'I can’t be denied': Inside Idaho State QB Tyler Vander Waal's journey back from injury

Tyler Vander Waal didn’t know where to turn. He wasn’t sure what to do next. On the first Saturday of October last fall, Idaho State’s starting quarterback was at his apartment in Pocatello, but if someone gave him a globe and asked where he would least like to be, he would probably have picked this house.
“I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Vander Waal said. “I felt like a lost dog.”
That’s because, for the first time in his life, Vander Waal didn’t have football. He didn’t have what he always did. His left shoulder sat in a sling, which is why he watched Idaho State’s game against Northern Arizona on TV, not through his helmet on the field.
Across two hours, the Bengals’ luck changed. So did Vander Waal’s emotions. When ISU came to the line of scrimmage, Vander Waal called out the play, mentioning it to running back Raiden Hunter, who was in the room too, out with an ankle injury. He knew the Bengals’ gameplan. He even knew the Lumberjacks’.
So when Idaho State took the lead early, Vander Waal grinned. The Bengals looked poised to notch their first win in four tries. But as they tended to during this one-win season, that’s when things unraveled for Idaho State. NAU outscored ISU by four touchdowns over the second and third frames. The Lumberjacks ran away with a 48-17 win, handing the Bengals their fourth straight loss, leaving Vander Waal feeling helpless, hundreds of miles away.
“To watch the game unfold like it did, it was devastating,” Vander Waal said. “You know it’s out of your control. You can’t really do anything about it.”
That’s the part that frustrated Vander Waal most. He never could. The week prior, in a home game against Sacramento State, Vander Waal scrambled and dove for a first down, landing awkwardly on his left shoulder. Pain surged through his body. It was just about the worst-case scenario for Vander Waal, who had been tackled on the same shoulder the week before, which resulted in a Grade 1 AC joint separation.
So when Vander Waal took another hit to the same shoulder, his non-throwing one, he knew he was in trouble. He exited the game. Later, he was diagnosed with a Grade 3 AC joint separation. His collarbone sat 35 millimeters away from its normal position. It added up to a serious injury, serious enough to sideline Vander Waal for the foreseeable future, but the door remained open for a potential return. Weeks later, though, when the pain bothered him so much he had trouble falling asleep at night, he had little choice. The Big Sky’s spring newcomer of the year needed season-ending surgery.
The operation set in motion the world Vander Waal inhabited for the next five months. His junior year was over, so he drove home to Elk Grove, California, where he spent the rest of the calendar year. He ate his mom’s breakfast burritos, watched bowl games, kept up with grad school classes. But he couldn’t do the one thing he desperately wanted to: play football. He watched the rest of the Bengals’ one-win season unfurl from his family’s couch. His arm immobilized, he couldn’t even play catch.
“It was really hard on him, especially knowing the team was losing, and losing, and losing,” said Vander Waal’s mother, Tiffani. “He had such a great spring. They didn’t win that many games in the spring, but he was newcomer of the year, and all the anticipation going into the fall, having that injury was a letdown for him, big time.”
“It puts you in a dark, dark place,” Vander Waal said. “You gotta do your best to keep yourself out of that place.”
For Vander Waal, a former Wyoming starter, escaping it felt a little like walking around a house with no lights: He could do it, but he needed help. His parents supported him, as did his girlfriend, his teammates, his roommates. “That made it a lot easier,” Vander Waal said.
Which leads us here, to spring ball. Vander Waal has a nasty scar on his shoulder, but he’s healthy now. He’s energized, enthusiastic, hopeful. He’s left that dark place and stepped into the sunlight, the kind that shined on Idaho State’s first spring practice on Tuesday, when Vander Waal slung passes and stretched and broke down huddles — all the things he couldn’t do for so long.
“It’s something that I wouldn’t wanna do again, but I am extremely grateful that it happened,” Vander Waal said. “I’m grateful for the rehab process. I’m grateful for learning the game from a sideline perspective. It taught me to really enjoy the game while I can still play it.”
Thing is, when he was hurt, Vander Waal wondered if Idaho State was the right place for him to do so.
Vander Waal’s phone buzzed. It was a text from Sagan Gronauer, one of the two ISU quarterbacks who split time in their starter’s absence, alerting Vander Waal of the news that was about to shake the program: Head coach Rob Phenicie had been fired.
This was in late November, ahead of Idaho State’s final game of the season, a home matchup with rival Idaho. Phenicie had been let go, but he would coach the game, a reminder that college football is truly a wacky ecosystem.
