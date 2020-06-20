WEEK 11
Played June 18 at Sage Lakes
Format: Individual, 6 flights
Fight 1: 1st Scott Crane 72, 2nd Russ Buckland 74, 3rd LaMar Densley 75.
Flight 2: 1st Jay Harris 67, 2nd Gary Maples 69, 3rd Tom Cole 71, 3rd Rob Brosseau 71, 5th Dave Johnson 75.
Flight 3: 1st Ken Merrill 68, 2nd Alan Jones 76, 3rd Gene Watson 77, 4th Steven Winn 78, 4th Allen King 78.
Flight 4: 1st Marvin Lowenberg 64, 2nd John Flinn 67, 3rd Tom Pilkington 73, 4th John Streit 75, 5th Tim French 76, 6th Ryan Chipp 77, 7th Dean Arnoldsen 80, 7th Jerry Johnson 80.
Flight 5: 1st Greg Furrows 71, 1st John Davey 71, 3rd Michael Hill 73, 3rd Mack Galusha 73, 5th Brent Palmer 74, 6th Ray Cook 75, 6th Floyd Mortensen 75.
Flight 6: 1st Brent Strong 68, 2nd Rich Hentzen 71, 3rd Kelley Boyd 72, 3rd Craig Jones 72, 5th Kirt Johnson 74, 6th Jack Sheffer 76, 7th Dave Schjeldahl 79, 8th Rick Cuthbert 80.