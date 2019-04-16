Idaho Falls Eagles Juniors 7/8 Lacrosse Results
Idaho Falls 7 Bountiful, Utah 6
Goalie Save Percentage: Daniel Van Kampen 60%
Goalie Saves: 9
Groundballs: Seth Little-4, Calvin Rolston-4, Kian Combo-3, Garrett Merwin-2, James Bingham-2, Alex Whitbeck-2, Chris Niemann-1, Kristian Green-1, Keden Peck-1
Caused Turnovers: Rolston-2, Lanson Drain-1, Little-1, Bingham-1
Face Off Win's: Merwin 6/10, Little 2/3, Green 0/3
Goals: Combo-2, Rolston-2, Merwin-2, Little-1
Assists: Rolston-4, Little-3
Shots: Merwin-8, Little-6, Rolston-6, Peck-3, Green-3, Combo-2, Damian Kruckeberg-1
Idaho Falls 8 Skyline Gold, Utah 2
Goalie Save Percentage: Van Kampen 82%
Goalie Saves: 9
Groundballs: Little-5, Whitbeck-4, Combo-4, Kruckeberg-4, Green-4, Rolston-3, Bingham-1, Peck-1, Austin Plum-1
Caused Turnovers: Rolston-3, Plum-1, Kruckeberg-1, Combo-1, Drain-1
Face Off Wins: Green 4/4, Little 3/5, Bingham 1/1
Goals: Rolston-4, Peck-2, Little-1, Kruckeberg-1
Assists: Rolston-3, Peck-2, Niemann-1
Shots: Rolston-8, Peck-7, Little-5, Combo-3, Kruckeberg-2, Green-2