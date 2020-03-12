At Thunder Ridge, AryLue Jones had a two-run home run and Maddy Williams had a grand slam in the Titans’ 11-1 win over Hillcrest in five innings to start the softball season.
The Titans prompted the 10-run rule with a three-run fifth inning.
Williams went 2 for 3 and also had a double in the win while Brynly Dabell went 2 for 2 for Thunder Ridge (1-0), which plays a doubleheader Saturday at Blackfoot. Sam Johnson went 2 for 3 for Hillcrest (0-1), which hosts Madison on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 11, HILLCREST 1 (5 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 000 01—1 4 4
Thunder Ridge 050 33—11 8 2
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Bailey Egan 4 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sam Johnson 2-3.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Kambry Miller 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; Carlie Dye 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Williams 2-3, Brynly Dabell 2-2. 2B: Witney Belliston, Dabell, Williams. HR: AryLue Jones, Williams. Grand slam: Williams. RBI: Belliston 2, Jones 2, Halli Smith, Williams 4, Mesa Winchester
BaseballBLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 1 (6 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, a five-run sixth inning prompted the 10-run rule en route to a win over Rigby.
Isiah Thomas went 2 for 3 and Jace Grimmett went 2 for 4 for Blackfoot, which plays Saturday at Minico. Rigby plays Skyline on Tuesday at Melaleuca Field.
BLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 1 (6 INNINGS)
Rigby 000 10—1 6 3
Blackfoot 030 215—11 9 0
RIGBY—Connor L 4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Ryker K 1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Paxton S 0 IP+, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Candon Dahle 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Kyler Mills 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Mike Gardner 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Isiah Thomas 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Thomas 2-3, Jace Grimmett 2-4. 2B: Mike Gardner, Jace Grimmett. RBI: Dahle, Gardner 2, Grimmett 2, Mills, Dragen Robinson, Tyler Vance.
TrackCanyon Ridge, Century, Mountain Home, Shelley, Skyline, Wood River at Canyon Ridge quad
Thursday at Canyon Ridge HS, Twin Falls
Team scores unavailable
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1. Connor Maloney (SKY) 10.72; 2. Kiefer Harbaugh (CR) 11.09; 3. River Osen (CR) 11.17
200: 1. Landon Woods (CEN) 23.12; 2. Mohamed Mohamed (CR) 23.87; 3. Jovan Sowell (CEN) 24.05
400: 1. Mohamed Mohamed (CR) 52.30; 2. Landon Woods (CEN) 53.40; 3. John Yulis (MH) 53.80
800: 1. Ryker Holtzen (CR) 2:07; 2. Mason Ybarra (CR) 2:09.37; 3. Tyler Peck (CEN) 2:11.31
