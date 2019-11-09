At the Boise City Aquatics Center, the Idaho Falls High School girls swim team placed third at the 4A swimming state championships for its third state trophy in as many seasons.
The Tigers finished with 129 points to place third behind Sandpoint (217) and Bishop Kelly (192). Since swimming became a sanctioned high school sport in the 2017 season, the Idaho Falls girls have won three trophies. The Tigers placed second in 2017 and were the 2018 state champions.
Three individual swimmers and two relays received medals to help Idaho Falls’ cause. Tayla Liddle repeated as 200-yard freestyle A final champion in 1:59.92 a year after winning with a state record time and placed second in the 500-yard freestyle A final in 5:34.01. Karlee Puetz won the 200-yard IM A final in 2:14.82--a year after she placed second in the same final to older sister Kailee--and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle A final in 55.92. Alyvia Casperson placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle A final in 26.22. Liddle, Puetz and Casperson also won gold medals with Averey Koonce in the 200-yard freestyle relay A final with a state record time of 1:45.15, beating Sandpoint by 43 hundredths of a second. The same four girls placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay A final in 3:52.01. The Tigers leave 4A having set state records in the 200-yard freestyle (Liddle), 100-yard breaststroke (Kailee Puetz), 200-yard IM (Kailee Puetz), 400-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Idaho Falls boys, who placed fifth in the final team standings behind Bishop Kelly (181), Century (175), Moscow (168) and Sandpoint (134), had three individual swimmers and two relay teams get medals. Alejandro Luaces was third in the 50-yard freestyle A final in 23.73, Ethan Grimes was third in the 100-yard backstroke A final in 59.38 and Luke Smith was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle A final in 51.11.
Luaces and Smith were part of Idaho Falls’ fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay A final in 1:35.78 with Zane Herway and Sam Packer and a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay A final in 3:34.42 with Kotter Lybbert and Herway.
Skyline placed ninth in the 4A girls team standings with 57 points and ninth in the boys team standings with 56 points. The Grizzlies had two individual swimmers and one relay team receive medals. Gavin Dustin won the boys 200-yard freestyle A final in 1:48.79 and placed third in the boys 500-yard freestyle A final in 4:58.24 while Naomi Larson placed fourth in the girls 100-yard butterfly A final in 1:02.98. Larson also medaled with Tiana Carbajal, Nadia Richards and Morgan Daniel with a fourth-place finish in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay team A final in 4:04.31.
Hillcrest was 21st in the 4A girls team standings with three points and Bonneville was 21st in the 4A boys team standings with three points.
In 5A, Rigby placed 15th in the girls team standings with three points and Thunder Ridge placed 14th in the boys team standings with eight points. District 6 had no A finals medalists in 5A. Boise swept team titles, claiming the 5A girls state title with 235.5 points and the boys state title with 242 points. Skyview (143), Centennial (105) and Eagle (103) were second, third and fourth to round out the 5A girls trophies while Timberline (162), Eagle (140) and Lake City (136) were second, third and fourth on the boys side.