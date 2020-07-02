WEEK 13
Thursday at Pinecrest
Format: Individual, 2 man teams, 6 flights
First Flight: 1st Russ Buckland / LaMar Densley 68.
Second Flight: 1st Roy Rubick / Blind Draw 65, 2nd Kent Davies / Dave Johnson 68, 3rd Robert Brosseau / Gary Maples 69, 3rd Tom McLaughlin / Gene Watson 69.
Third Flight: 1st John Streit / Alan King 66, 2nd Ken Merrill / Tony Nistl 68, 2nd Bob Creed / Craig Hansen 68.
Fourth Flight: 1st David Macfarlane / Jerry Bristchgi 62, 2nd Alan Clapp / Perry Graves 66, 3rd John Flinn / Ryan Chipp 68.
Fifth Flight: 1st Bob Clark / Brad Nield 66, 2nd Mack Galusha / Remes Stewart 67, 2nd John Davey / David Stanger 67.
Sixth Flight: 1st Craig Jones / Kelley Boyd 62, 2nd Rich Hentzen / Dave Schjeldahl 68, 2nd Rick Cuthbert / Lou Town 68.