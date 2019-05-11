POCATELLO —Firth fell to Soda Springs 7-3 on Saturday in the 2A state play-in softball game.
Firth jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI single from Kylee Barker, but the Cardinals responded with a three-run second to take the lead. Sydnee Lindstrom tied the game 1-1 on an RBI bunt single, and Jaycee Leissring put the Cardinals ahead 3-1 with a two-RBI double to center field.
Soda Springs increased its lead to 6-1 after a three-run fourth, highlighted by an RBI triple from Cooper Evans. Hailey Downs added an RBI single in the frame for the Cardinals, who finished with 11 hits.
Firth’s offense generated nine hits, but stalled at inopportune times. The Cougars, who left 10 runners on base, had the bases loaded with one out in the fourth and did not plate any runs.
“Whoever makes the fewest mistakes is the one who usually wins,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that.”
Maddi Tucker led the Cougars with three hits as the team finished the season with a 13-14 mark.
SODA SPRINGS 7, FIRTH 3
Firth 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 3 9 2
SSprings 0 3 0 3 0 1 x — 7 11 2
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 6.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Leslie 2-4, Kylee Barker 2-3, Maddi Tucker 3-3. 2B: Barker. RBI: Barker, Leslie.
SODA SPRINGS — NA
4A
BISHOP KELLY 6, BLACKFOOT 1: At Twin Falls, Bishop Kelly scored five runs in the second inning and Jaylynn Stinson and Riley Jones made the lead stand up in the 4A state play-in game.
The Broncos finish the season 15-5.
BISHOP KELLY 6, BLACKFOOT 1
Blackfoot 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 2 1
B.Kelly 0 5 0 0 1 0 x — 6 9 1
BLACKFOOT — NA
BISHOP KELLY — Pitchers: Jaylynn Stinson 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Riley Jones 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Leah Walborn 2-2. 2B: Kendal Sullivan. RBI: Darby Atkins, Annie Davidson, Stinson, Sullivan 2.
3A
FILER 14, SUGAR-SALEM 4 (6 INNINGS): At Pocatello, Filer broke open a close game with eight runs in the sixth inning to end the Diggers’ season.
Sunny Bennion finished with a double and triple for the Diggers (11-12) and Sydney Bradshaw knocked in two runs.
FILER 14, SUGAR-SALEM 4
Filer 2 2 2 0 0 8 — 14 12 0
S-Salem 2 1 0 0 1 0 — 4 7 2
FILER — Pitchers: McCarty Stoddard 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Samantha Taylor 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Taylor 2-3, Sophie Bartholomew 2-3, Bingham 2-3. 2B: Bingham. 3B: Marhi Carter. RBI: Taylor 3, Brown, Bartholomew 2, Bingham 3, Jolene Boyer, Stoddard, Ruby.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Talea Choffin 3.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 2-3, Sunny Bennion 2-2. 2B: Bennion, Sydney Bradshaw. 3B: Bennion. RBI: Bennion, Bradshaw 2, Crapo.