At Blackfoot, the Watersprings volleyball team defeated Rockland in three sets to claim the 1A Division II District 5-6 championship.
The Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 26-24, 25-17, 25-21 in a rematch of last year’s title match. The district title is the first for Watersprings since 2015, and second in its seven-year history as an Idaho High School Activities Association sanctioned program. Rockland defeated Mackay in Saturday’s district tournament second-place match 3-1.
Watersprings coach Robyn King said the Warriors, who went undefeated versus conference opponents in the regular season and districts, had several lead changes versus Rockland in the first set Saturday. The Bulldogs led at first before the Warriors took the lead back, then they played to a tie to force extra points.
“We haven’t had that kind of pressure all season,” King said. “I kinda anticipated that going into this match that it would probably be like this. I tried to impress upon them all week how that happens—you beat a team all season and then theyy take it to you. The kids did well.”
Joanna Hayes had 24 assists and Abigail Yadon had 14 digs, 16 kills and seven aces for Watersprings (28-2), which will begin the 1A Division II state tournament Thursday at Lewiston High School with a 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) match versus District 2 champion Kendrick. The Warriors placed third last season and won the state title in 2017.
“We have high hopes of being able to go all the way to the end with it,” King said. “I keep telling the kids they’ve gotta play strong.”
THUNDER RIDGE 3, CENTENNIAL 2: At Burley, Thunder Ridge outlasted District 3 fifth-place team Centennial in five sets to win the 5A state play-in game.
Avery Turnage had an impressive 30 kills, five blocks, two aces four digs for the Titans, who won 17-25, 25-13, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11 to reach their first state tournament in their second year of existence. Brooklyn Rose had 25 digs and three assists, Paige Clark had 10 digs, 36 assists, two blocks, eight kills and two aces, Jaycee Weathermon had 11 digs, two blocks, 14 kills and two aces, Jenna Weathermon had 19 assists and seven digs.
Thunder Ridge (33-13) will begin the 5A state tournament Thursday in north Idaho with a 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) match versus defending state runner-up Skyview.
GOODING 3, SOUTH FREMONT 2: At Pocatello, South Fremont’s season ended witha five-set loss to Gooding in the 3A state play-in game. No further information was available by deadline.
BEAR LAKE 3, WEST JEFFERSON 1: At Blackfoot, West Jefferson’s season came to an end with a four-set loss to Bear Lake in a 2A state play-in game. No further information was available by deadline.
BUTTE COUNTY REACHES 1ADI STATE TOURNAMENT: At Timberline High School, Butte County defeated Lapwai in a 1ADI state play-in game to reach the 1ADI state tournament. No further information was available by deadline.