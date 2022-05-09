ADULT LEAGUES
SKYLINE LANES
TGIF
Kevin Anderson (174) 241-670, Jeff Banta (162) 207, Robert Barnes (177) 204, Tabatha Doggett (118) 411, Lee Frongner (194) 258-690, Christy Hansen (148) 189-518, John Hansen (192) 226-630, Sheldon Hart (163) 206, Adam Horning (199) 264, Bobbe Howell (134) 188, George Howell (154) 181, Mike Saari (220) 247-707, Brittani Schwartz (103) 128, Vince Schwartz (153) 182-514, Steve Shelton (132) 164, Jeneanne Smith (162) 205-552, Casey Stapleton (166) 202, Heike Vitacolonna (151) 186, Harry Wetherald (222) 255, Farrell Wyatt (167) 220-579.
Summer leagues are forming at both centers. Contact Bowl-ero at 208-524-9900 or Skyline at 208-523-5900 for more information.
