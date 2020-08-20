Ryan Cook has spent a lot of time around the Idaho Falls High School boys soccer program. So he’s encountered just about every preseason scenario.
What he’s faced with this year may be unique.
After winning the 4A District 6 title and claiming third place at state a season ago, the Tigers start over to begin the new decade. Sixteen seniors from last year’s team are gone, and Idaho Falls’ competition is altered as the school moves into the 5A classification, Idaho’s largest.
“It was a phenomenal season,” said Cook, who has been Idaho Falls’ head coach or assistant coach off and on since 2003. “The question is, how in the world do you come back? How in the world do you respond?”
The Tigers are no strangers to the 5A ranks. They won a 5A state title in 2003 and qualified for the 5A state tournament every year from 2000 to 2010. They were most recently a 5A program in 2015. But after spending the last four years as one of Idaho’s largest 4A schools by enrollment, Idaho Falls is now among the state’s smallest 5As, according to enrollment data compiled by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Plus, the Tigers join a conference (5A District 5-6) that has won three state tournament trophies in the last three years, including Madison’s third-place finish in 2019. The league was comprised of four teams in 2018 and 19 and expands to five teams with the addition of Idaho Falls.
Multiple coaches agree, though, that having another quality team in the mix is not only a positive thing for the conference, but for soccer in East Idaho as a whole. The conference’s growth from four teams to five also guarantees it another state tournament berth.
“We’re coming into a conference where the play is very high, skill level is very high, very competitive,” Cook said. “Any one of us five teams could be going to state. And so when we go to state, we have prepared ourselves on this side of the state to be able to compete with other teams in the state.”
“I love it. I’m glad. I’d love to have 10 teams in my conference, to be honest,” Rigby coach Bart Mower said. “ … Any team like Idaho Falls High School coming into our conference, it’s great.”
But Idaho Falls’ move also changes the landscape for its old conference, 4A District 6. That league’s state representation shrinks from two automatic bids to 1 ½, meaning the district’s second-place team has to win a play-in game to reach the state tournament.
The Tigers’ exit also opens the door for a new 4A District 6 champion this year, a title for which many coaches expect Blackfoot and Hillcrest to battle, with Skyline getting mentioned as a darkhorse candidate.
“I think it'll be a much tighter conference (than last year),” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. “I don’t think there’ll be that huge gap where you have two or three really good teams and then two or three teams that struggle. I think it’ll be a lot tighter.”
Some coaches, though -- Cook included -- don’t foresee much changing with Idaho Falls’ move to 5A.
District 6 teams from 4A and 5A regularly face off during nonconference play, meaning Idaho Falls will still play its old 4A foes and isn’t an unknown commodity for its new conference mates.
“The move is what it is,” Cook said. “To me in my mind, it doesn’t change anything because we’re playing the same teams; now it just means a little bit more.”