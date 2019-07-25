IDAHO FALLS SENIOR MEN’S GOLF ASSOCIATION
WEEK 21
Played Thursday at Sand Creek
Format: Individual, 6 flights, net
Score, Points
1st Flight
Rick Gardner 66, 2
Russ Buckland, 67, 1
Bob Moon 73, 1
2nd Flight
Jay Harris 63, 2
John Streit 64, 1
Jack Hickman 68, 1
3rd Flight
Brent Larson 67, 2
John Davey 67, 2
Kent Brinker 68, 1
4th Flight
Dick Rick 67, 3
Dennis Otteson 67, 2
Brent Palmer 68, 1
Jim Bliese 70, 1
5th Flight
Dave Schjeldahl 62, 3
Dave Siebert 63, 2
Allen Barzee 64, 1
Perrry Graves 65, 1
6th Flight
Kirt Johnson 57, 3
Kelley Boyd 59, 2
Ted Vilord 63, 1
Brian Andersen 66, 1
Dick Kenney 69, 1