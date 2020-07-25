WEEK 15
July 23 at Sand Creek
Format: Individual 6 Flights
A Flight: 1st Mark Williams 69. 2nd Russ Buckland 70. 3rd Joe Nelson 71.
B Flight: 1st Robert Brosseau 70. 2nd Scott Crane 72. 3rd Roy Rubick 73. 4th Kent Davies 76. 4th Steve Winn 76.
C Flight: 1st Allen King 69. 2nd Alan Jones 70. 3rd Richard Sommers 72.
D Flight: 1st John Flinn 70. 2nd Jerry Johnson 72. 3rd Tim French 77. 3rd Alan Clapp 77. 3rd Dean Arnoldsen 77.
E Flight: 1st Perry Graves 68. 2nd Blaine Johnson 69. 3rd John Davey 71. 4th Greg Furrows 71.
F Flight: 1st Brent Strong 67. 2nd Rich Hentzen 69. 3rd Scott Willoughby 72. 4th Kent Johnson 75. 5th Rick Cuthbert 76.