The Idaho Falls Bowling Association Youth Bowler of the Year is presented to one girl and one boy in each of the divisions. In order to be eligible to win bowler of the year the bowler must have bowled no less than 2/3 of the season. Bowler of the year is based on a total of a possible 60 points. Improvement earns 20 points, average earns 30 points and awards earn 10 points. In the case of a tie, attendance and sportsmanship will be used to break the tie.
The Bantam Girl Bowler of the Year is Emilee Timm. Her high game was 114 and high series was 288. She earned the following awards: 50 game, 75 game, 100 game, 200 series, 250 series. She ended the year with a 62 average and improved 33.75 pins. She bowled on ICE.
The Bantam Boy Bowler of the Year is Kaden McInelly. His high game was 127 and high series was 339. He earned the following awards: 50 game, 75 game, 100 game, 150 game, 200 series, 250 series, 300 series. He ended the year with an 80 average and improved 24.18 pins. He bowled on Skyline Youth Classic League.
The Prep Girl Bowler of the Year is Chasitie Robbins. Her high game was 161 and high series was 398. She earned the following awards: 100 game, 125 game, 150 game, 350 series. She ended the year with a 107 average and improved 30.65 pins. She bowled on Skyline’s Saturday Youth Adult League.
The Prep Boy Bowler of the year is Karson Carter. His high game was 154 and high series was 354. He earned the following awards: 100 game, 125 game, 150 game, 350 series. He ended the year with a 100 average and improved 31.17 pins. He bowled on Tuesday Youth Adult League.
The Junior Girl Bowler of the year is Scout Bowen. Her high game was 200 and high series was 511. She earned the following awards: 175 game, 200 game, 500 series. She ended the year with a 150 average and improved 29.24 pins. She bowled on the Tuesday Youth Adult league.
The Junior Boy Bowler of the year is Brekyn Follett. His high game was 236 and high series was 667. He earned the following awards: 175 game, 200 game, 225 game, 500 series, 550 series, 600 series, 650 series. He ended the year with a 169 average and improved 25.49 pins. He bowled on Thursday Youth Adult& Saturday Youth Adult.
The Major Girl Bowler of the Year is Brooklyn Empey. Her high game was 225 and high series was 565. She earned the following awards: 200 game, 225 game. She ended the year with a 174 average and improved 13.17 pins. She bowled on Thursday Youth Adult.
The Major Boy Bowler of the year (tie)
The first Major Boy Bowler of the year is Brady Holverson. His high game was 235 and high series was 591. He earned the following awards: 175 game, 200 game, 225 game, 550 series. He ended the year with a 166 average and improved 25.46 pins. He bowled on ICE.
The second Major Boy Bowler of the year is Matt Davis. His high game was 269 and high series was 596. He earned the following awards: 150 game, 175 game, 200 game, 250 game, 500 series, 550 series and 100 pins over average. He ended the year with a 145 average and improved 24.39 pins. He bowled on ICE.
There were no eligible senior girl or boy bowlers.