Idaho Falls Varsity Lacrosse
April 6
Idaho Falls defeated Pocatello Bandits 17-2
Goalie Save percentage: Jake Weller (81.8%)
Goals: Jacob Casias (2), Andrew Finlinson (1), Tate Hunsaker (4), Brandt LaFond (2), Jameson Lee (1), Gus Meacham (2), Cole Niemann (1), Brennon Peck (1), Cameron Peck (1), Clayton Peters (1), Carter Rindfleisch (1)
Assists: Cole Anderson (1), Casias (1), Josh Hoy (1), Hunsaker (4), Meacham (2), C. Peck (1)
Groundballs: Anderson (1), Casias (2), Hoy (2), Hunsaker (3), Dallas Keller (3), LaFond (1), Meacham (4), Niemann (1), B. Peck (2), C. Peck (2), Rindfleisch (1), Trey Robledo (2), Kellen Tirrell (1), Taylor Wehausen (1)
Face Off Wins: Casias (4 of 9), Hoy (3 of 5), C. Peck (1 of 1), Robledo (2 of 2)
Forced Turnovers: Anderson (1), Hoy (1), Keller (3), Meacham (1), B. Peck (1), C. Peck (1)
Idaho Falls defeated Wood River 19-2
Goalie Save percentage: Jake Weller (60%)
Goals: Jacob Casias (1), Josh Hoy (3), Tate Hunsaker (3), Brandt LaFond (1), Jameson Lee (1), Gus Meacham (3), Bronsyn Meagher (1), Cole Niemann (2), AJ Nobles (1), Brennon Peck (1), Cameron Peck (1), Taylor Wehausen (1)
Assists: Hoy (3), C. Peck (1)
Groundballs: Cole Anderson (4), Casias (3), Ty Christoffersen (1), Andrew Finlinson (1), Hoy (6), Hunsaker (2), LaFond (3), Lee (2), Meacham (1), Meagher (4), Niemann (2), Nobles (2), Kaden Orcutt (1), B. Peck (2), C. Peck (3), Clayton Peters (1), Carter Rindfleisch (4), Trey Robledo (2), Kellen Tirrell (3), Wehausen (2), Weller (1)
Face Off Wins: Garrett Brown (1 of 1), Casias (7 of 9), Hoy (7 of 9), Meacham 2 of 2)
Forced Turnovers: Christoffersen (1), LaFond (1), Niemann (1), Robledo (1), Tirrell (1), Wehausen (1)