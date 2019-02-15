Carson Fugleberg was just a sophomore when he received his first football offer from BYU.
“That’s when I knew that I could play at the next level,” the Idaho Falls High senior said.
Fugleberg officially took the first step to playing at the next level on Friday, signing a letter of intent to play football at Idaho State.
Fugleberg was a two-time Post Register All-Area team selection and garnered attention from Utah, Utah State, Weber State and others due to his versatility of playing tight end, defensive end and offensive tackle.
At ISU, he’ll play on the offensive line, he said.
“I felt comfortable choosing Idaho State,” Fugleberg said, adding that staying close to home was also a factor. “I love being around my family. They were a big factor in my choice.”
Fugleberg said he was sold on the program after making an official visit to Pocatello in December.
Family influence also factored into his choice of academics. He’ll study business with the goal of becoming a CEO of a hospital. His brother is a Chief Operating Officer of a hospital in Utah and his mother is a nurse.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m excited to be a Bengal.”