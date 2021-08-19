Kristian Neddo felt the emotions start to simmer when his fingers wrapped around the trophy he had worked so long for, the Golden Eagle Award, a symbol of the years he had invested in the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association. For the 2021 Idaho Falls graduate, it had all come to a head on this spring evening at Tautphaus Park’s ice rink.
Finally, it was his. Neddo grabbed the trophy. He looked at his mom, MyLinda, and spoke three words: “Mama, I made it.”
“That was not only funny when I said it — it made a lot of people laugh,” Kristian said, “but it actually did come from the heart.”
The award still means a good deal to Neddo, but now, it also represents a chapter in his past. Neddo has since signed with the Boston Junior Bruins’ Premier Team, a club in an NHL developmental league, which is a little like MLB’s minor league circuit. Think of Neddo’s new team like a double-A affiliate in baseball.
Neddo, who played four years of varsity hockey at Idaho Falls as well as with the traveling club Idaho Falls Eagles, will make the trek east with his parents, Eric and MyLinda, at the end of the month. It means the end of his time in Idaho Falls, where he became — to Eric’s knowledge — just the third Idaho Falls native to sign with a similar team out of high school.
“It’s huge for me, just considering how deep hockey runs in my family,” said Kristian, whose siblings, Peyton (7 years old), Pyper (14) and half-brother Mason (21) also skate. “It means a lot to me, personally, to say that I can go out and do this with our family name on my back, and finally show people what I can do in higher, competitive leagues.”
For those out of the hockey loop, Neddo’s opportunity is best understood through the lens of a baseball prospect. Say a kid is a standout pitcher, one of the best in the state. By the end of his senior year, he enters his name in the MLB Draft, but he’s also getting scholarship offers from schools across the country. If he’s drafted, he can choose to sign with the team or take one of the offers, banking on improving his draft stock for the following year.
Neddo’s hockey opportunity works a little similarly. Now that he’s signed with the Junior Bruins, his life can go one of three ways: One, he plays so well he gets called up to the Boston Bruins, the NHL club. Two, he catches the attention of college scouts, who offer him and he goes to play with a college team. Or three, he fizzles out entirely, which seems like the least likely option of the three.
The most likely is No. 2. Neddo’s dream — aside from playing in the NHL — is to play at Michigan, one of the best teams in the country. In fact, in this year’s NHL Draft, three of the top five picks all played for the Wolverines.
“Their program is just incredibly elite,” Neddo said.
By all accounts, it’s feasible, if a tad difficult. At Idaho Falls, Neddo became the points leader, team captain and team MVP. He did the same with the Idaho Falls Eagles.
That’s why Neddo had his choice in the matter. Earlier this year, he had racked up five offers. Then he attended an invite-only scout camp in Las Vegas, where he played well enough to earn four more.
Neddo chose Boston, an easy 2,440-mile trip from Idaho Falls — “which kind of sucks, because I’m going to miss the heck out of my son,” Kristian’s dad, Eric, said.
But Eric also coached Kristian at Idaho Falls — heck, he named Kristian after a hockey stick that gained popularity in the 1980s — so he understands the gravity of his son’s opportunity. Now, all that’s left to do is drive him out east.
“I’m 95% excited and wanting to go do this, and 5% nervous,” Kristian said. “But I’m extremely excited to actually go play at this level, and have all these new experiences and play all these new people that I’ve never heard of before.”