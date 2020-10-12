Fred Wright Match Play starts this weekend at Bowl-ero Lanes. Come join the fun!
YOUTH LEAGUES
SKYLINE LANES
SATURDAY YOUTH ADULT
TJ Robbins (198) 232, David Hunt (180) 209, Keegan Berrett (144) 176, Alex Hartley (130) 156, Brekyn Follett (163) 184, Kristy Horne (135) 169, Brynnlee Anderson (115) 153, Mary Henry (158) 179, JD Henry (178) 219.
IFJBT OCTOBER QUALIFIER — Sponsored by Luce, Gohr and Norris Families
Scholarship winners A Division — 1st Place Matt Davis — 2nd Place Conner Andrus; B Division — 1st Place Jonas Griffel — 2nd Place Brynnlee Anderson; C Division — 1st Place Carter Cruz — 2nd Place Emilee Timm
Gwen Alldredge (39) 60, Emilee Timm (71) 112-115, Dylynn Timm (93) 112, Kenadee Cruz (29) 55-75-49, Carter Cruz (34) 79-90-63, Kodie Perrenoud (120) 153, Jonas Griffel (111) 150-133-158-139, Gavan Anderson (113) 153, Keni Azevedo (102) 130, Allisa Alldredge (125) 184, Brynnlee Anderson (107) 135-140, Alex Hartley (128) 181-155, Quinton Azevedo (145) 166-179, Conner Andrus (142) 182-176, Matt Davis (161) 227-215, Alacia Cruz (128) 150-154m Dylan Fullmer (176) 231.
ADULT LEAGUES
BOWL-ERO LANES
WESTPOINTE WEDNESDAY SCRATCH
Dan Vogt 266-744, Pat O’rourke 265-667, Brian Haga 247-667, Rick Carter 232-660, Mark Donnafield 243-655, Paul Gadbois 246-654.
SURVIVORS
Jason Bottles (135) 203-509, Brittney Bowen (173) 243-596, Wes Mills (203) 256-698, Haylie Anderson (82) 170-384, Kerry Scott (149) 235, Kay Hunting (206) 244, Tony French (203) 258, Ray French (203) 256-706, Kirk Rehfield (187) 226, Warren Swartz (180) 277-661, Jason Parris (217) 255-704, Jared Wilding (198) 243, Caleb Goodso (98) 165, Morgan Smith (133) 199.
DAYTIME FRIENDS
Leslie Hartley (121) 132-160-172-464, Debbie Young (121) 141-130-188-459, Delores Taylor (145) 183-432, Bob Taylor (169) 200-522, Vic Verhoff (169) 202, Kay Winchester (117) 140-161-414.
FRIDAY TWILIGHTERS
TJ Harper (198) 234-612, Chase Luce (223) 246-728, Brandon Wilde (132) 188-482 Brad Richards (155) 213-545. Shani Vetch (126) 151-405, Dave Elliott (193) 278-630, Jason Parris (207) 244-691, Shasha Parrish (156) 191-441, Zach Shaw (185) 236-603, Lance Brunson (154) 221-561, Lindi Luce (156) 199-554, Brittany Wolf (119) 166-456, Carlin Feisthamel (159) 194-454, Jeremy Schow (205) 258-234-755, Bart Muir (178) 221-603.
SKYLINE LANES
TGIF
Kevin Anderson (157) 230-591, Janet Banta (147) 172, J.Dee Bell (150) 189-504, Wyatt Day (173) 198, Derek Furrows (180) 212, Glen Hansen (176) 247-668, Sheldon Hart (150) 182-535, Dorothy Hartley (152) 185-510, Adam Horning (160) 207, Bobbe Howell (128) 178, Trenna Kester (120) 156-418, Korey Kolbet (118) 154-404, Dennis Marsh (169) 203, LaWanna Marsh (124) 152, Austin McLain (136) 173, Mike Saari (181) 267-612, Gary Spaulding (152) 182, Harry Wetherald (232) 300-789.
SKYLINE SUNDOWNERS
Gray Augustus (144) 194, Harper Nielson (172) 215, Todd Lowe (200) 238, Larry Stevens (198) 279-678, Travis Jensen (162) 200, Jason Parris (217) 256, Kelly Shaw (167) 194-193-203-590, Dennis Shaw (162) 198-203-571, Andrea Furrows (112) 140, Tom Downs (146) 188, Mason Haggard (175) 210-206, Kenyon Furrows (146) 210, Greg Furrows (194) 268-660, Derek Furrows (180) 206, Amanda Richan (154) 179-214-571, Shane Larsen (148) 188, Layne Wray (167) 193, Jim Leonard (161) 191, Julie Finup (162) 191, Brian Andersen (132) 184-210-528, Robert Hodges (159) 212-234-612, Whittney McKelley (82) 124.