“That’s kinda how I found out,” Vander Waal said. “I never got to say my goodbyes to the coaches.”
Months later, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to say hello to the new ones. In Pocatello, ISU’s head coaching search pressed on. In Elk Grove, Vander Waal looked in the mirror. He thought about his place in college football. Did he want to remain a Bengal? “It definitely tested my love for the game,” Vander Waal said. Sensing the possibility that Vander Waal might enter the transfer portal, coaches from across the country followed him on Twitter, circling his profile like vultures around prey.
“We talked it over,” said Vander Waal’s father, Jeff. “We said that Idaho State is the place for you. I just feel like it’s a good home for you. You just have to prove it to the new coaching staff that you’re the guy. You’ll win them over.”
“I didn’t really know what to do from that standpoint,” Vander Waal added. “Being injured, bringing in a new staff in, you never know what they’re gonna do — whether they’re gonna bring in their own guys, whether if you’re injured, they’re gonna put you on the backburner.
“I also had to do some thinking. Do I wanna transfer again? What are these coaches gonna do? What are they looking for? If it’s a run-heavy offense, if they’re gonna bring in their own guys, I don’t really see myself doing that. Luckily we saw they hired Coach Ragle.”
Right away, Vander Waal wanted to know more about Charlie Ragle, a former Cal assistant taking his first head coaching gig. Vander Waal had friends who played in the Bears’ program — not even a two-hour drive from his hometown — so he asked them about Ragle. “They had nothing but great things to say about him,” Vander Waal said.
Then, Vander Waal had to see who Ragle hired as offensive coordinator. When news broke that it would be Taylor Mazzone, Vander Waal’s eyes lit up. When Vander Waal was a high school underclassman, Taylor’s father, Noel, a longtime Division I offensive coordinator, chatted him up at a camp in southern California. He was intrigued by this teenager with a missile arm.
“So I was like, OK, let’s do it. I’m on board,” Vander Waal said.
So with a decision made, when January rolled around and the spring semester started, Vander Waal flew back to Pocatello. Doctors removed his sling and started him on physical therapy, which he did three times a week. “It didn’t go as smoothly as I hoped,” Vander Waal said. He suffered numerous setbacks. At one point, when he was running, scar tissue popped out of place. That slowed his progress by two weeks.
“I had to relearn how to use my left shoulder,” Vander Waal said.
All that is in the past now, though. Since he only played in two complete games last season, he got his junior year back. Once again, he’s doing what he came to this small town to do in the first place: Fling footballs well enough to transform a fading football program into the powerhouse he thinks it can become.
“It really taught me the love of the game, to have football pulled from you,” Vander Waal said. “It’s a cliche saying, play every down like it’s your last. OK, in one ear out the other. ‘That won’t happen to me’ — until it happens to you, and then it’s like, now what? It taught me love for the game. It taught me to not take a play for granted, because you really do never know when it’ll be your last one.”
Vander Waal knows there are good basketball players on this football team.
“Unfortunately, I am not one of them,” he said with a wide smile. “I don’t think anyone in the quarterback room is one of them.”
He’s only found out because how well he and the Bengals have gotten along with their new coaches, from Ragle and Mazzone to running backs coach Nick Alaimalo and defensive coordinator Tim Schaffner, the group that has organized activities to help the team bond: pickup hoops, dodgeball, everything. “That’s something we didn’t do in the past,” Vander Waal said.
If there’s a better way to capture how much Vander Waal is psyched about spring practice and the fall season, good luck finding it. This week in practice, he’s gone everywhere with a grin. He’s lasered passes to Xavier Guillory and DeMonte Horton, Christian Fredericksen and Oakley Hussey, the receiving corps that plans to help the Bengals revamp their offense, which finished four-tenths of a point above dead last in the Big Sky last season.
For his part, Vander Waal has improvements to make as well. Passing efficiency has often eluded him. In the two full games he played last fall, he never hit a 60% completion percentage, the landmark he wants to achieve. But in ISU’s four games last spring, Vander Waal hit that mark in three contests, which signals to him what he’s known all along: He’s capable.
For Vander Waal, all that’s left to do is prove it.
“I kinda had that mindset that I can’t be denied,” Vander Waal said. “I don’t wanna sound cocky when I say that, but that’s just the mindset that I have now. My college football experience has had a lot of highs and lows, from starter to benched to everything in between. I’m at that point now where I wanna finish on a high note.”