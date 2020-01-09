Add another classic to the Idaho Falls vs. Skyline rivalry game.
The boys basketball matchup Thursday night between the Tigers and Grizzlies might not have looked intriguing - the defending 4A state champion Tigers were off to a strong start this season while Skyline struggled the first month. But it took two overtimes and overcoming a couple of Cruz Taylor miracles to thrill the home Tiger crowd and set off a celebration after a 79-71 win by Idaho Falls.
Skyline, which picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, kept pace with the conference-leading Tigers and battled against Idaho Falls' size, led by 6-foot-6 Keynion Clark and Jaxon Sorenson and Dylan Seeley, both listed at 6-4.
Cade Marlow was the go-to player for Skyline (1-10, 0-3), finishing with 35 points with four 3-pointers. But it was the dynamic 5-8 senior Taylor who nearly came up big at the end.
With the Tigers holding a 59-57 lead with seven seconds left, Taylor dribbled down the lane and was fouled with 0.9 seconds and calmly hit both free throws to send the game into overtime.
Sorenson took control in the first overtime, hitting a 3-pointer and then getting a basket with 14 seconds left to put Idaho Falls up 67-64.
Skyline called a timeout and again it was Taylor with the ball as the clocked ticked down. He launched a spinning 3-pointer from about 20 feet that managed to drop and send the game into a second overtime.
"Our kids couldn't have defended any better," Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said.
The Tigers (7-1, 3-0) eventually pulled away, hitting their free throws down the stretch over the second overtime.
Sorenson finished with 24 points and Clark scored 18 and added 14 rebounds as Idaho Falls ran its win streak to seven games.
"I'm so proud of how we hung in there," said Hart. "You got to have games like this tonight because you're going to have games like this down the road. Can you work through issues and work through the problem? And they did."
IDAHO FALLS 79, SKYLINE 71 2OT
Skyline 11 15 21 12 8 4 — 71
Idaho Falls 7 14 24 14 8 12 — 79
SKYLINE — Christen Thomas 4, Raleigh Shippen 6, Cade Marlow 35, Cruz Taylor 18, Eli Ames 8.
Idaho Falls — Ryan Farnsworth 5, Taevyon Thompson 2, Dylan Seeley 14, Spencer Moore 8, Nate Rose 8, Jaxon Sorenson 24, Keynion Clark 18.