The only thing harder than winning a state title may be defending it.
After an impressive boys basketball state tournament in 2019 that ended with four local teams playing for championships and another earning a third-place trophy, the 2020 tournament begins today with three area teams looking to repeat as state champions.
Earning a berth to the state tournament is tough. Winning a title is tougher. How about cutting the nets down for a second straight year?
“This year’s team had a bullseye from the very beginning,” said Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart, whose Tigers earned a state title last year for the first time since 1988. “As the season progresses, that target gets bigger and everybody wants to give it their best shot. What the heck, they don’t have anything to lose.”
Idaho Falls in 4A, along with Sugar-Salem in 3A and North Fremont in 2A, will try to defend state championships as tournaments tip off in the Boise area today and run through Saturday.
The Tigers may have the toughest path to a repeat performance. They defeated perennial power Preston in overtime in last year’s championship game to set off an orange and black celebration. They’ll face Preston in today’s opener after losing twice to Blackfoot in the 4A District 6 tournament, giving them the No. 2 seed out of District 6. Preston ended the regular season as the No. 1 team in the state media poll.
“Last year not too many people thought we’d get Twin Falls (in the tournament opener),” Hart said. “Probably not a lot of people believe we can get Preston. That’s OK. It’s a matter of whether our kids believe we can do it or not.”
North Fremont spent last season in the shadow of conference rival Ririe, which was a favorite to contend for the 2A state title with a senior-laden lineup that defeated the Huskies in all four meetings last year.
Coach Shannon Hill said the goal was to hopefully get a rematch with the Bulldogs in the state tournament. But something unexpected happened in the tournament as Ririe went down in the semifinals and North Fremont advanced through the bracket to defeat St. Maries in an overtime thriller for the state championship.
And this year?
North Fremont isn’t in the shadows anymore. The Huskies are No. 1 in the state media poll and enter the state tournament at 19-2 after winning the District 6 tournament for what is believed to be the first time in program history.
Even so, some things never change.
“This year I don’t think too many people in our own town gave us too much of a shot at making it back to the state tournament,” Hill said. “I thought we would be good. I’m not sure I thought we would do this well this year. Winning our first district tournament ever is a huge thing for us.”
Like Idaho Falls, the Huskies have a different look than a year ago. Gone is the 2A player of the year Garrett Hawkes, replaced by a lineup that Hill described as disciplined on defense and more dynamic on offense.
“I won’t say we have any star players,” Hill said. “It just seems like every night, every game, somebody steps up for us. We have five guys that can lead our team in scoring if that needs to happen … It’s hard for teams to defend us if they don’t know where we’re coming from for sure.”
Is Sugar-Salem the 3A equivalent of the New England Patriots?
Coach Shawn Freeman thinks so and he’s OK with it.
“When you’re having success, and it’s not just the basketball program, it’s the whole school, it’s good to be hated,” Freeman said. “You want to have the target on your back.”
It’s no secret Sugar-Salem has been a powerhouse in 3A in just about every sport. While some teams may wilt under the pressure of the postseason, the Diggers embrace the challenge. Most of the players on the basketball team were also members of the football team which repeated as state champions in the fall.
“These kids have been facing that for a long time,” Freeman said. “For this group of seniors, they had that on their back for a long time. You get everybody’s best game every night.”
Handling the pressure of winning three games in three days may come down to experience. Sugar-Salem may have the edge there, but as any coach in the tournament is likely to concede, anything can happen under the spotlight.
“This is something you dream about your whole life if you’re a competitor,” Idaho Falls’ Hart said. “To play in the state tournament.”
Hanging another banner just adds to the moment.