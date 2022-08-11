An engineering professor, a pro dirt biker and a 13-year old boy might have little in common but they all ride their dirt bikes at the Idaho Falls Raceway.
The Idaho Falls Motocross Association took over maintenance of the track in January. They lease it from the city for $1 a year. The price is more of a technicality than a designed source of revenue for the city.
Dakota Roberson runs the association. He maintains the track and plans events around his work as an assistant professor of engineering at University of Idaho’s Idaho Falls Campus.
Events include regular racing competitions, biweekly practices and informational events where the staff teaches and trains attendees about motocross.
“Our intention is to promote motocross in eastern Idaho and teach people safe operation and riding and racing of motorcycles,” Roberson said. “We run the track but we’re also into educating the new riders, the young kids, the beginner riders how to operate motorcycles safely and things like that.”
Riders at the raceway range from men in their 50s to 4 year olds riding 50 CCs, which typically stand 17” to 25” tall.
The track has an eclectic group of people who ride.
“I have everybody from people who pour concrete to physical therapists and physicians and little kids who are looking to make the national motocross scene,” Roberson said. “We have a lot of really skilled junior riders around here between the ages of 10 and 17 who are on track to be national-caliber riders.”
Brett Buckland rides on the track each Wednesday. He has ridden pro races against riders like Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Nico Izzi.
“I was out there on the track but it wasn’t the same race,” Buckland said. “The guys you watch on TV, if you see them flying by somebody that was a guy like me.”
Buckland earned his first sponsor at 12 years old, Tucker Rocky, a wholesale distributor of Motocross gear. He was the only kid at Firth Middle School with that kind of sponsorship.
He soon added local sponsors like Ashton Motorsports and Let’s Ride Motorsports in Rupert, Idaho.
Maybe the biggest sponsorship Buckland picked up came from Kawasaki, one of the big five dirt bike brands, along with Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda and KTM.
Buckland stopped racing pro in 2014 at the age of 21. As he and his wife started having kids and he started working concrete full time with his father at Buckland Concrete, it became difficult to continue racing competitively.
He started racing again a couple years ago picking up sponsors along the way and he has started riding pro races again.
The track opening back up this year has given Buckland an opportunity to fit in riding.
“If this track wasn’t back I probably wouldn’t ride anymore,” Buckland said. “If you don’t have a place to keep fresh in a sport that’s dangerous like this, it’s not smart to go ride once a month; you’re not in good enough physical shape. And (you) just (don't have) the bike skills to keep you safe. It takes all that just to keep you safe so I owe this track a lot. It’s like my therapy out here.”
Jennifer Weilacher, a massage therapist who lives in Sugar City, brings her 13-year-old son Tristan to the track. Before the Idaho Falls track opened up they would travel to Pocatello.
Jennifer grew up riding dirt bikes in the stripped out coal mines in Pennsylvania.
When Tristan started riding a dirt bike at 4 years old (a 50 CC with training wheels) Jennifer decided to start riding again.
“My mom was like, you’ve got to get back into riding if he’s riding,” Jennifer said. “I’ve got a dirt bike and we’ll go up some mountains but this (Idaho Falls Raceway) is where he likes to ride.”
Earlier this year Jennifer set her foot peg down on her leg injuring it and causing her to have blood clots. Now she’s on blood thinners.
The thinners made her decide to quit riding.
“I don’t want to bleed out,” Jennifer said. “If I have a bad accident out there I’ll bleed out so — .”
But, she still brings Tristan and a rotating cast of his friends to the raceway.
Tristan has also sacrificed to ride. He gave up gymnastics after going to the Western Nationals in Reno, Nevada in April.
“I didn’t let him ride until the end of April because we were in Reno,” Jennifer said. “He was in westerns for gymnastics. I said, you can’t ride your bike until that’s over. Then we started riding after that.”
Tristan had progressed to level eight out of the ten possible levels for a gymnast under 18.
“I ended up getting way high in the levels so it was just time to move on to something else,” Tristan said.
Tristan likes the shorter drive to Idaho Falls Raceway.
“It’s amazing,” Tristan said of the track. “It’s so nice to be able to drive a little bit and be here.”
Roberson said there’s a camaraderie within the motocross community. He feels like if he breaks down anywhere in the western United States he can call someone from the motocross community to come pick him.
Jennifer hasn’t traveled much for motocross but she likes the feel of Idaho Falls Raceway’s community.
“It’s a positive community,” Jennifer said. “(There’s) a lot of cheering each other on.”
She feels like racing keeps the teens at the track out of trouble.
“They’re not out messing around and trying things like drugs,” Jennifer said. “They’re here — where I can see.”
Tristan likes it too.
“It’s fun,” Tristan said. “It’s one of my favorite tracks I’ve ever ridden on. Just bigger jumps (makes it fun) and they keep it maintained really well.”
Idaho Falls Raceway will hold its next competition on Aug. 27 at the Idaho Falls Raceway. The Idaho Falls Motocross Association will hold its next educational event called Motorcross School on Sept. 10.