The Idaho Falls USBC Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Oct. 5 at the Waterfront with social hour starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Bowl-ero or Skyline Lanes. We would like to congratulate Craig Hansen and Jerry Moody this year’s inductees into the Idaho Falls Bowling Hall of Fame. Come celebrate with us on their big day.
YOUTH LEAGUES
BOWL-ERO LANES
TUESDAY YOUTH ADULT
Lia Anderson (76) 106, Alex Hartley (80) 104, Leslie Hartley (130) 173, Tegan McMurtrey (173) 203, Kristina Alldredge (147) 169, Julie Finup (151) 173, Brady Holverson (148) 190, Ray French (197) 202-215.
ADULT LEAGUES
SKYLINE LANES
GOLDEN AGE
9/5/19 — William Armstrong(173) 194 Doug C. Day(130) 157 Walter Tisdale(146) 180 picked 5-10 split Don Waddoups(125) 149 Kelly M. Day(148) 169 Betty J. Evers(155) 176 Sharon Lampi(154) 191 picked 5-7 split
9/12/19 — Dick Asbell(171) 211 picked 2-10 split Doug C. Day(130) 154 Walter Tisdale(146) 168 Don Waddoups(125) 145 Kelly M. Day(148) 188 Fay Lloyd(158) 181 Linda Rhodes(99) 130 143 363 Reed W. Holverson(157) picked 4-5-7 split.
JOLLY SENIORS
9/3/19 — Ken Brown (218) 279, Rich Lampi (166) 194, Jack Gohr (165) picked 4-7-8-10, 194, Roger Smart (176) 224
9/10/19 — Ray Holmer (170) 203, Sharon Lampi (157) 201, Rich Lampi (166) picked 4-6-7, 203, Rob Chace (194) 248-232-685.
BOWL-ERO LANES
RYAN ELLIS CONSTRUCTION LADIES SCRATCH
8/28/19 — Betty Conley (167) 194, Jeneanne Smith (161) 194, Lori Strayer (143) 199, Liz Holder (171) 204, Terri Kelly (174) 211
9/4/19 — Valerie Hansen (140) 168, Kristina Alldredge (156) 200
9/11/19 — Betty Conley 167) 203, Jeri Carter (137) 172, Jeneanne Smith (161) 192, Brenda Mosbrucker (154) 195.