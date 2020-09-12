Nearly a year ago to the date — just one day off, in fact — the Idaho Falls cross country teams celebrated sweeping the boys and girls titles at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational. Head coach Alan McMurtey called it his favorite installment of this meet. Runners teamed up for a “Tigers!” chant before they went their own ways.
On Saturday, the Tigers did the same. They exited Freeman Park with a similar chant.
Yet this time, it was under drastically different circumstances, in competition and otherwise.
The Idaho Falls boys took first with a score of 67, while the Skyline girls won with a score of 54.
On the boys side, Madison senior Will Dixon won the boys Varsity A individual title, finishing in 16:18.1. The girls individual title went to Bonneville sophomore Alivia Johnson, who clocked in at 19:22.3, one second shy of a personal record for the course.
The top-five team finishers on the Varsity A boys side were Idaho Falls (67), Madison (72), Pocatello (75), Preston (101) and Rigby (151).
On the girls side: Skyline (54), Preston (98), Pocatello (98), Idaho Falls (101) and Bonneville (130).
“It feels really good,” Johnson said. “It feels amazing.”
Dixon expressed something similar.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Dixon said. “I just tried to stay with the lead pack and then pick some people off.”
Salmon captured the Varsity B boys title, registering a score of 36, while senior Johnathon Simmons secured his second-straight individual title at this meet. The next four team finishers included Sugar-Salem (82), Soda Springs (115), Snake River (147) and North Fremont (157).
The Varsity B girls team results were Soda Springs (80), Sugar-Salem (107), Raft River (107), Bear Lake (114) and Snake River (117).
Still, the differences from the 2019 edition of this meet and the 2020 version go beyond competition results.
For example: Dividers kept spectators further away from the starting and finishing areas than usual, and the starting slots stood a socially-distanced six feet apart from each other. Masks were encouraged, though not many at Saturday’s meet — athletes or spectators — obliged.
Plus, the number of races themselves increased.
“It made the races a little smaller, but they were still very competitive all the way along,” McMurtrey said. “Kids are hungry to race, and excited to race. It’s a good, positive energy from all the teams that had the opportunity. Hopefully everybody’s thankful and grateful to still pull it off.”
McMurtrey said runners were more fired up for this year’s meet than previous ones. The reason is twofold: For one, some of these runners had their track seasons canceled in the spring, and coronavirus precautions create the possibility that the cross country season doesn’t get completed.
The Tigers had three runners miss the meet because they had potentially come into contact with people who had the virus: Luke Athay, Eleanor Eddington and Hannah Kohler. McMurtrey said the team has had zero positive tests. Those runners missed Saturday’s meet for precautionary measures.
For that reason, McMurtrey went home happy.
“I think there is a sense of urgency that way,” McMurtrey said. “The kids are hungry for the competition where they didn’t get a track season, and without the postseason races of NXR, everybody’s really hoping that we get districts and state, and that we can bring closure to this season — not only start the season and get a few races in, but that we can have a meaningful season and keep all teams and competitors running.”
If Saturday’s meet was any indication, that seems possible. That’s good news for every team in the state, but particularly for the Bonneville girls, who can watch Johnson continue to flourish.
“I’ve never known someone who is as good as she is to be so nice and sportsman like to all her other competitors,” Bonneville coach Julie Anderson said. “I just love that as good as she is, she is so supportive of her teammates as well as all her competitors. She just loves them.”
Tiger-Grizz Cross-Country Meet
Full results at athletic.net
Varsity A girls
Team scores. 1. Skyline 54, 2. Preston 98, 3. Pocatello 98, 4. Idaho Falls 101, 5. Bonneville 130, 6. Blackfoot 141, 7. Highland 144, 8. Madison 164, 9. Century 211, 10. Rigby 244, 11. Shelley 257, 12. Hillcrest 346.
Individual results
1. Alivia Johnson (Bonneville) 19:22.3, 2. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 20:05.04, 3. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 20:05.9, 4. Raegan Hart (Skyline) 20:18.8, 5. Sariah Harrison (Skyline) 20:39.5, 6. Allison Lemons (Idaho Falls) 20:52.2, 7. Kennedy Kunz (Bonneville) 20:57.7, 8. Courtney Earl (Thunder Ridge) 21:03.0, 9. Ava Patterson (Century) 21:07.0, 10. Angelie Scott (Preston) 21:11.1.
Varsity B girls
Team scores: 1. Soda Springs 80, 2. Sugar-Salem 107, 3. Raft River 107, 4. Bear Lake 114, 5. Snake River 117, 6. Salmon 120, 7. West Side 137, 8. Teton 212, 9. Firth 252, 10. Ririe 258, 11. Butte County 273, 12. West Jefferson 296, 13. Nampa Christian 378.
Individual results
1. Karlee Christensen (Raft River) 19:47.6, 2. Aubrie Barzee (West Side) 20:02.3, 3. Kaybree Christensen (Raft River) 20:05.6, 4. Jaresa Jackson (Sugar-Salem) 20:27.5, 5. Elise Kelsey (Bear Lake) 20:44.7, 6. Natalya Babcock (Butte County) 21:15.5, 7. Tayah Gaines (Soda Springs) 21:25.2, 8. Ashlyn Willis (West Side) 21:28.5, 9. Sara Deschaine (Salmon) 21:32.5, 10. Brynlee Simmons (Soda Springs) 21:41.2.
Varsity A boys
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 67, 2. Madison 72, 3. Pocatello 75, 4. Preston 101, 5. Rigby 131, 6. Blackfoot 157, 7. Highland 160, 8. Century 195, 9. Thunder Ridge 245, 10. Skyline 247, 11. Bonneville 291, 12. Hillcrest 350.
Individual results
1. Will Dixon (Madison) 16:18.1, 2. Shane Gard (Pocatello) 16:27.3, 3. Michell Athay (Idaho Falls) 16:36.2, 4. Jared Harden (Highland) 16:47.3, 5. Joseph Ereaux (Idaho Falls) 16:48.4, 6. Brevin Vaughan (Pocatello) 16:54.2, 7. Benjamin Ricks (Rigby) 16:58.1, 8. Sam Jeppsen (Preston) 16:59.7, 9. Daniel Godfrey (Madison) 17:01.1, 10. Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 17:01.4.
Varsity B boys
Team scores: 1. Salmon 36, 2. Sugar-Salem 82, 3. Soda Springs 115, 4. Snake River 147, 5. North Fremont 157, 6. Nampa Christian 171, 7. West Side 194, 8. Teton 204, 9. Firth 239, 10. South Fremont 277, 11. Ririe 310, 12. West Jefferson 310, 13. Bear Lake 331, 14. Butte County 344, 15. Rockland 350.
Individual results
1. Johnathon Simmons (Salmon) 16:34.5, 2. Grady Mylander (Nampa Christian) 16:40.6, 3. Danny Simmons (Salmon) 16:45.0, 4. Lincoln High (Snake River) 17:29.5, 5. Hyrum Spencer (West Jefferson) 17:31.7, 6. Carter McCullough (Soda Springs) 17:35.3, 7. Max Palmer (North Fremont) 17:37.9, 8. Keller Brothers (Salmon) 17:40.3, 9. Brentan Noreen (West Side) 17:40.6, 10. Asher Johnston (North Fremont) 17:42.2.