1,600: 1. Christian Estrella (MH) 5:00; 2. Ridge Wilding (SKY) 5:01; 3. Kelson DeYoung (SKY) 5:02
3,200: 1. Ryker Holtzen (CR) 10:23.78; 2. Jacob Criddle (MH) 10:41.31; 3. Christian Estrella (MH) 10:42.52
110 hurdles: 1. Tate Jenkins (SKY) 15.93; 2. Jayden LaGrone (SKY) 16.68; 3. Cody Walker (SKY) 17.56
300 hurdles: 1. Baylon Shirley (CR) 44:4; 2. Tate Jenkins (SKY) 45.20; 3. Noah Moseley (MH) 45.24
4x100: 1. Canyon Ridge 45.35; 2. Skyline 46.00; 3. Century 46.66
4x200: 1. Canyon Ridge 1:34; 2. Century 1:35; 3. Shelley 1:39
4x400: 1. Skyline 3:39; 2. Shelley 3:59; 3. Wood River 4:00
Sprint medley: 1. Century 3:59.15; 2. Canyon Ridge 4:05.58; 3. Skyline 4:22.30
Shot put: 1. Dequa Lang (CEN) 49-7; 2. Hyrum Wright (MH) 48-1; 3. Kevin Tran (CR) 47-9
Discus: 1. Dequa Lang (CEN) 128-7; 2. Kevin Tran (CR) 127-3; 3. Micaiah Wood (SKY) 124-1
High jump: 1. Brody Osen (CR) 4-11; 2. Noah Moseley (MH) 5-9; 3. Jackson Hale (MH) 5-7
Pole vault: 1. Cody Kollat (MH) 11-1; 2. Lucas Pope (SKY) 10-1; 2. Taylon Hayes (CR) 10-1; 2. Michael Stutzman (SKY) 10-1
Long jump: 1. Sheldon Flanary (CR) 20-3; 2. Jacob Sutton (SKY) 19-8; 3. Zaine Dixon (SH) 18-10
Triple jump: 1. Sheldon Flanary (CR) 43-6.5; 2. Jacob Tripp (CR) 38-9; 3. Ethan Morse (SKY) 38-6
Girls
100: 1. Jenaya Vander Stoep (SKY) 12.38; 2. Hannah Fish (SKY) 12.46; 3. Mattie Olson (SKY) 12.50
200: 1. Emmaline Haderlie (CR) 27.30; 2. Emma Lee (CEN) 27.80; 3. Macy Gunderson (MH) 28.20
400: 1. Krissie Sanders (MH) 1:04.12; 2. Clara Benson (SH) 1:06.59; 3. Jessica Williams (SH) 1:06.82
800: 1. Mackenzie Flanary (CR) 2:36.61; 2. Julia Gilbert (MH) 2:39.14; 3. Mara Gerber (CEN) 2:40.72
1,600: 1. Charlize Lawson (MH) 5:53; 2. Ava Patterson (CEN) 5:58; 3. Raegan Hart (SKY) 6:01
3,200: 1. Ava Patterson (CEN) 12:38.62; 2. Charlize Lawson (MH) 12:51.31; 3. Sage Holter (WR) 13:05.34
100 hurdles: 1. Claire Petersen (SKY) 14.90; 2. Krissie Sanders (MH) 15.43; 3. Macy Olson (SKY) 15.72
300 hurdles: 1. Lexi Bates (CEN) 47.44; 2. Harlie Dolan (SKY) 47.85; 3. Claire Petersen (SKY) 50.37
4x100: 1. Skyline 52.52; 2. Century 53.52; 3. Canyon Ridge 54.86
4x200: 1. Canyon Ridge 1:55; 2. Skyline 1:59; 3. Shelley 2:00
4x400: 1. Skyline 4:33; 2. Shelley 4:45; 3. Wood River 4:47
Sprint medley: 1. Mountain Home 2:02.28; 2. Canyon Ridge 2:05.42; 3. Century 2:10.40
Shot put: 1. Star Herron (WR) 31-9; 2. Tessa Smith (SH) 31-4; 3. Kylie Trueba (MH) 29-10
Discus: 1. Arianna Wilson (SH) 95-9; 2. Senaida Gonzalez (SKY) 78-7; 3. Taylor Springer (MH) 77-0
High jump: 1. Logan Roberts (CR) 4-9; 2. Baylee Biorn (SH) 4-7; 2. Lily Pfister (CR) 4-7; 2. Alyssa Ortiz (CR) 4-7; 2. Emmaline Haderlie (CR) 4-7; 2. Ella Carlson (SH) 4-7
Pole vault: 1. Kaeley Williams (SH) 7-7; 2. Gabi Jausoro (MH) 7-1; 2. Mariah Engel (CR) 7-1
Long jump: 1. Mattie Olson (SKY) 15-5.5; 2. Jacquelyn Christensen (CEN) 15-3.5; 3. Baylee Biorn (SH) 14-3.5
Triple jump: 1. Jacquelyn Christensen (CEN) 36-6.5; 2. Pattyya Onwang (CR) 32-7.5; 3. Tailer Thomas (SKY) 32-7