At Boise, the Watersprings volleyball team won the 24-team Capital tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors (14-0) won pool play matches on Friday and Saturday morning to advance to the single-elimination final round where they beat Nampa Christian 25-19, 25-17 and Firth 25-14, 25-16. Watersprings played Kimberly in the tournament championship and defeated the Bulldogs 25-21, 25-12.
Abigail Yadon led the team in kills and was a standout on defense, coach Robyn King said. Setter Joanna Hayes and Jessica Merkle were also instrumental in the tournament win.
The Warriors are at Hillcrest on Tuesday.
Bonneville 27th in Las Vegas: The Bees lost to eventual Competition Division champion Los Alamitos 25-13, 25-22, but defeated Boulder City 25-13, 25-22 on Saturday to finish third in the division bracket. Bonneville placed 27th overall.
Makayla Sorenson led the Bees with 73 kills, and 57 digs over the seven matches. Sadie Lott added 41 kills, 42 digs, 11 blocks, and eight aces, while Alexis McMurtrey had 36 digs and 161 assists.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 4, BLACKFOOT 0: Tasha Miller scored twice in the first 14 minutes to lift the Grizzlies. Brooklyn Morgan, who assisted on Miller’s first goal in the 10th minute, also had assists on the final two goals by Jaqueline Trejo and Rachel Glaser.
Teresa Ledezma had the other assist.
Skyline is at Bonneville on Wednesday. Blackfoot hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 2, SNAKE RIVER 0: At Blackfoot, the Diggers remained unbeaten at 9-0-1 as Ethan Tuttle and Devin Peterson each scored goals. Austin Hawkes added an assist.
The game was tied 0-0 at the half.
Sugar-Salem plays Thursday at Firth.
BLACKFOOT 2, SKYLINE 1