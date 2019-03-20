Idaho Elite Gymnastics sent 25 qualifying gymnasts to the state championship meet last weekend in Moscow, Idaho. Two gymnasts qualified for the USA Gymnastics Regional Meet next month in Corvallis, Oregon: Natalee Schneider (level 9) and Gabrielle Pullins (level 8). The state meet scores are as follows:
Level 9: Natalee Schneider: 8.80 (vault), 7.70 (bars), 8.20 (beam), 9.375 (floor, 2nd), 34.075 (All-around)
Level 8:Gabrielle Pullins: 8.975 (vault, 3rd), 8.775 (bars, 8th), 9.00 (beam, 7th), 8.925 (floor, 8th), 36.675 (All-around, 6th).
Rheanna Becker: 8.875 (vault, 4th), 8.825 (floor)
Level 7: Isabella Mauro:9.00 (vault, 3rd), 9.175 (bars, 7th), 8.90 (beam), 8.45 (floor), 35.525 (All-around)
Kodi Cooper: 8.85 (vault, 8th), 8.550 (bars), 8.20 (beam), 8.775 (floor), 34.475 (All-around)
Isabelle Greenwood: 8.55 (vault, 8th), 5.90 (bars), 7.75 (beam), 9.025 (floor), 31.225 (All-around)
Level 6: Oaklee Luce: 8.875 (vault, 4th), 9.150 (bars), 9.65 (beam, 1st), 9.525 (floor, 3rd), 37.20 (All-around, 2nd)
McKenna Haley: 8.90 (vault, 2nd), 8.70 (bars), 9.275 (beam, 4th), 9.40 (floor, 4th), 36.275 (All-around, 3rd)
Victoria Pullins: 8.70 (vault, 8th), 8.325 (bars), 9.05 (beam), 9.275 (floor), 35.350 (All-around)
Level 4:Jocelyn Kovac: 8.675 (vault), 9.07 (bars), 9.30 (beam, 5th), 9.10 (floor), 36.150 (All-around, 7th)
Lia Hendrix: 8.50 (vault), 8.85 (bars), 8.55 (beam), 7.425 (floor), 33.325 (All-around)
Channing Hearne: 7.925 (vault), 8.85 (bars), 8.35 (beam), 8.35 (floor), 33.200 (All-around)
Kinsley Whitaker: 8.325 (vault), 8.675 (bars), 9.375 (beam, 7th), 9.075 (floor, 6th), 35.450 (All-around)
Rylin Petrosky: 8.60 (vault), 8.10 (bars), 9.15 (beam), 8.775 (floor), 34.625 (All-around)
Cassie Krupp: 8.15 (vault), 8.70 (bars, 8th), 8.30 (beam), 8.375 (floor), 33.525 (All-around)
Shelby Franck: 8.45 (vault, 7th), 7.40 (bars), 8.875 (beam), 7.80 (floor), 32.525 (All-around)
Level 3: Leah Homer: 8.60 (vault), 9.10 (bars, 6th), 8.80 (beam, 8th), 9.025 (floor), 35.525 (All-around, 8th)
Kymbree Walker: 8.55 (vault), 9.25 (bars, 4th), 8.325 (beam), 9.275 (floor, 5th), 35.400 (All-around)
Brooklyn Kovac: 8.60 (vault), 9.30 (bars, 4th), 8.70 (beam, 7th), 8.725 (floor), 35.325 (All-around, 7th)
Molly Martin: 8.575 (vault), 8.50 (bars, 7th), 8.80 (beam, 8th), 9.125 (floor, 7th), 35.000 (All-around, 8th)
Emily Beck: 9.05 (vault, 5th), 8.60 (bars), 9.075 (beam, 7th), 8.825 (floor), 35.550 (All-around)
Level 2: Devyn Swafford: 8.65 (vault), 9.10 (bars, 5th), 9.35 (beam, 5th), 8.80 (floor), 35.900 (All-around, 5th)
Hallie Martin: 9.00 (vault, 5th), 9.025 (bars, 7th), 8.85 (beam), 8.55 (floor), 35.425 (All-around)
Krynidee Allen: 6.50 (vault), 7.25 (bars), 8.25 (beam), 7.60 (floor), 29.600 (All-around)
Kraylie Walker: 8.475 (bars), 8.625 (beam) 8.20 (floor)