Idaho Falls Lacrosse
April 20 at Eagle Rock
Varsity
Vallivue 12, Idaho Falls 11
Goalie Save percentage: Jake Weller (60%)
Goals: Jacob Casias (1), Tate Hunsaker (2), Cole Niemann (2), Brennon Peck (3), Cameron Peck (2), Taylor Wehausen (1)
Assists: B. Peck (1), Josh Hoy (1), Hunsaker (1), Gus Meacham (2), Bronsyn Meagher (1), Niemann (2)
Shots: Casias (1), Andrew Finlinson (2), Meacham (3), Meagher (1), Niemann (5), B. Peck (6), C. Peck (2), Wehausen (5)
Groundballs: B. Peck (2), Kellen Tirrell (3), Wehausen (1), Casias (1), Ty Christoffersen (2), Hunsaker (1), Brandt LaFond (1), Jameson Lee (2), Meacham (7), AJ Nobles (1), Kaden Orcutt (1)
Face Off Wins: Casias (4 of 14), Hoy (2 of 7), LaFond (1 of 1)
Forced Turnovers: Christoffersen (1), Hoy (1), Meacham (3), Niemann (1), Nobles (1)
JV
Idaho Falls 6, Vallivue 3
Goalie Save percentage: Ethan Hawkins (25%)
Goals: Brandt LaFond (2), Bronsyn Meagher (1), Clayton Peters (3)
Assists: Corbin Hay (1), Trey Robledo (2)
Shots: Carter Rindfleisch (2), Robledo (2), Kellen Tirrell (2), Hayden Turnage (7), Eliot Watkins (1), Taylor Wehausen (3), Andrew Finlinson (5), Hay (4), LaFond (9), Meagher (3), Peters (13)
Groundballs: Garrett Brown (3), Finlinson (8), Hawkins (1), Hay (2), Eli Johnson (2), LaFond (3), Wyatt Larson (5), Jameson Lee (5), Meagher (7), Landon Medeiros (2), Robledo (6), Turnage (4), Watkins (1)
Face Off Wins: Turnage (2 of 3), Finlinson (8 of 9)
Forced Turnovers: Brown (2), Larson (1), Peters (1), Rindfleisch (1), Tirrell (2), Turnage (1), Wehausen (1)
JV
Idaho Falls 10, Timberline 4
Goalie Save percentage: Jake Weller (75%)
Goals: Jacob Casias (1), Corbin Hay (1), Tate Hunsaker (1), Gus Meacham (3), Clayton Peters (3), Trey Robledo (1)
Assists: Hayden Turnage (1), Taylor Wehausen (1), Casias (1), Brandt LaFond (1)
Shots: Casias (7), Ethan Hawkins (1), Hay (1), Hunsaker (4), Eli Johnson (2), LaFond (4), Wyatt Larson (2), Meacham (6), Landon Medeiros (1), Cole Niemann (4), Peters (7), Robledo (5), Turnage (2), Wehausen (2)
Groundballs: Robledo (1), Turnage (2), Wehausen (2), Casias (3), Hawkins (1), Hay )2), Hunsaker (2), Johnson (2), LaFond (1), Meacham (5), Meagher (3), Medeiros (1), Niemann (2), AJ Nobles (4), Peters (3)
Face Off Wins: Casias (10 of 16)
Forced Turnovers: Wehausen (3), Weller (2), Hawkins (1), Johnson (1), LaFond (1), Meacham (3), Niemann (1)