Idaho Falls Eagles Lacrosse
Thunder (Grades 5-6)
Played in Kaysville, Utah on April 6
I.F. defeated Davis Gold 11-3
Goalie Save percentage: Colton Peters (66.7%), Cooper Springman (33.3%)
Goals: Fisher Arnold (1), Alex Bell (1), Laramee Minor (4), Mason Peck (1), Brandon Wallace (3), William Conley (1)
Assists: Conley (1), Minor (3), Springman (1), Wallace (2)
Groundballs: Brikan Archer (2), Arnold (5), Bell (6), Grace Covert (2), Kyler Crane (1), Minor (5), Waylon Muirbrook (1), Peck (9), Peters (3), Cole Pollard (1), Samuel Schaerrer (1), Springman (4), Wallace (2), Easton Watkins (2)
Forced Turnovers: Bell (1), Conley (2), Covert (1), Peck (1), Schaerrer (1), Springman (1), Wallace (1)
Face Off Wins: Archer (2 of 2), Arnold (1 of 1), Conley (3 of 3), Peck (4 of 4), Springman 1 of 3)
I.F. defeated Bonneville 10-1
Goalie Save percentage: Colton Peters (100%), Cooper Springman (75%)
Goals: Jaxson Dyer (1), Ryker Minnix (1), Laramee Minor (4), Mason Peck (1), Colton Peters (1), Brandon Wallace (2)
Assists: Minor (3), Springman (1), Wallace (1)
Groundballs: Brikan Archer (4), Fisher Arnold (2), Alex Bell (2), William Conley (2), Grace Covert (2), Minor (4), Peck (1), Cole Pollard (1), Springman (1), Easton Watkins (2)
Forced Turnovers: Archer (1), Arnold (1), Minor (1), Wallace (1)
Face Off Wins: Conley (3 of 3), Mason Peck (2 of 3), Springman (2 of 3)