IDAHO FALLS SENIOR MEN’S GOLF ASSOCIATION

WEEK 21

Played Thursday at Sand Creek

Format: Individual, 6 flights, net

Score, Points

1st Flight

Rick Gardner 66, 2

Russ Buckland, 67, 1

Bob Moon 73, 1

2nd Flight

Jay Harris 63, 2

John Streit 64, 1

Jack Hickman 68, 1

3rd Flight

Brent Larson 67, 2

John Davey 67, 2

Kent Brinker 68, 1

4th Flight

Dick Rick 67, 3

Dennis Otteson 67, 2

Brent Palmer 68, 1

Jim Bliese 70, 1

5th Flight

Dave Schjeldahl 62, 3

Dave Siebert 63, 2

Allen Barzee 64, 1

Perrry Graves 65, 1

6th Flight

Kirt Johnson 57, 3

Kelley Boyd 59, 2

Ted Vilord 63, 1

Brian Andersen 66, 1

Dick Kenney 69, 1

