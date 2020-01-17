At Terreton, West Jefferson handed Firth its first Nuclear Conference loss of the season 39-30 with Saige Moss scoring 13 points and Mallory Barzee and Eliza Anhder each adding 10 points.
West Jefferson improved to 3-1 in conference and 8-7 overall. The Panthers host Ririe in another key conference game on Thursday.
WEST JEFFERSON 39, FIRTH 30
Firth 3 8 4 15 — 30
West Jefferson 15 9 11 4 — 39
FIRTH — Robbins 6, Clayson 2, Gee 6, Mecham 4, N. McKinnon 2, H. Barker 10.
WEST JEFFERSON - Mallory Barzee 10, Carlee Johnson 6, Saige Moss 13, Eliza Anhder 10.
BUTTE COUNTY 55, WATERSPRINGS 29: At Watersprings, Belle Beard and Kelsey Isham combined for 33 points as the Pirates pulled away early. Joanna Hayes led the Warriors with 10 points.
Watersprings (3-10) is at Grace Lutheran today. Butte County (11-5) plays at Oakley today.
BUTTE COUNTY 55, WATERSPINGS 29
Butte County 16 13 17 9 — 55
Watersprings — 7 4 10 8 — 29
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 6, Belle Beard 19, McKenzie Gamett 9, Emilee Hansen 7, Kelsey Isham 14.
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 7, Jessica Merkle 2, Joanna Hayes 10, Rylee Mathison 2, Madison Kincaid 2, Abigail Yadon 6.
RIRIE 40, NORTH FREMONT 27: At Ririe, Dallas Sutton paced the Bulldogs with 10 points in the Nuclear Conference matchup.
Ririe (8-8, 3-2) is at West Jefferson on Thursday. North Fremont (5-10, 1-3) hosts Firth on Wednesday.
RIRIE 40, NORTH FREMONT 27
North Fremont 9 4 8 6 — 27
Ririe 7 13 10 10 — 40
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 2, Ellie Miller 6, Chelsie Roseberry 2, Ryen Rowbury 3, Brylie Greener 1, Mariya Hoffner 2, Shelby Reynolds 11.
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 11, Paige Martinez 9, Sara Boone 5, Jordan Scott 3, Dallas Sutton 10, Maggie Ball 2.
Boys basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 52, FILER 36: At Filer, the Diggers (10-2) held off Filer as 10 players scored, led by Hadley Miller with 13 points. Braxton Ostermiller scored six points and added seven blocks and seven rebounds.
Sugar-Salem is at Star Valley on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 52, FILER 36
Filer 11 4 6 15 — 36
Sugar-Salem 18 9 7 18 — 52
FILER — Anderson 10, Gillett 3, Rountree 4, Jarolimek 7, Perez 4, Pews 8.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 5, Tanner Harris 7, Nathan Guymon 1, Braxton Ostermiller 6, Keayen Nead 3, Hadley Miller 13, Sam Parkinson 6, Rylan Bean 7, Kyler Handy 2, McKay Schulthies 2.
CHALLIS 53, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 37: At Challis, Carson Ammar scored 17 points to lead the Vikings.
Challis built a 12-point lead at the half and improved to 3-8, 2-1 in the High Desert Conference.
Challis is at West Jefferson next Saturday. Taylor's Crossing (4-7, 0-6) is at Grace Lutheran today.
CHALLIS 53, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 37
Taylor's Crossing 11 9 9 8 — 37
Challis 14 18 6 15 — 53
TAYLOR'S CROSSING — Tom Chiang 6, Christian Hammon 5, Caleb Boone 4, Jaden Chamberlain 15, Josh Shannon 7.
CHALLIS — Chris Arrizubieta 7, Jarett Ollar 3, Lane Strand 9, Carson Parkinson 3, Carson Ammar 17, Eugene Siggers 5, Isaac Schwenke 9.
BUTTE COUNTY 48, WATERSPRINGS 36: At Watersprings, Daniel Canfield led the Warriors with 14 points but the Pirates took a double-digit lead in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Watersprings (5-8) is at Grace Lutheran today. Butte County (7-4) hosts North Fremont today.
BUTTE COUNTY 48, WATERSPRINGS 36
Butte County 17 11 10 10 — 48
Watersprings 9 10 4 13 — 36
BUTTE COUNTY — NA
WATERSPRINGS — Daniel Canfield 14, Kaden Aldinger 9, Gabe Smith 7, Robert Canfield 6.
Other Friday Scores
Girls basketball
Sho-Ban 50, Mackay 47
Wrestling
At Skyline, semifinals for the Tiger-Grizz tournament are set for Saturday.
