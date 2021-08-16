Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At Shelby, N.C., the Idaho Falls Bandits needed two wins on Monday to advance to the American Legion World Series championship game and the defending champions did just that, rolling over Massachusetts 13-3 and then defeating Mississippi 9-3.
After a rain delay on Sunday, the Bandits continued the game against Massachusetts on Monday morning trailing 2-1 in the first inning. But the offense broke loose for the 10-run win in six innings as Nate Rose drove in three runs and McGwire Jephson and Eliot Jones each added a pair of RBIs.
Bradley Thompson took over on the mound Monday morning and gave up just one run in 5 1/3 innings.
That earned the Bandits a berth into the afternoon semifinals, where they opened up an early lead to hold off Tupulo, Mississippi.
Rose got the start and surrendered just one earned run in five innings. Rose also finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Howell knocked in two runs.
Idaho Falls (44-10-1) is scheduled to play the winner of the Hawaii vs. Iowa semifinal on Tuesday for the World Series title. That second semifinal was rained out and will be played Tuesday, weather permitting.
The championship game is tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPNU.