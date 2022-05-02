BOWL-ERO LANES

MONDAY TWILIGHT

Tyler Shearer (145) 176, Tonya Shearer (135) 185, Ryan Scott (152) 203, Steve Barnes (144) 206, Dave Elliott (187) 246, Bobbie Empey (106) 142, Jerry Packer (124) 153, Kyle Gunderson (183) 225-223-614, Paul Gadbois (198) 227, Andrew Goodman (147) 174, Chandra Drouin (123) 175, Jim Leonard (151) 180, Larry Stevens (178) 214, Greg Birkinbine (168) 214, Wayne Harding (131) 192-174-144-510, Jared Peterson (157) 191.

 

Recommended for you