Boys
98: Lucas Kanownik (Boise) vs. Remy Baler (Teton); Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) vs. Payton Hernandez (Colu).
106: Christop Martino (BK) vs. Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont); Colton Ward (BE) vs. Joshua Mendoza (Timb).
113: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) vs. Tanner Frothinger (Eagle); Bridger Ricks (BE) vs. Simon Graeber (Colu).
120: Michael Mitchell (Kuna) vs. Taye Trauter (Blackfoot); Noah Gluck (Timb) vs. Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge).
126: Riggin Stone (Eagle) vs. Emilio Caldera (Snake River); Thomas Miracle (Borah) vs. Colter Julian (Kem).
132: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) vs. Dawson Schramm (Kem); Esai Castaneda (Snake River) vs. Kayson Kenney (IF).
138: Dante Roggio (Kuna) vs. Tyson Clark (Madison); Quinton Knight (BE) vs. Blake Beal (Skyview).
145: Preston Owens (Kuna) vs. Kael Cordingley (Highland); Kyle Richardson (Snake River) vs. Jaden Smith (Madison).
152: Angel Rios (Colu) vs. Tate Benson (Snake River); Tristan Stanton (Thunder Ridge) vs. Tyson Jones (Eagle).
160: Tristan Olson (South Fremont) vs. Kam Moss (Corn); Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) vs. Easton Millward (Cen).
170: Vaughnda Gregory (Kuna) vs. Braydon Allie (Stan); David Fife (Rigby) vs. Kaden Westerlind (Corn).
182: Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) vs. Browning Bennion (Sugar-Salem); Lucas Cochran (BE) vs. Jovon Howe (IF).
195: Sawyer Hobbs (South Fremont) vs. Jayden Paul (Bur); Abe Turpen (Cap) vs. Matthew Boone (Bonneville).
220: Charley Hastriter (Cap) vs. Carsen Cooper (Stan); Logan George (Highland) vs. James Blair (Kuna).
285: Kenneth Copley (Sugar-Salem) vs. Kenneth Collier (BE); Ty Belnap (Snake River) vs. Kade Carlson (Corn).
Girls
93-103: Hali Statham (Snake River) vs. Samantha del Fierro (Timb); Taylor Call (Hillcrest) vs Tesla Torres (Aberdeen).
104-110: Kayla Vail (Bonneville) vs. Angel Mann (Pocatello); Jade Peralta (Kuna) vs. Crystal Cruz (Idaho Falls).
11-120: Madison Usher (Aberdeen) vs. Trinity Calaway (Thunder Ridge); Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) vs. Fortina Ketia (Boise).
120-126: Aleks del Fierro (Timb) vs. Brigid Shannon (Idaho Falls); Shekina Happuc (Boise) vs. Tatum Haynes (Thunder Ridge).
128-133: Anjolina Espinoza (MH) vs. Miriam Mendez (Kuna); Ashley Dille (Pocatello) vs. Michael Bernier (Bor).
138-140: Mercedes Ellison (Timb) vs. Miracle Fontana (Corn); Jessica Gutierrez (Idaho Falls) vs. Rebecca Berner (Kuna).
141-144: Brooke Boyle (Thunder Ridge) vs. Kalena Danley (Cap); Carolena Blair (Kuna) vs. Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello).
145-170: Alyssa Mabey (Kuna) vs.Kayli Acosta (Bor); Ornella Kero (Boise) vs. Tiffany Romero (Blackfoot).
191-274: Shanna Archuleta (Kuna) vs. Sammy Mitchell (Idaho Falls).
Late Thursday
Girls basketball
BLACKFOOT 43, IDAHO FALLS 25: At Blackfoot, Hadley Humpherys scored 18 points as the Broncos kept pace with Bonneville in the 4A District 6 race.
Blackfoot (12-5, 5-1) hosts Skyline on Wednesday. Idaho Falls (2-13, 0-5) is at Bonneville today.
BLACKFOOT 43, IDAHO FALLS 25
Idaho Falls 5 3 7 10 — 25
Blackfoot 6 15 14 8 — 43
IDAHO FALLS — Alexis Adams 3, Morgan Tucker 5, Kennedy Robertson 3, Calyn Wood 2, Cassidy Sanders 1, Macy Cordon 2, Aubree Duffin 3, Megan Hurst 6.
BLACKFOOT — Dallce Adams 2, Isabelle Arave 2, Praire Caldwell 3, Kianna Wright 6, Kristen Thomas 8, Gracie Anderson 4, Hadley Humpherys 18.