Hansen 10, Kelsey Isham 6.
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 5, Halle Oerke 4, Ali Rembelski 10, Jordyn Ellis 1, Olivia Farr 2, Zoe D'Orazio 2.
Boys basketball
RIGBY 61, HILLCREST 56: At Rigby, defense helped the Trojans wrap up a nonconference win over the Knights.
Rigby coach Justin Jones said the Knights made nine 3-pointers in the game, including a few to help them cut into a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
"We were able to make some crucial stops to get a little breathing room," Jones said.
Britton Berrett had 25 points to lead Rigby (9-1), which plays Thursday at Bonneville. Jase Austin had 21 points for Hillcrest (3-7), which plays Thursday at Madison.
RIGBY 61, HILLCREST 56
Hillcrest 11 14 16 15—56
Rigby 16 18 12 15—61
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 10, Tre Kofe 8, Jase Austin 21, Garrett Phippen 8, Kunz 2, Dallin Weatherly 3, Hatch 2, Given Chatelain 2.
RIGBY—Kade Dabell 2, Kaden Miller 2, Britton Berrett 25, Christian Fredricksen 10, Keegan Thompson 4, Ethan Fox 2, Brycen Uffens 10, Tanoa Togiai 6.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, FIRTH 39: At Sugar City, Keyan Nead had 19 points for the Diggers in a nonconference win over Firth.
Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said the Diggers played with more energy in the second half, which led to more scoring opportunities.
Haley Miller added nine points for Sugar-Salem (8-1), which hosts Kimberly on Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, FIRTH 39
Firth 12 6 9 12—39
Sugar-Salem 17 6 11 19—53
FIRTH—Arave 4, Howell 4, Carpenter 4, A. Jacobsen 2, Cryter 4, K. Jacobsen 12, Erickson 7, Blonquist 2.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 6, Tanner Harris 6, Keyan Nead 19, Hadley Miller 9, Sam Parkinson 7, Kyler Handy 6.
SOUTH FREMONT 60, RIRIE 28: At St. Anthony, Tag Bair led three Cougars in double-figure scoring totals in a nonconference win over Ririe.
South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said the Cougars focused on doing better in the third quarter, adding that Bair made four 3-pointers in the game.
Kaimen Peebles added 13 points and Bridger Poulsen had 10 for South Fremont (7-2), which plays Thursday at Marsh Valley.
Landon Johnson had nine points to lead Ririe (2-6), which plays Friday at Teton.
SOUTH FREMONT 60, RIRIE 28
Ririe 10 6 7 5—28
South Fremont 14 15 20 11—60
RIRIE—Holland 2, Sutton 2, Player 5, Johnson 9, Brown 7, Park 3.
SOUTH Fremont—Dallin Orme 6, Bridger Erickson 2, Kaimen Peebles 13, Bridger Poulsen 10, Ryker Hurt 5, Jace Neville 8, Tag Bair 16.
WATERSPRINGS 44, SHO-BAN 37: At Fort Hall, junior Robert Canfield scored 16 points and freshman Daniel Canfield added 13 as the Warriors (5-6) outlasted Sho-Ban.
Watersprings is at North Gem on Saturday.
WATERSPRINGS 44, SHO-BAN 37
Watersprings 5 12 12 15 — 44
Sho-Ban 8 4 10 15 — 37
WATERSPRINGS — Daniel Canfield 13, Robert Canfield 16, Kaden Aldinger 3, Gabe Smith12.
SHO-BAN — NA
SKYLINE 52, THUNDER RIDGE 36: At Skyline, the Grizzlie picked up their first win of the season as Kade Marlow scored 19 points and Raleigh Shippen added 14.
Skyline returns to conference play on Thursday at Idaho Falls. Thunder Ridge (4-6) hosts Highland on Thursday.
SKYLINE 52, THUNDER RIDGE 36
Thunder Ridge 6 10 12 8 — 36
Skyline 8 15 19 10 — 52
THUNDER RIDGE — Godfrey 7, Marlowe 9, Scorsby 4, Toldson 10, Craig 2, Southwick 4.
SKYLINE — Christian Thomas 2, Raleigh Shippen 14, Kade Marlow 19, Isaac Farnsworth 5, Eli Ames 1, Cruz Taylor 11.
WEST JEFFERSON 55, AMERICAN FALLS 25: At Terreton, the Panthers turned up the defense and put the game away in the second half of the non-conference matchup. Braeden Larsen and Branson Morton each scored 12 points for West Jefferson, which improved to 5-3.
The Panthers are at Challis on Thursday.
WEST JEFFERSON 55, AMERICAN FALLS 25
American Falls 6 8 4 7 — 25
West Jefferson 16 9 25 5 — 55
AMERICAN FALLS — Taeson DeBrujin 8, Trey Wilson 4, Jeremy Henesh 9, Braeden Ralphs 4.
WEST JEFFERSON — Jael Garcia 11, Straton Morton 7, Braeden Larsen 12, Landen Larsen 4, Trystan Sauer 2, Kyson Gabrish 2, Jaden Burtenshaw 3, Branson Morton 12, Peyson Calaway 2.
Wrestling
BONNEVILLE 46, IDAHO FALLS 34
106: Ryan Nuno (B) maj. dec. Perry Eddington (IF) 11-2. 113: Konner McGuire (B) pin Parker Baylock-Dickson (IF) 3:56. 120: Kole Sorenson (B) by forfeit. 126: Brigid Shannon (IF) dec. Drew Beck (B)12-9. 132: Kayson Kenney (IF) pin Melvin Bundy (B) 2:59.138: Sean Wolle (IF) by forfeit. 145: Weston Morris (IF) dec. Kyle Kostelecky (B) 10-6. 152: Tucker Banks (B) pin McKeon Beard (IF) 3:40. 160: Devryn Livingston (IF) pin Brian Turner (B) 1:07. 170: Leo Nelson (IF) maj. dec. Brayden Wallace (B) 14-6. 182: Jovon Howe (IF) pin Karsten Jarnagin (B) 1:20. 195: Gage Fowler (B) pin Hunter Breshears (IF) 2:49. 220: Kaiden Hansen (B) by forfeit. 285: Alexander Woodland (B) over Landon Gneiging (IF) (DQ). 98: Bridger Janson (B) by forfeit.
Monday
Girls basketball
SKYLINE 70, RIGBY 57: At Skyline, Mattie Olson scored 26 points and Drew Chapman added 13 as the Grizzlies collected a non-conference win on Monday night to run their win streak to four games.
Skyline improved to 7-5 and plays at Rigby next Tuesday. Rigby (9-5) hosts Shelley on Wednesday.
SKYLINE 70, RIGBY 57
Rigby 12 11 11 23 -- 57
Skyline 15 14 18 23 -- 70
RIGBY – Murdoch 17, Jones 27, Boone 3, Williams 2, Raymond 2, Donnelly 4, Kennedy 2.
SKYLINE – Drew Chapman 13, Taryn Chapman 3, Sophia Andersen 16, Lizzie Bialas 6, Macy Olson 6, Mattie Olson 26.