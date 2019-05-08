Paul Wilson was already on the recruiting radar of the basketball coaching staff at College of Idaho before the Idaho Falls High team reached the state tournament earlier this year.
Wilson, who said he had offers from six junior colleges and several NCAA Division III schools, played what he described as the three best games of his high school career in helping lead the Tigers to the state title, and essentially sealed his college choice.
The Tiger center officially signed with NAIA College of Idaho on Wednesday and will continue his basketball career in Caldwell.
"It's a sense of relief," he said. "It's very stressful trying to pick the school you're going to be going to the next four to five years. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity College of Idaho gave me."
Wilson said he will likely redshirt his first season with the Yotes as he gets acclimated to the program. He may also get the chance to continue playing baseball at the collegiate level.
The senior is a pitcher and first baseman on the Tigers. He's hitting .453 and is among team leaders in RBIs.
While no decision has been made about being a two-sport player, Wilson said the option was discussed. But for now, he's a basketball player.
Wilson, at 6-foot-9, averaged 10.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this past season.